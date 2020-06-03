Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/06/2020 11:11:37 (GMT +7)
Music video promotes northern region tourism

 
 
04/06/2020    10:06 GMT+7

Singer Sen Hoang My Lam has released a new music video promoting the beauty of her homeland, the northern mountainous region, as an attempt to lure tourists.

Music video promotes northern region tourism
Sen Hoang My Lam (centre) performs during the launching ceremony of the new CD in Hanoi on Sunday. — Photo courtesy of the artist

With the title Mời Anh Về Tây Bắc (Let’s Go to the North-western Region), the video reflects the natural beauty and unique culture of the region. As well as the popular images of the region, such as terrace fields, watermills, brocade and khèn (panpipe) dance, the video brings a fresh perspective of ethnic minority culture through the amazing hip-hop dances, fashionable designs combining traditional patterns and modern cuts, and the contemporary lifestyle of the local people.

Being an ethnic minority girl who studied design in the big city, Lam introduces her homeland to her classmates and lures her friends to her village.

The video was shot in Sa Pa Town in the northern province of Lao Cai, before the lockdown, so it recorded the busy markets of local specialities and crowds of foreign tourists. Audiences will also enjoy the peaceful scenes of mountains and forests.

Lam was determined that it’s the right time to release the video because the State decided to boost local tourism and revive the economy.

“Through the video, I want to introduce the beauty of the northern region and encourage people to visit the place,” said Lam.

Lam was born in 1993 in Lao Cai Province. Her father is a Nung man while her mother is a Tay woman. She studied singing in Thai Nguyen and Hanoi. She won top prize at the Sao Mai (Morning Start) national singing contest in 2018. Since then she has worked as a professional singer in HCM City.

 

The video was distributed in an album of eight newly-composed songs praising the beauty and diversified culture of provinces in the northern region such as Lao Cai, Son La, Yen Bai and Hoa Binh. Through the songs, she introduces the beautiful landscapes, the market in spring and xòe dance in which people hold hands and dance together.

“I want to bring a fresh atmosphere to a cultural space of the northern region, that’s why I bring hip-hop and contemporary dance to the album, audiences will also enjoy the cheerful melodies combined with the folk rhythms of panpipe, flute and other traditional musical instruments,” she said.

Hoang Hong Ngoc, winner of the Sao Mai contest in 2015, served as the music director of the project.  VNS

