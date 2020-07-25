More Hanoi - HCM City trains to be reopened

More trains will resume operations on the Hanoi - HCM City route to meet the rising demand during the summer holiday.

On July 9, the SE9 and SE10 trains on the Hanoi - HCM City route were resumed. According to Hanoi Railway Transport JSC, from July 28, they will put two more trains into use. The SE11 train will start from Hanoi at 1.10 pm and arrive in HCM City at 2.30 am. The SE12 train will start from HCM City at 7.45 am, run through 23 stations and arrive in Hanoi at 7.24 pm.

Along the way, the SE11 train is expected to arrive in Thanh Hoa at 3 pm, Vinh City at 7.24 pm and Dong Hoi at midnight. The SE12 is expected to arrive in Binh Thuan at 11.10 am, Nha Trang at 3.16 pm, Danang at 1.10 pm, Hue at 5.29 pm and Vinh at 1.42 pm.

Hanoi Railway Transport JSC suspended 10 trains on Hanoi - Hai Phong, Hanoi - Dong Dang, Hanoi -Thai Nguyen and Yen Vien - Ha Long routes on March 16 to prevent virus spread amid the Covid-19 outbreak. A pair of trains that run daily between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were also suspended on March 26. Dtinews