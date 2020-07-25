Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
More Hanoi - HCM City trains to be reopened

25/07/2020    12:52 GMT+7

More trains will resume operations on the Hanoi - HCM City route to meet the rising demand during the summer holiday.

On July 9, the SE9 and SE10 trains on the Hanoi - HCM City route were resumed. According to Hanoi Railway Transport JSC, from July 28, they will put two more trains into use. The SE11 train will start from Hanoi at 1.10 pm and arrive in HCM City at 2.30 am. The SE12 train will start from HCM City at 7.45 am, run through 23 stations and arrive in Hanoi at 7.24 pm.

 

Along the way, the SE11 train is expected to arrive in Thanh Hoa at 3 pm, Vinh City at 7.24 pm and Dong Hoi at midnight. The SE12 is expected to arrive in Binh Thuan at 11.10 am, Nha Trang at 3.16 pm, Danang at 1.10 pm, Hue at 5.29 pm and Vinh at 1.42 pm.

Hanoi Railway Transport JSC suspended 10 trains on Hanoi - Hai Phong, Hanoi - Dong Dang, Hanoi -Thai Nguyen and Yen Vien - Ha Long routes on March 16 to prevent virus spread amid the Covid-19 outbreak. A pair of trains that run daily between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were also suspended on March 26. Dtinews

 
 

.
Backpacker streets fall quiet amid post-COVID-19 recovery period
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

The past few months has witnessed a gloomy atmosphere descend on Japanese and Korean streets in Ho Chi Minh City due to a huge shortage of customers, with many business outlets ceasing operations.

Stunning sunset on Tam Giang Lagoon
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

As the largest brackish lagoon in Southeast Asia, Tam Giang Lagoon bears both the wild and quiet beauty of a natural treasure and can totally wow any visitor coming here, particularly during sunset.

Cao Bang listed among Top 50 best views in the world
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

Leading news website Insider of the United States has named Vietnam’s UNESCO-recognised Non Nuoc Cao Bang geopark among the 50 best views in the world.

Long An launches tourism portal and app
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An has launched a virtual portal and a mobile application to provide information about local tourism services and destinations.

Khanh Hoa Province hopes to boost tourism with new show
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

A new show to promote tourism in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province will be held on August 1.

Beautiful and peaceful Cu Lao Xanh island
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Located 13 nautical miles from Quy Nhon City in the south central province of Binh Dinh, Cu Lao Xanh is a beautiful and peaceful island that is considered an island paradise waiting for visitors to explore.

Many tourist sites busy with summer holiday crowds
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Many major tourist sites in Vietnam are jammed at this time of the year when people flock for summer holidays after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unique ornamental stones in Yen Bai
TRAVELicon  24/07/2020 

Suoi Giang commune in Van Chan district, Yen Bai Province, possesses a source of valuable ornamental stones with different unique shapes and beautiful colours, attracting thousands of visitors to the locality.

A touch of France
TRAVELicon  23/07/2020 

Da Nang’s Ho Nghinh Street is a popular spot among local people and tourists alike, as it’s home to a host of popular seafood restaurants.

Unique coral reef clusters seen above water in central coastal region
TRAVELicon  23/07/2020 

A range of colourful coral reef clusters on Ganh Yen beach in the central province of Quang Ngai can be seen once the tides recede, serving to create a unique picture that fascinates tourists.

Japan to resume cross-border travel with Vietnam
TRAVELicon  23/07/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan announced on July 22 Japan will introduce the ‘Residence Track’ to allow the resumption of travel for citizens from Vietnam and Thailand as early as late July.

The craft of linen weaving of the H’mong people in Lung Tam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23/07/2020 

Located in Quan Ba District, Ha Giang Province, Lung Tam is a small valley surrounded by rocky mountains, with the Mien river flowing through. 

Hanoi planning to welcome foreign tourists back
TRAVELicon  23/07/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Committee has requested relevant agencies to make preparations for welcoming foreign tourists back when circumstances allow.

Traveling to Lam Binh – a fairyland
TRAVELicon  23/07/2020 

The imposing forests, the vast hydroelectric lake, mysterious stories about Coc Vai  and its 99 stretching mountains with the legend of phoenixes building their nests have attracted visitors to the fairyland of Lam Binh, Tuyen Quang Province.

Hue at night offers unforgettable experience for travelers
TRAVELicon  22/07/2020 

Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue is home to a mystical and charming beauty that is even more vibrant at night, so let’s discover some of the exciting sights visitors can enjoy.

Summer tourism season brings hope to VN travel firms
TRAVELicon  23/07/2020 

Summer is typically the biggest sale season of the year for travel firms, and bookings of tours have picked up recently despite COVID-19.

Vietnam Airlines resumes charter flights to China
TRAVELicon  22/07/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has operated the first charter flight to China’s Nanjing City after a five-month suspension owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sa Pa, Ninh Binh named in Asia’s up-and-coming destinations by TripstoDiscover
TRAVELicon  22/07/2020 

US travel site TripstoDiscover has named Vietnam’s popular destinations Sa Pa (Lao Cai) and Ninh Binh among the 14 Up-and-Coming Destinations in Asia to Visit.

Vietnam nominated in 11 categories at World Travel Awards 2020
TRAVELicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has made the shortlist in 11 categories at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020.

Crowds in Sa Pa thrilled by local horse race
TRAVELicon  22/07/2020 

The third version of the Fansipan horse race has got underway in the resort town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, with a large number of local people and tourists in attendance to enjoy the exciting event.

