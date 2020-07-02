Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/07/2020 11:08:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Love songs in Tra Su cajuput forest

05/07/2020    11:01 GMT+7

Compared with other provinces in the Mekong Delta, An Giang has extremely special geographic characteristics, with the spectacular That Son Mountain springing up in an endless paddy field. 

Coming to this peaceful place, tourists can visit majestic mountains surrounding Tra Su cajuput forest.

With its beauty, Tra Su is considered a paradise on Earth which bears the quintessence of the nature like in legends. In the morning, when sunlight glitters on buds and dewdrops from the previous night remain on leaves, Tra Su wakes up with its marvel.

Hundreds of doves surround tourists.

Garden of Eden

Dreams are just moments that come and leave quickly. It is more wonderful to experience the beautiful world as people can not only travel but also experience the real life. Therefore, writer Ray Bradbury has once said, “See the world. It's more fantastic than any dream.” The scene that thousands of friendly doves surrounding tourists and singing songs of welcome is not much different from the scene in the Piazza del Duomo square, the heart of Italy’s Milan City. During an adventure to Tra Su cajuput forest, tourists can have new experiences, live in a green space and enjoy a poetic landscape.

Nothing is greater than ignoring a hustle and bustle life, freeing one’s soul to dinghies drifting on the water surface and enjoying the cool atmosphere in the shadow of cajuput trees. Branches of cajuput trees make it like a dome while the water surface is blanketed with enormous emerald-green duckweed, giving visitors a feeling that they are embraced by the nature and relieved by love songs created by multiple kinds of birds. Such sound will help visitors relax.

International tourists prefer exploring Tra Su cajuput forest in summer.

Weaving through ancient cajuput trees, tourists can explore the beauty of Tra Su cajuput forest. Crossing a bamboo bridge in the forest, tourists will see white cajuput flowers with a delicate scent. Cajuput flowers are a symbol for farmers in the south who are strong and unyielding to overcome challenges of life.

Tourists may luckily come across fiery storks roaming in water or birds’ nests on cajuput branches. Clusters of pink lotus and red bougainvillea glabra, or paperflowers, and branches of yellow common sesban make the forest more beautiful and marvelous. The sky and ground in Tra Su cajuput forest seem to blend together in a frame fringed with sunlight, which is a wonderful background for visitors to take photos like in Europe.

Vietnamese people travel Vietnam

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched the “Vietnamese people travel Vietnam” program. The number of local tourists has surged, sending out positive signals for the recovery of the tourism sector.

Conducting the program with a sense of responsibility, An Giang Tourimex, a subsidiary of Sao Mai Group, has improved its services and invested in facilities of Tra Su cajuput forest, an ecotourism site, including the bamboo bridge, which is the longest of its kind in Vietnam; two stilt houses, towers with hundreds of doves at a wooden wharf, a bird-watching yard, a flower park and Tra Su hanging garden. The investor has also release more than 50 tons of freshwater fish to diversify the aquatic resources in the region.

More than 50 tons of freshwater fish is released to diversify the aquatic resources in the forest.

Visiting Tra Su cajuput forest at any time, tourists can enjoy natural love songs. The summer travel season is coming and the cajuput forest is expected to be an ideal destination giving an impulse to the tourism sector after the pandemic. SGT

 

Lam Ngoc

 
 

Other News

.
Dak Nong Geopark – a natural wonder
Dak Nong Geopark – a natural wonder
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has been a luring destination to tourists and scientists and has been nominated for listing in the Global Geoparks Network by UNESCO.

Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex
Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Located in Ha Nam province, just 60 kilometers from Hanoi from the south, Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex attracts visitors with its tranquil atmosphere in the middle of unspoiled forests.

HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism
HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

A programme to boost tourism in HCM City and the Mekong Delta kicked off in Can Tho city on July 3.

Vietnam’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Hanoi
Vietnam’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

A gold-plated hotel, the first of its kind in the world, has been recently inaugurated in Hanoi with the aim of bringing visitors back to Vietnam where the tourism sector is slowly reopening after the COVID-19 is put under control.

Discovering the wild nature of Ba Mun Island
Discovering the wild nature of Ba Mun Island
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

Located in Bai Tu Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Ba Mun Island is a gem home to diverse species of animals and plants of Bai Tu Long National Park.

Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

The majestic beauty hidden in the depths of Son Doong cave in the central province of Quang Binh come alive in a series of photos taken by Australian explorer John Spies.

Layover in Arctic Circle
Layover in Arctic Circle
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Hoang Le Giang to stay in Kautokeino Village and Soroya Island in Norway, one of the northernmost places on Earth.

Ba Na Hills cable car leads global list of most spectacular views
Ba Na Hills cable car leads global list of most spectacular views
TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

The Ba Na Hills cable car in Da Nang has claimed first place in a list of the 10 most nerve-jangling cable car rides that offer both thrills and spectacular views worldwide, according to UK travel website Wanderlust.

Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake
Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake
TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

Bot chien (fried rice flour cake) is one of the most popular HCM City street foods, with its golden crust, soft texture and savoury dipping sauce. 

Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter
Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Following the launch of the Trang An Heli Tour, tourists now have the chance of enjoying a view of the Trang An landscape complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh from high above.

Hanoi stimulates tourism by rail promotion
Hanoi stimulates tourism by rail promotion
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Hanoi has launched various promotions and discounts on rail tickets and connected tours on rail routes to stimulate domestic tourism post-COVID-19.

Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La
Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

With hundreds of years of experience in rice production, Vietnamese farmers, especially those who live in the northern mountainous region, learned how to adapt to different terrains. 

Reopening of int’l flights considered
Reopening of int’l flights considered
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport will consider the reopening of international flight routes to countries and territories which have no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for 30 consecutive days, according to a ministry official.

Kem xoi a summer treat to beat the Hanoi heat
Kem xoi a summer treat to beat the Hanoi heat
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Nguyen Thu Loan from Germany loves getting the chance to enjoy Hanoi’s special treat kem xôi (sticky rice ice cream) when she returns to Vietnam.

VN travel startups see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’
VN travel startups see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Small in size and easily adaptable, startups in the tourism industry have found ways to do well during COVID-19, while many others are still up against a wall.

Discovering spots in Hoi An perfect for taking amazing selfies
Discovering spots in Hoi An perfect for taking amazing selfies
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Tourists only need to hire a motorcycle for one day in order to find exciting check-in spots throughout Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, a renowned area that has been made a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Top seven must-see lakes in Vietnam
Top seven must-see lakes in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

With Vietnam boasting many pristine lakes that feature untouched scenery, there are plenty of great suggestions of famous lakes for people to take trips to.

More tourist trains on Hanoi-Lao Cai route to be operated
More tourist trains on Hanoi-Lao Cai route to be operated
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will run more trains linking the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai which is home to the tourist town of Sapa from this month to meet higher demand.

Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week
Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

An express boat service connecting the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island, popular tourist destinations in the nearby province of Kien Giang, will be launched on July 7.

Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'
Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Situated on Nhon Ly Island, 25 km away and a 20-minute boat ride from Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh province, Ky Co beach is fondly dubbed the "Maldives of Vietnam."

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 