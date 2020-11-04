Night market in Phu Quoc Island District

Phu Quoc Island District in Kien Giang Province is not only famous for its pristine and poetic beaches but also attracts many tourists thanks to its night market.

The night market is always crowded.

At night, the market in the centre of Dong Duong Town in the island district is crowded with various booths selling a whide variety of different commodities.

Visitors to the night market can enjoy the peacefulness as well as the closeness, sincerity and simplicity of the local people on this beautiful island.

Banh thot not (steamed rice cake with palm sugar) is a specialty of Kien Giang Province.

Delicious food in the night market.

Guides enthusiastically introducing local products.

Visitors selecting specialties as gifts for their relatives and friends.

Phu Quoc night market – a paradise for foodaholic While the restaurants of Phu Quoc Island are a delight with their wide range of fresh seafood, no trip to the Kien Giang Province locality would be complete without sampling street food at the night market at the heart of Duong Dong Town.