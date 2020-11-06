Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/11/2020 14:20:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Lost in the beauty of Pu Nhi Farm in Son La

07/11/2020    13:09 GMT+7

Leaving the noise of the city, Pu Nhi Farm is truly an ideal place for those who love peace and want to enjoy the beauty of nature.

Lost in the beauty of Pu Nhi Farm in Son La
Pu Nhi Farm is built on top of Pu Nhi hill in Bac Yen District, Son La Province. — Photo vntrip.vn

Pu Nhi Farm is located on Pu Nhi Hill in Phieng Ban Commune, Bac Yen District in Son La Province.

Previously, this hill was just a grazing ground and also a dating place for couples in the village in the spring.

In recent years, this new tourist site has been compared to the resort city of Da Lat. Stone terraces and green meadows surrounded by mountains and white clouds create a cool dreamlike space.

With wild beauty as well as cool, fresh and large space, it's a great place for a picnic.

The road to Pu Nhi is rather difficult, but the scenery is stunning. Going in the morning at dawn, driving on a small road the valley is on one side and the hill on the other.

On cold days, Pu Nhi Hill appears like a poetic sea of ​​white clouds. Rays of sunlight penetrate the mist, making Pu Nhi Farm a beautiful fantasy.

Lost in the beauty of Pu Nhi Farm in Son La
Pu Nhi Farm is an ideal place for camping. — Photo viettravel.com

From the top of the hill, you can see the mountains extending endlessly and the centre of Bac Yen District mixed in the thin mist. The streams and winding roads become smaller amid the expanse of earth and sky.

"I go to many places and here I find it is very peaceful. The air is extremly fresh. I am very comfortable. Here I have nice pictures and memories to share on social networks. I will come back here,” said tourist Tran Tien Dat.

Starting operation in 2019, with an area of ​​nearly two hectares, Pu Nhi Farm has rooms designed as tents of nomadic tribes in the middle of the steppes.

"The difference of Pu Nhi Farm compared to other tourist destinations is that the atmosphere is great, the second thing is its location is enough for everyone to experience the stay, tourists will feel very quiet and will have a relaxed time,” said Pham Quang Hung, owner of Pu Nhi Farm.

 

Pu Nhi has also become a place for couples to take wedding photos.

"I saw pictures taken at Pu Nhi of my friend on Facebook. I was attracted strongly immediately and thought this place would be ideal for my wedding photos, and truly we had wonderful photos,” said Nguyen Ngoc Anh from Hanoi.

This destination has many diverse services for visitors like outdoor camping, enjoying local food, or participating in cultural activities with villagers.

Visitors can enjoy the cuisine right at Pu Nhi Farm or go to the town to explore other delicious dishes. The road from Pu Nhi Farm to the town centre is just a few kilometres and there are many delicious foods for visitors to choose such as barbecue, grilled fish and cơm lam (sticky rice grilled in bamboo tubes).

On good weather days, Pu Nhi also has a sea of ​​clouds as beautiful as Ta Xua which is one of the most attractive cloud hunting locations in the northwest.

Ta Xua, popular among young travel-lovers, is a small mountain range located in Bac Yen District surrounded by higher mountains, so Ta Xua valley often has a surprisingly beautiful sea of ​​clouds.

Lost in the beauty of Pu Nhi Farm in Son La
Pu Nhi Farm is really ideal for spending a peaceful day away from the hectic atmosphere of the city. — Photo halotravel.vn

For its superb panoramic view of the immense green spaces, since the start of the year, the site, which is located 700m above sea level, has welcomed about 18,000 visitors.

"The district has a policy to create all conditions to invite and attract investors to Pu Nhi to create a good livelihood for locals here. We hope that Pu Nhi will become one of the most attractive destinations of the province and the national tourist area of ​​Moc Chau," said Pham Thanh Binh, head of the Department of Culture and Information of Bac Yen District.  VNS

Lam Giang 

Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat

Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat

Moc Chau plateau in Son La province is a popular tourist destination in Vietnam’s northern mountain region.

Ethnic minority man makes community tourism new specialty of Son La

Ethnic minority man makes community tourism new specialty of Son La

Hua Tat has emerged as a popular tourist destination in Van Ho district, Son La province, for its Mong ethnic culture and traditions.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam International Travel Mart expected to boost national tourism
Vietnam International Travel Mart expected to boost national tourism
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart will be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre on November 18-21 after many delays caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

HCM City named among top ten cheapest places for American expats
HCM City named among top ten cheapest places for American expats
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City heads the list of the ten cheapest places for American expats to live abroad, according to the Business Insider’s an article published on November 5.

