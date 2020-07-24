My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers

My Son Sanctuary is a large complex featuring religious relics, including temples, shrines, and towers.

The 1,000-year-old UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site is the former capital of the ancient Champa Kingdom. Let’s view the beauty of the area through the lens of foreign photographers.

Pictured are a collection of impressive tower-temples located in the centre of My Son Sanctuary in Duy Xuyen district, Quang Nam province, central Vietnam. (Photo: Markus Tschudi / 500px.com)

The photo captures the ancient beauty of the Cham towers. (Photo: Chris Taylor / 500px.com)

Previously an epic stone temple, now only the ruins can be seen. (Photo: Lenka Rakova / 500px.com)

Several tower-temples are located throughout My Son Sanctuary, which had previously been the religious and political capital of the Champa Kingdom for the majority of its existence. (Photo: Andrew Pascal / 500px.com)

A tower temple stands tall amid dense forest. (Photo: Didier De Zan / 500px.com)

My Son Sanctuary site has developed into a popular tourist attraction in the central province of Quang Nam. (Photo: Grant Sykes / 500px.com)

As mist covers the site, the buildings appear magical. (Photo: Emily Dlspx / 500px.com)

Many of the old brick walls feature historical imprints. (Photo: Dem Goradetsky / 500px.com)

A dog takes a rest in the complex's structure. (Photo: Elias Jerusalem / 500px.com)

Many of the buildings throughout the complex possess a green colour as nature spreads through the ruins. (Photo: Alex Stoen / 500px.com)

A special black-and-white photo brings the past to life. (Photo: Andy Kennelly / 500px.com)

The World Heritage Site as seen at sunset. (Photo: Peter / 500px.com)

