Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 enjoys natural beauty of Vietnam

Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 Pham Lan Anh has just spent a week exploring the beauty of the northwestern mountainous province of Yen Bai which she said made her proud of and love Vietnam more.

Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 Pham Lan Anh poses for a photo at a terraced rice field in the northwestern mountainous province of Yen Bai.

Lan Anh shared that she recently arrived in Vietnam to visit her family after a fashion show in India. And then she could not return to Sweden to continue her studies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



"But I'm having a great chance to visit some places in Vietnam which I couldn't come due to my busy schedule," she shared.



"It was my first time in Yen Bai and I immediately fell in love with the autumn here with yellow colour all over from the sunshine to the ripening terraced rice fields," she said. "The weather was cool and the atmosphere was so quiet and peaceful."



The Miss Tourism World Asia has also visited some other areas in the northwestern region which is boasting the most beautiful natural sceneries at this time of year.



"The more I went, the more beautiful places I saw in Vietnam," she said. "It was such a wonderful experience and I've shared it to many of my friends in the world."



Some photos of Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 Pham Lan Anh taken in Mu Cang Chai and Tu Le districts in Yen Bai Province:

Dtinews