Vietnam eyes building national cultural tourism brand
Vietnam eyes building national cultural tourism brand
TRAVELicon  06/11/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is working on a project on building a national brand for cultural tourism.

Vietnam honoured as Asia’s heritage, cultural, culinary destination at WTA 2020
Vietnam honoured as Asia’s heritage, cultural, culinary destination at WTA 2020
TRAVELicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam has been named as Leading Heritage Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, and Leading Culinary Destination of Asia at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020.

Four weekly flights to be launched between Vietnam, Taiwan
Four weekly flights to be launched between Vietnam, Taiwan
TRAVELicon  06/11/2020 

Four round-trip flights are expected to be launched between Vietnam and Taiwan each week after Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh agreed with plans to resume commercial flights between the two sides from September 15,

Walking tour to Phuc Tan public art project
Walking tour to Phuc Tan public art project
TRAVELicon  06/11/2020 

The Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH), in collaboration with artist Nguyen The Son, will hold a walking tour to the Phuc Tan public art complex on Saturday.

Bac Ha Winter Festival
Bac Ha Winter Festival
TRAVELicon  05/11/2020 

Music, horse racing and food will all be featured at the Bac Ha Winter Festival from November 20-22 as Lao Cai Province attempts to attract tourists back to the district. 

Night market in Phu Quoc Island District
Night market in Phu Quoc Island District
TRAVELicon  05/11/2020 

Phu Quoc Island District in Kien Giang Province is not only famous for its pristine and poetic beaches but also attracts many tourists thanks to its night market.

Four wind farms attract tourists
Four wind farms attract tourists
TRAVELicon  05/11/2020 

If you are looking for a European style check-in site in Vietnam, wind farms are a top suggestion.

Roasted bee pupae – a starter to get the taste buds buzzing
Roasted bee pupae – a starter to get the taste buds buzzing
TRAVELicon  05/11/2020 

A visit to midland and mountainous regions this season offers a golden chance for people to try the roasted pupae of forest bees.

Discovering peaceful meadow in northern mountainous province
Discovering peaceful meadow in northern mountainous province
TRAVELicon  05/11/2020 

Just 100km away from Hanoi capital, a vast meadow in Huu Lien commune of Huu Lung district, northern mountainous Lang Son province, has developed into a popular spot among travelers due to its pristine beauty.

Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
TRAVELicon  04/11/2020 

Trying out a double-decker bus tour around Hanoi would definitely offer people, even Hanoians, a different look on Vietnam’s capital.

Artisan strives for preserving traditional pottery
Artisan strives for preserving traditional pottery
TRAVELicon  04/11/2020 

Pham Anh Dao is the 19th generation descendant of Pham Ngu Chi’s family, who has a long tradition of crafting pottery products in Bat Trang Village, Gia Lam District in Hanoi.

Hanoian homespun dish
Hanoian homespun dish
TRAVELicon  04/11/2020 

Bun oc, escargot vermicelli soup, is a homespun dish in Hanoi. To some, nothing is better than enjoying a bowl of spicy escargot vermicelli soup in cold weather in the capital city.

Four famous bread stands in HCM City
Four famous bread stands in HCM City
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

Bay Ho, bread stand 61, Hong Van, and grilled meat 37 are among the most popular places to purchase bread for local people in Ho Chi Minh City, with each establishment developing its own taste over many years.

Six-hundred-year-old sites attract tourists in Vietnam
Six-hundred-year-old sites attract tourists in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

Besides beautiful natural scenery and gentle people, Vietnam also has destinations that are hundreds of years old.

Da Nang to offer free admission at cultural attractions in 2021
Da Nang to offer free admission at cultural attractions in 2021
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

In the first six months of 2021, some tourist attractions in the central city of Danang will waive off admission fees, 

Green tourist destinations in Tay Ninh
Green tourist destinations in Tay Ninh
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

Dau Tieng Reservoir, Lo Go Xa Mat National Park, the wild grape garden at the foot of Ba Den Mountain and Ma Thien Lanh Valley are ideal destinations for travelers who want to enjoy a green tour of Tay Ninh Province.

Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests
Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

The best flavours of local cuisine are being offered at five-star hotels in HCM City as part of a programme to promote Vietnamese dishes to local and foreign visitors.

Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

Besides contemplating the beauty of nature in Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap Province, visitors to the park can also experience a day in life of farmers in the west of Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 