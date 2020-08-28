Ngo Mon square - historical site of August Revolution

The last emperor of the last dynasty of Vietnam, Bao Dai, read to a large crowd an edict of abdication on 30 August, 1945 in front of the Ngo Mon gate in Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province.
Ngo Mon gate is a symbol of the former imperial citadel of Hue. The place has witnessed many important events, including the abdication of Bao Dai on August 30, 1975.
|Ngo Mon, one of the most-visited gates of the imperial city.
|A view of Ngo Mon square. Photos: VNA
Thua Thien - Hue people joined to take power on August 23, 1945.
|The national flag rises in Ngo Mon's flag pole. Photos: VNA
