Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/08/2020 08:38:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Na Hang ecotourism site, Ha Long Bay of the hills

17/08/2020    07:35 GMT+7

110 kilometers from Tuyen Quang city, the Na Hang eco-tourism area has emerged as a tourist destination popular for its unspoiled beauty and unique ethnic culture.

na hang ecotourism site, ha long bay of the hills hinh 0

Na Hang lake (Photo: baobackan.org.vn)

‘Na Hang’ in the Tay ethnic language means ‘the last field’. Na Hang wins points for its vast green fields, limestone mountains, primeval forest, and giant lake.

The Na Hang eco-tourism area stretches over 15,000 hectares, more than half of which is water. The Na Hang–Lam Binh reservoir, which connects with Ba Be National Park, is the biggest reservoir in Vietnam’s northern region.

Nguyen Viet, a Tuyen Quang resident, said, “My family and I often travel to Na Hang for weekends or national holidays. I sometimes bring friends from Hanoi, Hai Phong, Ho Chi Minh City, and Can Tho here. They are always impressed by the local landscape, people, and culture".

Na Hang lake, the gem of the eco-tourism area, has been dubbed the ‘Ha Long Bay of the hills’. 99 mountains of exotic shape cast their shadows on the lake’s calm, emerald water. 

Boats now take visitors on 70-kilometer discovery tours of Na Hang lake where they learn about the area’s history while enjoying the spectacular landscape.

The prime destination here is the Na Hang natural reserve, a habitat of thousand-year-old trees and rare fauna, including the Tonkin snub-nosed langur, a species listed in the Red Book of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Do Thu Hang, a Hanoi tourist, said, “I’m really enjoying my trip here. Na Hang boasts tranquility, clean air, emerald water, and strangely-shaped mountains which turn blue behind the clouds. I most love following the streams, where I enjoy foot massages by the little fish. I believe many other visitors share my interest in Na Hang.”

 
na hang ecotourism site, ha long bay of the hills hinh 1
(Photo: baotuyenquang.com.vn)

12 ethnic groups live in Na Hang. Their diverse cultures add excitement to trips to Na Hang. Visitors are attracted to the local singing genres - the “Then” and “Luon” songs of the Tay, the “Sli” songs of the Nung, and the “Soong Co” songs of the San Diu.

Plan your trip to coincide with one of the local traditional festivals, such as the Tay or Nung “going to the field” ritual, or a Dao wedding or maturity ritual. The Thuong Lam mountain market, opens every Thursday and Sunday, is another worthwhile Na Hang attraction.  

When it comes to food, Na Hang has a lot to offer: stream fish, ducks, special vegetables, and wine distilled from leaves.

Local people have recently begun to offer homestay services. Trieu Van Doi, a homestay host, said, “I upgraded my stilt house a year ago to open a homestay service. I really hope more visitors will learn about and come visit Na Hang.”

The once arduous road into Na Hang has been improved. Now more accessible, Na Hang is welcoming growing numbers of tourists. VOV5

Rare primate returned to nature in Tuyen Quang

Rare primate returned to nature in Tuyen Quang

A rare primate was released in Phieng Bung Natural Reserve in Nang Kha Commune, Na Hang District of the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on Tuesday.

A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park

A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park

Situated between 1,000 and 3,000 metres above sea level in the northern province of Lao Cai, Hoang Lien national park is home to many rare species of birds, making it a popular national tourist attraction.

 
 

Other News

.
Y Ty Plateau covered in fog
Y Ty Plateau covered in fog
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

The beauty of Y Ty Plateau in Lao Cai Province during the four seasons have been captured by a tourist.

Tay Ninh's historical and cultural riches waiting to be explored
Tay Ninh's historical and cultural riches waiting to be explored
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

The southeastern province of Tay Ninh has transformed from a once-fierce battleground to an alluring tourist destination awaiting pilgrims and lovers of culture and nature.

Hue approves night market plan
Hue approves night market plan
TRAVELicon  16/08/2020 

Local authorities in the central province of Thua Thien Hue have approved a plan to set up a night market in the existing parking lot of Dong Ba Market, in the former imperial citadel, as a destination for tourists.

Northwestern golden season comes calling
Northwestern golden season comes calling
TRAVELicon  15/08/2020 

The most beautiful time of year in the northwestern mountains is slowly beginning and as the terraced rice fields ripen, the region is draped in a changing colourful blanket day by day.

Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
TRAVELicon  14/08/2020 

The wreckage of a B52 bomber has remained in the middle of Hanoi’s Huu Tiep lake for almost a half century as an emotional reminder of the atrocities of the “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the air” campaign.

New cave discovered in Quang Tri
New cave discovered in Quang Tri
TRAVELicon  14/08/2020 

A large cave has been discovered in Tria Village, Huong Son Commune, Huong Hoa District in the central province of Quang Tri, according to Do Van Binh, the director of provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
TRAVELicon  13/08/2020 

Many hotels and restaurants in the tourist town of Sapa have seen a sharp fall in the number of visitors due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
TRAVELicon  13/08/2020 

Although the northern province of Quang Ninh is still a safe destination open to tourists, cruise ship owners on Ha Long Bay have asked to stop operations due to financial difficulties.

Where the ocean is found on a plate
Where the ocean is found on a plate
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Delicious food can sometimes remedy a tired soul, in the most enjoyable and happy of ways. Bui Quynh Hoa tries some seafood saviours.

Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The eight locations would be Hanoi’s tourist attractions.

Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Writer Thach Lam once famously wrote that Bún dọc mùng, locally known as bún bung, reflects the soul of the Vietnam.

The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The Sheraton Hotel Da Nang and Dam Sen Water Park have reported a loss of nearly VND100 billion, while Vietravel’s loss in H1 was three times higher than that predicted for the whole year, reported CafeF.

‘Bo nhung dam’: A must-try dish in Hanoi
‘Bo nhung dam’: A must-try dish in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

Hanoi is home to hundreds of delicious dishes and prominent among them is ‘Bo nhung dam’ (beef dipping in vinegar hotpot).

A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park
A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

Situated between 1,000 and 3,000 metres above sea level in the northern province of Lao Cai, Hoang Lien national park is home to many rare species of birds, making it a popular national tourist attraction.

VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is making preparations for the recovery of the tourism market amid a new COVID-19 outbreak.

Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi
Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

An orchid garden in Hanoi capital's Dong La commune can be considered highly valuable as it has many rare species, including transgenic plants valued billions of Vietnam Dong in the market.

Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away
Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

A business report revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a loss of four million visitors to local travel companies, 

VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds
VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

All travelers have canceled tours to Covid-19 stricken areas and 30-40 percent have canceled tours to epidemic-free areas as well, reported Nguoi Lao Dong.

Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season
Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Each year the arrival of the ripening rice season in Bac Son Valley in Lang Son province sees the area boast a romantic beauty with yellow being the prominent colour visitors can enjoy.

Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat
Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Moc Chau plateau in Son La province is a popular tourist destination in Vietnam’s northern mountain region.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 