Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:25:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

On top of the world

22/09/2020    06:56 GMT+7

As the central coastal region battens down the hatches and prepares for Noul, the storm set to make landfall on Friday, people far further north are asking how the storm may affect them.

On top of the world
Harvesting has started in the spectacular terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi in Ha Giang Province. 

Some are wondering how the storm will impact the northwestern region's ripening fields in the steps up to the mountains.

This weekend the temperature is forecast at between 23 and 34 degrees Celsius, with clouds during the day and showers at night, with the potential for thunder.

Travel agents from the mountains have alerted their customers that Hoang Su Phi District farmers in Ha Giang Province have started to cut their rice. As the work can only be done manually, it takes time to work from the lowest terrace and go upwards. 

"We planned to catch the sunrise up the Chieu Lau Thi Mountain," tourist Nguyen Hoai Chau told Việt Nam News.

Chau and her companions visited the Su Phi mountains last weekend in Ha Giang.

"But it rained so hard, our first plan fell through," she said.

Sleeping for a couple of hours more, they said they woke up to a much clearer sky with pure white soft clouds flowing.

"We were so lucky to catch the white clouds up here, on top of Chieu Lau Thi Mountain."

She said that all the hotels and rooms were booked.

"We were lucky enough to find a few sleeping slots left in a large stilt house. The accommodations were basic, you have a hard mattress made from grass, a blanket and pillow and a mosquito net. The restrooms are for common use," she said.

On top of the world
Challenge yourself in a hike up to Chieu Lau Thi Mountain. — VNS Photo Hoai Chau
 

"Are there any safes in homestays? Do I need to bring my own pillowcase or blanket?" asked some of the travellers in the group.

The answer is no safe and the bedding is basic but clean. If you book a homestay sponsored by Helvetas, a Swiss NGO, you may find your own bedding brand new in the setting of a hundred-year-old stone cottage located on the hillside of a beautiful mountain.

If you are not familiar with budget travelling in Vietnam, you may be surprised at how cheap it can be and how generous homestay owners and other local people can be. 

Due to COVID-19, the tourism sector in Vietnam has been suffering badly but thanks to effective handling of the pandemic, small signs of revival can be found.

"Remember all the preventive methods you've been using," warned a caring tourist.

"Travelling injects freshness and motivation to your daily lives and you'll go back to work and your daily life with more energy, until your next trip," she said.

On top of the world
This year the terraced rice fields of Hoang Su Phi District in Ha Giang Province received quite an upsurge of domestic visitors. — VNS Photo Hoai Chau

An avid world traveller, who has been to many places, including the Rainbow Mountains in Peru, Chau said she finds domestic destinations fascinating. 

"Pick your backpack up and go," she said, adding that there are still so many places she has to see in her home country.

"Travel is a lifestyle, move accordingly within your budget! You don't have to be rich to afford travel, especially in Vietnam!"  VNS

Yellow season arrives in Vietnam's northwestern region

Yellow season arrives in Vietnam's northwestern region

Autumn has arrived and brought the best season in the northwestern region. The forests, mountains and terraced rice fields are covered with a new brilliant bright yellow coat.

Vietnam’s northwest region enters pouring-water season

Vietnam’s northwest region enters pouring-water season

Terraced fields in Vietnam’s northwest region are entering pouring-water season this May, when farmers make the water run into their fields to start a new rice crop, bringing an awe-inspiring vista to the fields.  

 
 

Other News

.
Hoi An bustling once more following weeks of social distancing
Hoi An bustling once more following weeks of social distancing
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

After weeks of social distancing, people in Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province are now happy that their lives are about to return to some sense of normalcy. Tourism companies and those with wanderlust are the happiest.

Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season
Tri An Lake appears charming in green algae season
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

Located in Dong Nai Province, Tri An Lake regularly attracts a huge number of visitors and photographers during the green algae season.

An old eye of the sea
An old eye of the sea
TRAVELicon  20/09/2020 

Tien Sa is a 120-year-old lighthouse constructed in the French colonial period.

We love Nha Trang, Russian travelers reveal
We love Nha Trang, Russian travelers reveal
TRAVELicon  20/09/2020 

Upon falling in love with the land and people of Nha Trang, the central city of Vietnam, at first sight, several Russian travelers to the locality have decided to stay longer and look for a job.

