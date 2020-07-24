Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/07/2020 12:07:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers

28/07/2020    10:58 GMT+7

My Son Sanctuary is a large complex featuring religious relics, including temples, shrines, and towers. 

The 1,000-year-old UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site is the former capital of the ancient Champa Kingdom. Let’s view the beauty of the area through the lens of foreign photographers.

my son sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers hinh 1

Pictured are a collection of impressive tower-temples located in the centre of My Son Sanctuary in Duy Xuyen district, Quang Nam province, central Vietnam. (Photo: Markus Tschudi / 500px.com)

my son sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers hinh 2

The photo captures the ancient beauty of the Cham towers. (Photo: Chris Taylor / 500px.com)

my son sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers hinh 3

Previously an epic stone temple, now only the ruins can be seen. (Photo: Lenka Rakova / 500px.com)

my son sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers hinh 4

Several tower-temples are located throughout My Son Sanctuary, which had previously been the religious and political capital of the Champa Kingdom for the majority of its existence. (Photo: Andrew Pascal / 500px.com)

my son sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers hinh 5

A tower temple stands tall amid dense forest. (Photo: Didier De Zan / 500px.com)

my son sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers hinh 6

My Son Sanctuary site has developed into a popular tourist attraction in the central province of Quang Nam. (Photo: Grant Sykes / 500px.com)

 
my son sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers hinh 7

As mist covers the site, the buildings appear magical. (Photo: Emily Dlspx / 500px.com)

my son sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers hinh 8

Many of the old brick walls feature historical imprints. (Photo: Dem Goradetsky / 500px.com)

my son sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers hinh 9

A dog takes a rest in the complex's structure. (Photo: Elias Jerusalem / 500px.com)

my son sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers hinh 10

Many of the buildings throughout the complex possess a green colour as nature spreads through the ruins. (Photo: Alex Stoen / 500px.com)

my son sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers hinh 11

A special black-and-white photo brings the past to life. (Photo: Andy Kennelly / 500px.com)

my son sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers hinh 12

The World Heritage Site as seen at sunset. (Photo: Peter / 500px.com)

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Known as the land of “yellow flowers and green grass”, Phu Yen Province has become an alluring tourist magnet for visitors from both at home and abroad.

Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has agreed to resume air transportation between Vietnam and China, and has assigned relevant ministries to work with their Chinese counterparts on the frequency and conditions for passenger transport.

Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board recently recognised Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island
2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai are trying to evacuate over 2,600 tourists from Ly Son Island after a Covid-19 infection case was reported.

The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi
The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

There is a house over 100 years old in Truong Yen in Hanoi’s suburban district of Chuong My that has a unique gold-plated Thieu Chau (a kind of wood-made, gate-shaped item to decorate altars) 

Hard days ahead for Da Nang tourism
Hard days ahead for Da Nang tourism
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Many tours to Da Nang in July and August have been cancelled as the coastal city starts social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnamese enterprises build unique regional products to attract tourists
Vietnamese enterprises build unique regional products to attract tourists
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

From now to the end of the year, the number of domestic travelers is expected to reach about 70-80% of that in the same period last year.

Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days
Due to coronavirus outbreak, Danang pauses welcoming visitors for 14 days
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Danang City has decided to stop welcoming tourists to the central city within 14 days from July 26 to ensure safety for tourists and the community.

Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
Vietnamese people to travel confidently domestically: Google
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Hanoi is among the top picks of Vietnamese travelers.

A peaceful view of Con Dao island
A peaceful view of Con Dao island
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

When mentioning Con Dao island, people often remember Con Dao prison, once considered "Hell on Earth" during the war against the foreign invaders. 

Thanh Chuong Mansion: Artistic architecture work in Hanoi
Thanh Chuong Mansion: Artistic architecture work in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

The ‘Northern miniature village’ is constructed with sophistication, arranged and decorated in the owner's desire of maintaining traditional culture values.

Going to Dien Bien to learn about history
Going to Dien Bien to learn about history
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

With the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Relics Complex, Dien Bien is currently considered one of the most attractive destinations on Vietnam's tourism map.

Night-time tourism developing in Hanoi
Night-time tourism developing in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

Ongoing questions regarding the development of the night-time tourism in Hanoi have attracted the involvement of a range of experts. 

Distinct features of Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark
Distinct features of Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark
TRAVELicon  26/07/2020 

By winning recognition as a global geopark by UNESCO, Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark promises to become an alluring tourist attraction among foreign travellers in the near future.

Experiences in Lan Ha Bay
Experiences in Lan Ha Bay
TRAVELicon  25/07/2020 

Lan Ha Bay, which is located to the east of Cat Ba island in the northern port city of Hai Phong, is a wonderful destination for visitors to explore, have great experiences and enjoy their weekend vacations.

Exploring Cha Loi Cave in Quang Binh
Exploring Cha Loi Cave in Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  25/07/2020 

The Cha Loi Cave system, which is located at the foot of a limestone mountain in the northwest of Le Thuy District, in the central province of Quang Binh, has been recently put into operation.

More Hanoi - HCM City trains to be reopened
More Hanoi - HCM City trains to be reopened
TRAVELicon  25/07/2020 

More trains will resume operations on the Hanoi - HCM City route to meet the rising demand during the summer holiday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 