21/05/2020 02:14:12 (GMT +7)
New train set to be equipped with luxury bar

 
 
20/05/2020    19:24 GMT+7

Engineers from the Di An Train Joint Stock Company have completed a luxury bar compartment, the first of its kind in the nation, as a means of serving tourism demand between Da Nang and the south-central province of Binh Dinh.

new train set to be equipped with luxury bar hinh 1

The train has been equipped with a bar counter and comfortable massage chairs.

new train set to be equipped with luxury bar hinh 2

The launch of the luxury bar comes after it has been upgraded from an existing carriage at a cost of around VND2 billion.

new train set to be equipped with luxury bar hinh 3

A closer look inside the bar carriage belonging to the Di An Train JSC

new train set to be equipped with luxury bar hinh 4

Engineers have employed a range of high-quality materials for the bar, featuring an elegant colour scheme with the aim of modernising the carriage and satisfying the needs of passengers.

new train set to be equipped with luxury bar hinh 5

new train set to be equipped with luxury bar hinh 6

A view of the luxury bar inside the compartment

new train set to be equipped with luxury bar hinh 7

Wooden shelves have been put up specifically to hold wine.

new train set to be equipped with luxury bar hinh 8
 

An electronic board displays information regarding the date, month, temperature, and train speed.

new train set to be equipped with luxury bar hinh 9

The train has also been fitted with massage chairs which can be enjoyed by passengers.

new train set to be equipped with luxury bar hinh 10

new train set to be equipped with luxury bar hinh 11

new train set to be equipped with luxury bar hinh 12

There is also a room specifically for staff onboard.

new train set to be equipped with luxury bar hinh 13

new train set to be equipped with luxury bar hinh 14

The train is scheduled to come into operation starting from July, and will run between Da Nang in the central region and Dieu Tri town in the south-central province of Binh Dinh.

Tin Tuc/VOV

 
 

.
