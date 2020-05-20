New train set to be equipped with luxury bar

Engineers from the Di An Train Joint Stock Company have completed a luxury bar compartment, the first of its kind in the nation, as a means of serving tourism demand between Da Nang and the south-central province of Binh Dinh.

The train has been equipped with a bar counter and comfortable massage chairs.

The launch of the luxury bar comes after it has been upgraded from an existing carriage at a cost of around VND2 billion.

A closer look inside the bar carriage belonging to the Di An Train JSC

Engineers have employed a range of high-quality materials for the bar, featuring an elegant colour scheme with the aim of modernising the carriage and satisfying the needs of passengers.

A view of the luxury bar inside the compartment

Wooden shelves have been put up specifically to hold wine.

An electronic board displays information regarding the date, month, temperature, and train speed.

The train has also been fitted with massage chairs which can be enjoyed by passengers.

There is also a room specifically for staff onboard.

The train is scheduled to come into operation starting from July, and will run between Da Nang in the central region and Dieu Tri town in the south-central province of Binh Dinh.

Tin Tuc/VOV