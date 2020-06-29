Nation boasts three unique pink churches

Tan Dinh in HCM City, Con Ga, known as the Rooster, in Da Nang, and Domanie De Marie in Da Lat are among the most famous pink churches found throughout the country, drawing plenty of attention from travel lovers.

Situated in Ho Chi Minh City, Tan Dinh can be found on Hai Ba Trung street with the pink colour of the building serving to attract plenty of tourists throughout the year.

Moreover, the structure’s Gothic architecture is considered to be extremely and unique for the southern metropolis.

The church is open the entire week and guests can enjoy free entry.

Con Ga, also known as the Rooster, church in Da Nang City features a bell tower decorated with a rooster.

Domanie De Marie church located in Da Lat City was originally built in 1930 with its style being greatly inspired from religious structures found in Europe.

A visit to the church around sunset is the best time in order to snap an array of beautiful photos.

Zing/VOV