Charm of Hanoi’s cafes with recycled items
Charm of Hanoi’s cafes with recycled items
TRAVELicon  20/09/2020 

Here is a list of coffee shops which are ideal destinations for young people to hang out.

Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
TRAVELicon  21/09/2020 

Situated in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, visitors to Hoang Su Phi district are sure to be overwhelmed by the area’s yellow terraced fields which appear to be straight out of a fairytale.

Residents flock to Hue after social distancing relaxed
Residents flock to Hue after social distancing relaxed
TRAVELicon  19/09/2020 

The central province of Thua Thien-Hue has received hordes of people coming from Da Nang City, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, after it relaxed social distancing measures, starting September 16.

FLC Group to inaugurate Vietnam's biggest hotel in Quy Nhon this November
FLC Group to inaugurate Vietnam's biggest hotel in Quy Nhon this November
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

With approximately 1km in length and about 1,500 rooms in scale, the eco-friendly FLC Grand Hotel Quy Nhon is expected to become a new iconic project in the central province of Binh Dinh, after being officially inaugurated in November this year.

Nighttime entertainment venues remain quiet in Hanoi after re-opening
Nighttime entertainment venues remain quiet in Hanoi after re-opening
TRAVELicon  19/09/2020 

Despite bars, nightclubs, and karaoke venues in Hanoi being granted permission to re-open as of September 16, many were quiet on their first night back.

Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people
Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people
TRAVELicon  19/09/2020 

Nhan Tower, known to the locals simply as Cham Tower, is located on a hilltop near Nhan Mountain, on the northern bank of the Da Rang River in Tuy Hoa City, Phu Yen Province.

Ta Hien Street busy again following lifted social distancing order
Ta Hien Street busy again following lifted social distancing order
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

After weeks of massive closure due to COVID-19, Ta Hien, Ma May and Luong Ngoc Quyen streets now reopen to welcome party animals.

Hanoi to welcome return of pedestrian streets on September 18
Hanoi to welcome return of pedestrian streets on September 18
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

The Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee has announced that pedestrian streets in the area around Hoan Kiem lake are set reopen on September 18.

Try bamboo worms – a specialty from Son La
Try bamboo worms – a specialty from Son La
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

Fatty bamboo worms from the northern mountainous province of Son La, priced at VND500,000/kg, has become a very attractive product in Hanoi.

City walk to discover Imperial Citadel of Thang Long
City walk to discover Imperial Citadel of Thang Long
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

A city walk to discover the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long will be held by the Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) on Saturday. 

Chicken and termite grill delight
Chicken and termite grill delight
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

Hue is well-known for various traditional dishes like bánh bột lọc (tapioca dumplings), bún bò (beef noodles) and cơm hến (rice with mussels).

Resumption of some international commercial flights approved
Resumption of some international commercial flights approved
TRAVELicon  17/09/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has approved a proposal on resuming regular international passenger flights between Vietnam and some partners submitted by the Transport Ministry.

Hanoi to host Vietnam International Travel Mart in November
Hanoi to host Vietnam International Travel Mart in November
TRAVELicon  17/09/2020 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) is scheduled to take place from November 18-21 after being postponed twice due to COVID-19.

Vietnamese food: Grilled chicken feet
Vietnamese food: Grilled chicken feet
TRAVELicon  17/09/2020 

You have probably eaten chicken drumsticks or hotwings but what about chicken feet? 

Lo Cuong rice noodle village thrives despite urbanization
Lo Cuong rice noodle village thrives despite urbanization
TRAVELicon  16/09/2020 

Located about 50km east of Hanoi, Lo Cuong village, famous for dried rice noodles, is one of the age-old craft villages in Hai Duong city. In recent years, the village has changed dramatically amid rapid urbanization.

Vietnam resumes stimulus tourism activities as Covid-19 put under control
Vietnam resumes stimulus tourism activities as Covid-19 put under control
TRAVELicon  16/09/2020 

To develop sustainably the tourism industry in the new normal, besides stimulating demand, the most important thing is to ensure safety for tourists.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 