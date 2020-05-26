Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Must-try street food options for a day trip to Hoi An

 
 
30/05/2020    14:22 GMT+7

Situated in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leaves a great impression on visitors due to its fabulous culture, friendliness of local people, shopping options, and range of street food. 

Let’s spend a day in the city and sample some of the delicious street food on offer:

must-try street food options for a day trip to hoi an hinh 1

Long lines of visitors can often be seen patiently waiting to purchase a loaf of bread at Ba Phuong banh mi shop in Hoi An. The shop has been attracting large numbers of customers each day since Ba Phuong’s baguettes were once referred to by celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain as "the world's best".

must-try street food options for a day trip to hoi an hinh 2

Visitors should sample some of the bread for breakfast at a low cost of VND30,000. (Photo: Halo.vietnam, menu.vietnam)

must-try street food options for a day trip to hoi an hinh 3

Enjoying coffee in the Hoi An Roastery shop in the morning is a good way to start the day whilst relaxing and contemplating the peaceful atmosphere of the ancient city. (Photo: Hoianroasteryvietnam)

must-try street food options for a day trip to hoi an hinh 4

Cao Lau is one of the Vietnamese delicacies that is solely associated with the ancient city of Hoi An. Each visitor is able to wander around the old quarter and taste some of the unmissable noodles on offer around lunch time. (Photo: Vitbauu)

must-try street food options for a day trip to hoi an hinh 5

This dish consists of a delectable dark pork broth with large yellow noodles, slices of succulent pork, served with bean sprouts, green vegetables, and crispy croutons. (Photo: Kenh14.vn)

must-try street food options for a day trip to hoi an hinh 6
 

Tofu dessert in a ginger syrup is a suitable food to cool down visitors during the summer months. The perfect place to sample this kind of sweet soup is from street vendors working on Nguyen Thai Hoc street in Hoi An city. (Photo: Elisabeth_vy)

must-try street food options for a day trip to hoi an hinh 7

The ancient city is famous for its wide variety of kinds of cakes which go on sale in the afternoon. Among them is the White Rose cake which is an appetiser worth around VND70,000 each. (Photo: Ireneireneirene_chong)

must-try street food options for a day trip to hoi an hinh 8

Banh beo ba Bay and Banh Beo Co Tu are some of the popular suggestions for visitors to enjoy when discovering the city. Ingredients include shrimp and pork which are placed on top of the dish, making them unique a unique delicacy. (Photo: Coupleofmigrants)

must-try street food options for a day trip to hoi an hinh 9

Herbal Tea is a must-try drink for visitors to Hoi An with a single cup being valued at just VND12,000. (Photo: Ph.thaoooo)

must-try street food options for a day trip to hoi an hinh 10

A trip to Hoi An is incomplete without visitors trying Ba Buoi chicken rice which has become somewhat of a trademark for its unique recipe and special taste. In this dish, chicken is torn into small pieces and mixed with chopped herbs and sliced onions to form a salad. It is then served with rice that is cooked in a mixture of chicken broth and fish sauce, serving to create a sweet, salty, sour, and spicy taste. (Photo: Quynhanh23)

VOV

