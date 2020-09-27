Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/09/2020 16:11:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Old French dwellings a base for Ba Vi to grow

27/09/2020    09:14 GMT+7

Spread out over more than 10,000ha, Ba Vi National Park, which is 60km to the west of Hanoi’s city centre, offers amazing biodiversity, luxurious and eco-friendly tourist resorts, a selection of mysterious French architecture, and so much more.

Some 200 relics of French colonial buildings from a century ago have now become wonders for trekkers to discover.

Old French dwellings a base for Ba Vi to grow

Gateway to Ba Vi National Park

Tree roots engulfing the ruined architecture creates a mystical scene. Some parts of the buildings remain intact, revealing the French architectural style in their stairs, floors, pillars, and walls.

While many villas and mansions of French officials were destroyed during wartime, many have been preserved and are interesting detours for visitors.

From Height 600m to Height 700m, a buggy tour delivers tourists to French relics hidden deep inside the jungle, including a church, a cannon emplacement, a ladies’ camp, a mansion of an army colonel, and other villas scattered nearby the modern Melia Ba Vi Mountain Retreat, which was built on the foundations of an old French resort.

The Melia has a unique location amid the natural beauty of Ba Vi Mountain Range, blending a perfect fusion of French colonial architecture and the traditional architecture of Vietnam’s northern region.

Trekkers can discover various routes through the forests, such as the one traversing Ngoc Hoa Stream and bamboo forest.

Wild sunflowers, or dã quỳ, are scattered around from October to November. A rose myrtle species from Thailand blooms from the beginning of summer, with its purple colour representing love and loyalty. Meanwhile, golden shower trees bloom in early summer, giving tourists some great photos.

A conference on making the most use of the French architecture relics on Ba Vi Mountain was held recently in Hanoi, with the aim of acknowledging the cultural and historical value of the remnants and identifying how to revive this “sleeping beauty” and develop the site in a sustainable manner.

Initiated by the Vietnam Association of Architects (VNAA) in co-operation with Melia Hotels International Group, the conference took place in early September in Hanoi, gathering together 150 Vietnamese and foreign experts in architecture, culture, preservation, art, history, and tourism.

Many documents regarding the resort town built by the French on Height 400m, Height 600m, and Height 1,000m were revealed for the first time at the conference. These are evidence of harmony between Eastern and Western cultures, between the French lifestyle and local natural spaces.

“Anyone who visits the French relics on Ba Vi Mountain will realise that the town should be revived and its story told,” said Nguyen Tan Van, chairman of the VNAA.

“It is necessary to promote the site, restore its old buildings, and spread Ba Vi’s historical and cultural stories, but development must go with preservation, which is a key strategy to boost local tourism.”

“Our task is to identify the right way to make investments, respect nature and the environment, restore the relics, and add to the site while preserving the harmony between the jungle and the buildings.”

“It would be of great regret if the century-old remnants were to be consumed by the jungle and completely disappear.”

“Reusing old buildings in a positive way is a solid strategy for protecting heritage for present and future generations,” he said.

“Ba Vi Mountain is like nowhere else in Vietnam, with a French resort area built in harmony with nature and respectful of local culture. I support the idea of putting up new buildings on the foundations of old villas.

 

“The old architecture of the French is diverse and functional and includes villas, churches, libraries, kindergartens, and restaurants, so I would suggest highlighting them.”

Paredes added: “We can use eco-friendly materials, design new buildings in an old style to match the previous architecture, and create a comprehensive project wherein myths, history, nature, and luxury come together.

“Nestled amid Ba Vi Mountain Range and with fresh air and panoramic views of the plains, the site is the ideal getaway to relax and liven up your senses.”

Painter Thanh Chuong, meanwhile, said he felt moved upon seeing hundreds of ruins on Ba Vi Mountain. Traces of villas hidden among trees are evidence of the splendour of the past. What belongs to culture must be protected, but we must still promote its value. If not, days of yore will simply be buried forever beneath the roots of ever-growing trees.

“Ba Vi National Park is a precious primary forest, of which there are only a few left in Vietnam, and Ba Vi Mountain has an important place in terms of history, culture, and spiritual life for the Vietnamese people,” Chuong said.

“So, whatever we do, we must respect and protect the forest. I believe the operation of the Melia Ba Vi Mountain Retreat will be done in a proper manner. New buildings don’t harm the jungle, as they are built on the grounds of the demolished French buildings.”

Chuong also spoke of the lessons to be learned from overheated development at other mountainous tourism sites such as Tam Dao, Da Lat, and Sa Pa.

According to Dang Van Bai, a member of the Vietnam National Cultural Heritage Council, Ba Vi is like an oasis of relaxation. The French built villas that were suitable with the local climate and inspired by the beauty and simplicity of traditional Vietnamese wooden houses.

He suggested how best to promote the French relics as part of tourism in the national park.

"Such a project needs transparency in distributing the benefits between all parties and must be under the control of the local government and community. Ecological tourism should develop a sustainable local economy, with the exact impact on the environment determined beforehand," Bai said.

“Ba Vi National Park now offers a range of tourism products to meet the preferences of different people, so I think the restoration of French relics should target luxury tourism only."

