Life in Quang Ninh province’s Quan Lan island

01/08/2020    19:06 GMT+7

Quan Lan island, which has a population of over 8,000 people, covers a total area of around 11 square kilometres in Quan Lan and Minh Chau communes in Van Don district, Quang Ninh province.

Located in the middle of Bai Tu Long Bay, Quan Lan is a green island with abundant aquatic and seafood resources and beautiful natural scenery.

The local people work many jobs. There are many long-standing cultural and spiritual works, including pagodas and temples in the island.

Life in Quang Ninh province’s Quan Lan island
Local fishermen's boats on Quan Lan beach

Fishing boats return to the island after many days at sea

 

Tuk tuk is the main means of transport for visitors making short sightseeing tours around the island as well as for carrying goods.

The pristine Minh Chau beach at sunset

Sa sung (sea peanut-worms) is one of the special dishes of Quan Lan island.

Nhan Dan

 
 

