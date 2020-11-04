Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/11/2020 16:29:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Night market in Phu Quoc Island District

05/11/2020    15:21 GMT+7

Phu Quoc Island District in Kien Giang Province is not only famous for its pristine and poetic beaches but also attracts many tourists thanks to its night market.

Night market in Phu Quoc Island District
The night market is always crowded.

At night, the market in the centre of Dong Duong Town in the island district is crowded with various booths selling a whide variety of different commodities.

Visitors to the night market can enjoy the peacefulness as well as the closeness, sincerity and simplicity of the local people on this beautiful island.

Night market in Phu Quoc Island District
Banh thot not (steamed rice cake with palm sugar) is a specialty of Kien Giang Province.
Night market in Phu Quoc Island District
Delicious food in the night market.
 
Night market in Phu Quoc Island District
Guides enthusiastically introducing local products.
Night market in Phu Quoc Island District
Visitors selecting specialties as gifts for their relatives and friends.

Hai Nam/ NDO

Phu Quoc night market – a paradise for foodaholic

Phu Quoc night market – a paradise for foodaholic

While the restaurants of Phu Quoc Island are a delight with their wide range of fresh seafood, no trip to the Kien Giang Province locality would be complete without sampling street food at the night market at the heart of Duong Dong Town.

Vietnam to develop night-time economy

Vietnam to develop night-time economy

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project to develop the night-time economy in Viet Nam to allow some activities to run overnight until 6am of the next day in some major tourism cities and zones.  

 
 

Other News

.
Four wind farms attract tourists
Four wind farms attract tourists
TRAVELicon  0 giờ trước 

If you are looking for a European style check-in site in Vietnam, wind farms are a top suggestion.

Roasted bee pupae – a starter to get the taste buds buzzing
Roasted bee pupae – a starter to get the taste buds buzzing
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

A visit to midland and mountainous regions this season offers a golden chance for people to try the roasted pupae of forest bees.

Discovering peaceful meadow in northern mountainous province
Discovering peaceful meadow in northern mountainous province
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

Just 100km away from Hanoi capital, a vast meadow in Huu Lien commune of Huu Lung district, northern mountainous Lang Son province, has developed into a popular spot among travelers due to its pristine beauty.

Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
Hanoi seen from double-decker bus
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Trying out a double-decker bus tour around Hanoi would definitely offer people, even Hanoians, a different look on Vietnam’s capital.

Artisan strives for preserving traditional pottery
Artisan strives for preserving traditional pottery
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Pham Anh Dao is the 19th generation descendant of Pham Ngu Chi’s family, who has a long tradition of crafting pottery products in Bat Trang Village, Gia Lam District in Hanoi.

Hanoian homespun dish
Hanoian homespun dish
TRAVELicon  04/11/2020 

Bun oc, escargot vermicelli soup, is a homespun dish in Hanoi. To some, nothing is better than enjoying a bowl of spicy escargot vermicelli soup in cold weather in the capital city.

Four famous bread stands in HCM City
Four famous bread stands in HCM City
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

Bay Ho, bread stand 61, Hong Van, and grilled meat 37 are among the most popular places to purchase bread for local people in Ho Chi Minh City, with each establishment developing its own taste over many years.

Six-hundred-year-old sites attract tourists in Vietnam
Six-hundred-year-old sites attract tourists in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

Besides beautiful natural scenery and gentle people, Vietnam also has destinations that are hundreds of years old.

Da Nang to offer free admission at cultural attractions in 2021
Da Nang to offer free admission at cultural attractions in 2021
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

In the first six months of 2021, some tourist attractions in the central city of Danang will waive off admission fees, 

Green tourist destinations in Tay Ninh
Green tourist destinations in Tay Ninh
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

Dau Tieng Reservoir, Lo Go Xa Mat National Park, the wild grape garden at the foot of Ba Den Mountain and Ma Thien Lanh Valley are ideal destinations for travelers who want to enjoy a green tour of Tay Ninh Province.

Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests
Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

The best flavours of local cuisine are being offered at five-star hotels in HCM City as part of a programme to promote Vietnamese dishes to local and foreign visitors.

Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
TRAVELicon  03/11/2020 

Besides contemplating the beauty of nature in Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap Province, visitors to the park can also experience a day in life of farmers in the west of Vietnam.

Unmissable tourist attractions in Phan Rang city
Unmissable tourist attractions in Phan Rang city
TRAVELicon  02/11/2020 

Phan Rang city in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan is a popular spot among tourists as visitors are able to enjoy themselves amid pristine beach and an array of beautiful natural scenery.

Y Ty’s calm beauty
Y Ty’s calm beauty
TRAVELicon  02/11/2020 

Y Ty is a commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province, that is considered the beauty of a fairy who just woke up in the mountains and forests of the Northwest. 

Vietnam’s 10 traditional cakes with odd names
Vietnam’s 10 traditional cakes with odd names
TRAVELicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnam is a country known for its diverse cuisines. 

Number of foreign visitors to Vietnam increases by 7.6 percent in October
Number of foreign visitors to Vietnam increases by 7.6 percent in October
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

In October alone, the number of international tourists to Vietnam was up 7.6 percent from the previous month and down 99.1 percent from the same period last year due to the pandemic, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

New community-based tourist site opens on Ho Islet in Mekong Delta
New community-based tourist site opens on Ho Islet in Mekong Delta
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

A new community-based tourist site on Con Ho (Ho Islet) in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has opened as part of an effort to diversify tourism products in the province.

Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
YOUR VIETNAMicon  03/11/2020 

Dam San Music, Dancing and Singing Theatre in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai recently hosted the water source worship ceremony for Jrai ethnicity locals in Krêl Village, Krêl Commune, Duc Co District.

Women’s voices heard as tourism given lift
Women’s voices heard as tourism given lift
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

Painter Do Duc, 75, is no newcomer to Vietnam’s northwest.

Vietnam named among world’s top 10 locations for cycling enthusiasts
Vietnam named among world’s top 10 locations for cycling enthusiasts
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

Vietnam has been ranked in the ninth place among 10 terrific locations around the world for cycling enthusiasts in an article published in early October by MapQuest, an American free online web mapping service.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 