Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/06/2020 20:43:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Na Ka plum valley on Moc Chau plateau

 
 
16/06/2020    19:33 GMT+7

Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountain province of Son La has long been on the traveler’s radar because of its fields of flowers and green tea hills that stretch to the horizon.

na ka plum valley on moc chau plateau, son la province hinh 0

 Na Ka plum valley (Photo: VOV)

Recently, Na Ka valley and its plum trees has been an emerging destination on Moc Chau’s tourism map.  Na Ka plum valley puts on its best white garb when the plum trees blossom. This place draws visitors with its exquisite landscape, fresh mountain air, and juicy plums that can be eaten right off the tree. 

16 kilometers of winding, narrow mountain road takes visitors from the little town of Moc Chau to Na Ka valley, which has long been overlooked because of its distance from the beaten path. But those who make the effort to get there are not disappointed. Na Ka’s awesome mountainscape and white plum blossoms will overwhelm you at the end of the journey.   

It’s best to visit Na Ka plum valley in the late morning or early afternoon. The early morning fog obscures everything until about 9am, while the sun goes down quickly in the afternoon, taking with it the light needed for perfect photographs. 

Nguyen Thi Anh Tuyet, who owns a plum orchard in Na Ka valley, said the place has become crowded in the past three years. “The tourist season begins here in the 11th lunar month. The peak periods are after the traditional Lunar New Year festival when the plum trees blossom and in the harvest season between March and May. At those times, an orchard might receive as many as 2,000 visitors,” Tuyet said. 

 

From the middle of January to the end of February, plum blossoms clothe the entire Na Ka valley in white, which is gradually dyed shades of plum until mid-April, when the harvest season offers visitors the experience of picking and tasting juicy plums fresh off the tree.

Just a few years ago, community-based tourism was a novelty in Na Ka. When tourists began flocking to this valley for its photogenic views, orchard owners started offering photo services and pick-it-yourself plum tasting. They erected bamboo huts for photo shoots and wooden rest camps. Mong ethnic minority women stand at the entrance gate and provide costumes for rent. 

One day is enough to explore all the attractions of Na Ka plum valley. Trinh Hoang Duong of Hanoi told VOV “I’m digging this place with its old plum trees, delicious fruits, and fresh air. There are several orchards here, making it a really vast plum region. I like it a lot. I will definitely return to Na Ka.”

Na Ka plum valley does wonders for someone who wants to escape the hectic urban lifestyle and find peace in nature. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Ninh Binh to continue as host of National Tourism Year in 2021
Ninh Binh to continue as host of National Tourism Year in 2021
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

The northern province of Ninh Binh will continue to be host of National Tourism Year in 2021 after activities within this year’s programme were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Japan considers easing entry restrictions for Vietnam
Japan considers easing entry restrictions for Vietnam
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Japan is about to make a decision to ease the entry ban on Vietnam in the first relaxation of travel restrictions that were imposed due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  11 giờ trước 

The summer months have seen increasing numbers of young visitors flock to Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi to learn about the traditional craft and to snap beautiful photos.

Violet flowers shine on hill in Sa Pa
Violet flowers shine on hill in Sa Pa
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

A hill of mã tiên thảo flowers is a popular tourist draw at Muong Hoa Cable Station of Sun World Fansipan Legend in Sa Pa Town, the northern province of Lao Cai.

Vietnam has opportunity to create new tourism products
Vietnam has opportunity to create new tourism products
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

Nguyen Trung Khanh, general director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), said there are many things that need to be done to recover the tourism industry.

Quang Ngai nearshore coral reef amazes visitors
Quang Ngai nearshore coral reef amazes visitors
TRAVELicon  15/06/2020 

The stunning coral site at Ganh Yen Beach in Quang Ngai Province has been an attraction for many visitors.

Squid catching off Son Tra with local fisherman
Squid catching off Son Tra with local fisherman
TRAVELicon  15/06/2020 

It’s about 4am and street vendor cafés are full of local fishermen before a new fishing day begins at dawn.

Visitors flock back to HCM City’s oldest garden post Covid-19
Visitors flock back to HCM City’s oldest garden post Covid-19
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

After closing for nearly two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saigon zoo and botanical gardens Thao Cam Vien reopened in late May and has once again become a popular destination for visitors, in particular youngsters. 

Hue to promote itself as 'City of bikes' to attract locals and foreign tourists
Hue to promote itself as 'City of bikes' to attract locals and foreign tourists
TRAVELicon  12/06/2020 

To preserve and promote its heritage, culture and landscape, the central city of Hue will continue its post-Covid-19 development journey by promoting itself as a “City of bikes” and encourage the development of a bicycle network.

Vietnam Airlines to reopen international air routes starting from July 1
Vietnam Airlines to reopen international air routes starting from July 1
TRAVELicon  12/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines has announced plans to reopen international air routes as of July 1 to several destinations in the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), and across Southeast Asia.

Vietnam Airlines opens seven new domestic routes
Vietnam Airlines opens seven new domestic routes
TRAVELicon  12/06/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines opened seven new routes on June 12 linking Vinh city in central Nghe An province and the northern port city of Hai Phong with domestic tourist destinations.

Gov’t wants summer, national holiday plan prepared to boost tourism
Gov’t wants summer, national holiday plan prepared to boost tourism
TRAVELicon  11/06/2020 

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Ministry of Education and Training to cooperate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies to propose a summer and national holiday plan

Taiwan, Tokyo and Cambodia among safe destinations for flights to resume: PM
Taiwan, Tokyo and Cambodia among safe destinations for flights to resume: PM
TRAVELicon  11/06/2020 

China’s Guangzhou and Taiwan, Seoul and Tokyo, together with Laos and Cambodia were among potential international air routes Vietnam is considering reopening, after months of border closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang tourism promoted on BBC
Da Nang tourism promoted on BBC
TRAVELicon  11/06/2020 

BBC World News will broadcast a video on tourism in the central city of Da Nang on its Asia-Pacific channel this month.

Foreign arrivals could reach 6-8 million in 2020 if int’l tourism resumes in Q3
Foreign arrivals could reach 6-8 million in 2020 if int’l tourism resumes in Q3
TRAVELicon  11/06/2020 

Vietnam could welcome 6 to 8 million foreign visitors this year if COVID-19 remains under control and international tourism could be resumed in the third quarter of this year, a webinar in Hanoi on June 10 heard.

Van Don-Danang air route set to reopen next month
Van Don-Danang air route set to reopen next month
TRAVELicon  11/06/2020 

After a four-month suspension triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the air route between Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh and Danang International Airport 

Future looks bleak for HCMC’s tourism industry
Future looks bleak for HCMC’s tourism industry
TRAVELicon  11/06/2020 

Despite HCMC being considered the country's tourist hub, its tourism industry reported losses of trillions of Vietnamese dong due to the coronavirus pandemic, 

Fansipan mountain - The season of Verveine flowers
Fansipan mountain - The season of Verveine flowers
TRAVELicon  11/06/2020 

Visitors to Fansipan mountain in Sapa misty town in the northern province of Lao Cai this season will have a chance to witness a valley of stunning purple of Verveine flowers.

Wake up and smell the egg coffee
Wake up and smell the egg coffee
TRAVELicon  11/06/2020 

A taste of Hanoi’s famed cà phê trứng or egg coffee got me out of my comfort zone of a regular black coffee without sugar to try a new treat. 

Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists again
Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists again
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

The tourism sector is working with ministries and relevant agencies to welcome international tourists to Vietnam when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in some key markets.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 