The green mossy staircase to a French mansion gives tourists a panoramic view over Ba Vi Mountain Range and also the Đà River.

Villas blending into their surroundings help tourists experience Vietnam’s exotic nature and understand more about its history.

As a saying goes, it’s better to see something once than hear about it a thousand times.

VNS

A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park

A close look at rare bird species in Hoang Lien national park

Situated between 1,000 and 3,000 metres above sea level in the northern province of Lao Cai, Hoang Lien national park is home to many rare species of birds, making it a popular national tourist attraction.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City boosts domestic tourism amid Covid-19
HCM City boosts domestic tourism amid Covid-19
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

Authorities in HCM City are planning new campaigns to develop the local tourism sector after the pandemic.

Vietnam listed among top destinations after COVID-19
Vietnam listed among top destinations after COVID-19
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

The nation has been listed among the leading holiday destinations once the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends and for next year by prestigious travel website CNTraveler.

Nui Mot Lake, a perfect getaway destination
Nui Mot Lake, a perfect getaway destination
TRAVELicon  26/09/2020 

Endowed with intact natural scenery and a peaceful atmosphere, Nui Mot Lake in Nhon Tan Commune in the central province of Binh Dinh is an ideal camping site for any nature lover.

The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son
The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

The house was built in the 30s of the last century, designed by a French architect with a fireplace and a chimney.

Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
Tourism firms slash tour fees in second demand stimulus campaign
FEATUREicon  26/09/2020 

In the first campaign launched months ago, it was difficult to stimulate demand, but now the situation is far worse.

Rock fence - Mong’s unique architecture
Rock fence - Mong’s unique architecture
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

Rock fence is one of the unique architectural features of the Mong people who live in Dong Van rock plateau and Meo Vac district, Ha Giang province.

Tourism spots in Da Nang and Quang Nam re-open after COVID-19 break
Tourism spots in Da Nang and Quang Nam re-open after COVID-19 break
TRAVELicon  25/09/2020 

Popular tourist attractions in Da Nang and Quang Nam such as Ba Na Hills, Da Nang Museum, and Cham Museum are welcoming the return of tourists in an effort to reinvigorate the local tourism industry  following the second COVID-19 wave.

Hoi An reopens tourism services
Hoi An reopens tourism services
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

The ancient town of Hoi An will reopen tourism services such as the pedestrian street, the night street, traditional craft villages and sightseeing services from today, September 24,

Tourism confusion post-Covid-19
Tourism confusion post-Covid-19
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

Positive measures against Covid-19 pandemic along with expectations for vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus soon available have attracted attention from those working in the tourism industry. 

Ha Ton Quyen: HCM City’s jiaozi road
Ha Ton Quyen: HCM City’s jiaozi road
TRAVELicon  24/09/2020 

When HCM City locals think of jiaozi dumplings, or sủi cảo, they frequently think of Ha Ton Quyen Street in District 11 where many restaurants run by Vietnamese of Chinese origin sell the dish every evening.

The village with 20 old French-style villas
The village with 20 old French-style villas
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

More than 100 years ago, Nha Xa village in Duy Tien district, Ha Nam province was famous for silk weaving and silk exports, which turned the village into one of the richest in northern Vietnam. 

The three-decade snail vermicelli restaurant in Hanoi
The three-decade snail vermicelli restaurant in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

Opening three decades ago as a street-food shop on the pavement of Nguyen Sieu street, Mrs. Bui Thi Hue’s snail vermicelli restaurant today still retain its original flavor. Each day the small restaurant serves around 500 customers.

Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
Resumption of some international flights not expected to bring back many tourists at once
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam should not look forward to receiving foreign travelers soon after it reopens international air routes, but it needs to prepare well to get them back.

Tourism industry needs support
Tourism industry needs support
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for urgent support for tourism businesses impacted by the second wave of COVID-19.

Hanoi-Da Nang route among world’s 10 best train journeys
Hanoi-Da Nang route among world’s 10 best train journeys
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

The train line linking Hanoi and the central city of Da Nang, operated by Vietnam’s Reunification Express, has recently been listed among the 10 best train journeys in the world by the Conde Nast Traveller – a prestigious travel magazine.

Exploring Cha Loi cave
Exploring Cha Loi cave
TRAVELicon  23/09/2020 

Located 40km from Dong Hoi, Cha Loi cave is known for its pristine stalagmites and stalactites with many strange shapes.

Tourist firms seek loan-interest payment delay
Tourist firms seek loan-interest payment delay
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) has proposed several urgent measures to the Prime Minister to support travel firms, including an extension on loan interest payments until December 2021.

Airlines' flight schedules submitted to Transport Ministry
Airlines' flight schedules submitted to Transport Ministry
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently submitted a detailed flight schedule of airlines and requirements on carrying passengers to Vietnam to the Ministry of Transport.

Coming to Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in ripen season
Coming to Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in ripen season
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

Famous for its most breathtaking rice terraces, Mu Cang Chai in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is a reputable name repeated among travel lovers and photographers, 

On top of the world
On top of the world
TRAVELicon  22/09/2020 

As the central coastal region battens down the hatches and prepares for Noul, the storm set to make landfall on Friday, people far further north are asking how the storm may affect them.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 