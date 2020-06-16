Ninh Binh to continue as host of National Tourism Year in 2021

The northern province of Ninh Binh will continue to be host of National Tourism Year in 2021 after activities within this year’s programme were cancelled due to COVID-19.

An old well in Hoa Lu district, Ninh Binh province

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam recently agreed with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) on assigning Ninh Binh as host of National Tourism Year 2021.

Deputy Director of the provincial Tourism Department Bui Van Manh said the 2021 programme will share the same theme as this year’s and the department has already begun preparations.

COVID-19 forced Ninh Binh to call off the opening ceremony and all activities within National Tourism Year 2020, themed “Hoa Lu - Millennium-old Ancient Capital”.

As now the coronavirus has been brought under control in Vietnam, to help revive the tourism sector, the People’s Committee of Ninh Binh proposed in early May that the Prime Minister and MCST allow it to continue as host of National Tourism Year 2021.

Some 90km south of Hanoi, Ninh Binh’s many famous destinations include Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised heritage site; Tam Coc, nicknamed “Ha Long Bay on Land”; Cuc Phuong National Park; Van Long Wetlands Nature Reserve; and Phat Diem Stone Cathedral.

It welcomed 7.6 million visitors last year and earned 3.6 trillion VND (156 million USD at current exchange rates) from tourism, up 3 percent and 12 percent year-on-year, respectively./.VNA