29/08/2020
Ngo Mon square - historical site of August Revolution

29/08/2020    07:44 GMT+7

The last emperor of the last dynasty of Vietnam, Bao Dai, read to a large crowd an edict of abdication on 30 August, 1945 in front of the Ngo Mon gate in Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

The last emperor of the last dynasty of Vietnam, Bao Dai, read to a large crowd an edict of abdication and handed over the golden seal and sword symbolysing royal power to the provisional Government in front of the Ngo Mon gate in Hue city on the afternoon of August 30, 1945. Photos: VNA
Ngo Mon gate is a symbol of the former imperial citadel of Hue. The place has witnessed many important events, including the abdication of Bao Dai on August 30, 1975.

Ngo Mon, one of the most-visited gates of the imperial city.
Ngo Mon gate is a symbol of the former imperial citadel of Hue.

A view of Ngo Mon square. Photos: VNA
 
Thua Thien - Hue people joined to take power on August 23, 1945.

The national flag rises in Ngo Mon's flag pole. Photos: VNA


VNA 

Host of activities await visitors at Hue Festival 2020

The main activities within the 11th Hue Festival, which will be held from August 28 to September 2, were announced by the festival's organising board on June 12.

 
 

A view into the unique Pa Co brocade market of Son La
A view into the unique Pa Co brocade market of Son La
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Located on the way to Moc Chau district, the Pa Co brocade market in the northern mountainous province of Son La provides tourists with a special experience, with the site only open on Sundays.

Vietnam tourism launches sustainable travel showcase online
Vietnam tourism launches sustainable travel showcase online
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

Foreign travellers dreaming of their next vacation in Vietnam can now find the country’s best sustainable tourism options in one online destination.

Hanoi specialties during autumn months
Hanoi specialties during autumn months
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

While many people arrive in the capital for the purpose of studying or working, plenty decide to spend the rest of their life there just because of Hanoi’s unique specialties that make the city so special during the autumn.

The heritage banyan at a sacred temple
The heritage banyan at a sacred temple
TRAVELicon  27/08/2020 

The ancient banyan at the temple dedicated to Tan Vien Son Thanh in Quyt Hamlet, Ba Vi, Hanoi, is the green "treasure" of Doai - the cloud-covered land. It is believed that the tree has witnessed the history of a thousand years.

Con Dao from “hell on earth” to “tourist paradise”
Con Dao from “hell on earth” to “tourist paradise”
TRAVELicon  27/08/2020 

Con Dao has been voted one of the best “secret” and most “appealing” islands on earth by Australian Lonely Planet and US Travel and Leisure magazines.

HCM City devises two scenarios to revive tourism
HCM City devises two scenarios to revive tourism
TRAVELicon  26/08/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism has mapped out two scenarios to kick-start the tourism market post-COVID-19.

Enjoy the unique black banh mi of Quang Ninh
Enjoy the unique black banh mi of Quang Ninh
TRAVELicon  26/08/2020 

Bread comes in all sorts of different shapes and sizes. There’s traditional loaves, burger buns, baguettes and of course, banh mi.

Vietnamese food: Squid cakes
Vietnamese food: Squid cakes
TRAVELicon  26/08/2020 

Ha Long Bay is not the only thing famous in Quang Ninh Province as this is also where the most ink-credible squid cakes are made. 

Cu Lao Cham through the lens of Greek adventurer
Cu Lao Cham through the lens of Greek adventurer
TRAVELicon  25/08/2020 

Cu Lao Cham, also known as the Cham islands, is a small archipelago situated off the coast of the central province of Quang Nam. It emerges as a popular destination among adventure lovers due to its pristine and romantic beauty.

Exploring Monkey Kingdom in HCM City’s forest
Exploring Monkey Kingdom in HCM City’s forest
TRAVELicon  25/08/2020 

Can Gio Mangrove Forest, which is some 50 kilometres away from the HCM City’s centre, is home to a kingdom of around 1,500 monkeys.

Hanoi to provide free Wi-Fi at tourist sites
Hanoi to provide free Wi-Fi at tourist sites
TRAVELicon  24/08/2020 

Hanoi plans to provide free Wi-Fi at all tourist sites in four districts and one town in the city.

Tour guides forced out of work by COVID-19
Tour guides forced out of work by COVID-19
TRAVELicon  24/08/2020 

Vietnam’s tourism market had not fully recovered from the first wave of COVID-19 before the second outbreak then erupted and hit tour guides hard, especially freelance guides. 

Experiencing things of interest in Tra Su tourist site
Experiencing things of interest in Tra Su tourist site
TRAVELicon  24/08/2020 

Every time tourists come to Tra Su cajuput forest, they all admire the wonderful landscape that nature has bestowed to this area. 

The enticing sights and sounds of a mountainous market
The enticing sights and sounds of a mountainous market
TRAVELicon  24/08/2020 

Though not as busy as Sa Pa Market or Bac Ha Market, Can Cau Market in Si Ma Cai District, the northern province of Lao Cai, has its own unique features that have existed for hundreds of years among locals.

Rice noodle specialty from northern port city
Rice noodle specialty from northern port city
TRAVELicon  23/08/2020 

Crab noodle soup is a well-known specialty of the northern port city of Haiphong. Its intriguing flavor will win the heart of food lovers.

The natural taste of Thai
The natural taste of Thai
TRAVELicon  23/08/2020 

After checking-in at an eco-friendly retreat in the Pu Luong Nature Reserve in north-central Thanh Hoa province last week, I began to look for some local food nearby.

An insight into a century-old temple in Nghe An
An insight into a century-old temple in Nghe An
TRAVELicon  22/08/2020 

Located in Hoa Thanh commune of Yen Thanh district in the central province of Nghe An, historic Ca Temple is a site famous for both its architectural value and its historical relevance.

The most attractive tourist attractions in North Vietnam
The most attractive tourist attractions in North Vietnam
TRAVELicon  23/08/2020 

Not only Hanoi, the northern region of Vietnam also has many impressive destinations for foreign visitors such as terraced fields or beautiful bays.

Harvest season begins in the mountains of Y Ty Commune
Harvest season begins in the mountains of Y Ty Commune
TRAVELicon  22/08/2020 

Located in the northwestern edge of Lao Cai Province's Bat Xat District, the Y Ty highlands are more than 2,000m above sea level, which gives it a mild climate all year round,

Historical relic sites in Hanoi left deserted amid COVID-19 fears
Historical relic sites in Hanoi left deserted amid COVID-19 fears
TRAVELicon  21/08/2020 

The majority of historical landmarks throughout the capital have fallen quite despite remaining open as visitors stay away due to fears surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

