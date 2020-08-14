Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/08/2020 08:21:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Northwestern golden season comes calling

15/08/2020    07:14 GMT+7

The most beautiful time of year in the northwestern mountains is slowly beginning and as the terraced rice fields ripen, the region is draped in a changing colourful blanket day by day.

Northwestern golden season comes calling

A mother horse and her calf on top of Ngai Thau, a scenic spot best to watch the sunset in Bac Ha. — VNS Photo Bui Oanh

The best time to see beautiful landscapes is between early September until late October. 

Mu Cang Chai District of Yen Bai Province, Sa Pa Town in Lao Cai Province and Y Ty Commune in Bat Xat District of Lao Cai Province are the best locations to visit. The terraced fields of Sa Pa were chosen by Travel and Leisure magazine as among the seven best-terraced fields of Asia. 

Picturesque rice terraced fields around Cat Cat, Ta Van, Lao Chai and Ta Phin villages in Lao Cai can be beautiful from any angle of views.

From Hanoi, visitors can catch a bus, a train or book a coach to Sa Pa, taking five to eight hours. The best means of transport in Sa Pa is by motorbikes. You can rent one to ride up and down the slopes of the area to immerse yourself in the fragrant scent of ripening rice. 

Northwestern golden season comes calling
It's the harvest season in the mountains of Bac Ha. — VNS Photo Cao Huong

If you've come to Sa Pa, you can make an extra effort by riding up to Y Ty in Bat Xat District. The longer, more winding roads with elbow sharp turns on the mountains make for a challenging but rewarding journey. 

Then you can ask around for a spot to enjoy the scenic beauty, the white clouds against a deep blue sky over greenish mountains and golden harvest. 

Located 2,000m above sea level, each year when the rice gets ripe, the region wakes up after a long sleepy nap. You can find yourself standing above clouds which were previously hanging below you on a field. Life in Y Ty is tranquil all year, even during the most touristy time of year. 

 
Northwestern golden season comes calling
Get yourself up to the top of a mountain, where you can have the freshest air possible. — VNS Photo 

People harvest and then hang their rice and corn in front of their bamboo houses. 

Northerners in Bac Ha District of Lao Cai Province also make young green rice, which can be eaten fresh or cooked to make sticky rice or pop rice, like popcorn. With just a hot teapot and some green rice, you can pass the day and capture the best season changes from the top of a mountain. 

I signed up to study cooking with chef Vu Van Son, who has called Bac Ha home for the past 20 years. He gives workshops for homestay owners like me in the region and his use of the best seasonal local ingredients gave us the basic training to later create our own dishes.  

All you need to enjoy the beauty of the northwestern mountains is a motorbike and these days, enough sanitiser and face masks.

A golden season of scenic beauty, freshly cut rice and hand-picked vegetables from fresh mountain gardens awaits you.  VNS

Cao Huong

Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above

Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above

Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.

Sunlit valleys in Bac Ha town

Sunlit valleys in Bac Ha town

Bac Ha town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is famous for its wonderful scenes where visitors can capture beautiful images in all corners.

 
 

Other News

.
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
TRAVELicon  14/08/2020 

The wreckage of a B52 bomber has remained in the middle of Hanoi’s Huu Tiep lake for almost a half century as an emotional reminder of the atrocities of the “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the air” campaign.

New cave discovered in Quang Tri
New cave discovered in Quang Tri
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

A large cave has been discovered in Tria Village, Huong Son Commune, Huong Hoa District in the central province of Quang Tri, according to Do Van Binh, the director of provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
TRAVELicon  13/08/2020 

Many hotels and restaurants in the tourist town of Sapa have seen a sharp fall in the number of visitors due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
TRAVELicon  13/08/2020 

Although the northern province of Quang Ninh is still a safe destination open to tourists, cruise ship owners on Ha Long Bay have asked to stop operations due to financial difficulties.

Where the ocean is found on a plate
Where the ocean is found on a plate
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Delicious food can sometimes remedy a tired soul, in the most enjoyable and happy of ways. Bui Quynh Hoa tries some seafood saviours.

Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The eight locations would be Hanoi’s tourist attractions.

Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Writer Thach Lam once famously wrote that Bún dọc mùng, locally known as bún bung, reflects the soul of the Vietnam.

The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The Sheraton Hotel Da Nang and Dam Sen Water Park have reported a loss of nearly VND100 billion, while Vietravel’s loss in H1 was three times higher than that predicted for the whole year, reported CafeF.

‘Bo nhung dam’: A must-try dish in Hanoi
‘Bo nhung dam’: A must-try dish in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

Hanoi is home to hundreds of delicious dishes and prominent among them is ‘Bo nhung dam’ (beef dipping in vinegar hotpot).

A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park
A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

Situated between 1,000 and 3,000 metres above sea level in the northern province of Lao Cai, Hoang Lien national park is home to many rare species of birds, making it a popular national tourist attraction.

VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
VN tourism sector works to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is making preparations for the recovery of the tourism market amid a new COVID-19 outbreak.

Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi
Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

An orchid garden in Hanoi capital's Dong La commune can be considered highly valuable as it has many rare species, including transgenic plants valued billions of Vietnam Dong in the market.

Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away
Local companies see Covid-19 drive four million tourists away
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

A business report revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a loss of four million visitors to local travel companies, 

VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds
VN travel firms under pressure as travelers require 100 percent refunds
TRAVELicon  11/08/2020 

All travelers have canceled tours to Covid-19 stricken areas and 30-40 percent have canceled tours to epidemic-free areas as well, reported Nguoi Lao Dong.

Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season
Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Each year the arrival of the ripening rice season in Bac Son Valley in Lang Son province sees the area boast a romantic beauty with yellow being the prominent colour visitors can enjoy.

Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat
Moc Chau plateau, a refreshing retreat
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Moc Chau plateau in Son La province is a popular tourist destination in Vietnam’s northern mountain region.

Nha Trang nearly deserted after new Covid-19 patient
Nha Trang nearly deserted after new Covid-19 patient
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

Nha Trang City is quiet after social distancing was applied in Khanh Hoa Province due to a new Covid-19 case.

Tourism sector takes steps to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
Tourism sector takes steps to recover market amid new COVID-19 outbreak
TRAVELicon  10/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is making preparations for a recovery of the tourism market amid a new COVID-19 outbreak.

HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19
HCM City supports tourism businesses in face of COVID-19
TRAVELicon  09/08/2020 

As the disease broke out again in Da Nang in July, many enterprises in HCM City have delayed or cancelled their tourism programmes in the central coastal city.

“Korean Streets” in Saigon reeling from new coronavirus outbreak
“Korean Streets” in Saigon reeling from new coronavirus outbreak
TRAVELicon  09/08/2020 

Many stores along the so-called “Korean Streets” in Ho Chi Minh City have been dealt a severe blow by the new outbreak of the coronavirus, closing down en-masse because of a dearth of customers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 