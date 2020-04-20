Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:08:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam

 
 
21/04/2020    00:40 GMT+7

Foreigners can now experience the next best thing to a holiday in Vietnam via an online tool called “Stay at Home with Vietnam”, which was launched by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board.

Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam hinh anh 1

Discover Vietnamese books, music and more (Photo: phapluatxahoi.vn)

He held a working session with the Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee to look into the city’s socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2020 and the key tasks for the remainder of the year.

The Hanoi People’s Committee has reported that the capital failed to achieve most of its Q1 targets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Growth was just 3.72 percent in the quarter, or about half of the figure posted in Q1 2019.

It noted that the capital has identified three scenarios for growth of 7.5 percent this year.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue said the capital has been working hard to simultaneously fight the COVID-19 and promote economic growth so that when the pandemic ends, its economy will recover strongly.

It has been accelerating the implementation of key projects to step up the disbursement of public investment and city authorities have also held dialogues with businesses to tackle the difficulties faced and facilitate private investment, he noted.

 

Applauding the city’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic, PM Phuc said it needs to be an example for the country to follow and post the best results possible in this endeavor.

He also asked that it strive to obtain major targets set, including in economic growth, employment, and budget revenues to make a considerable contribution to the country.

The PM noted that growth of nearly 4 percent in the first quarter was a positive result but still much lower than the figure in the same period last year. Hanoi needs to take more drastic and concerted actions to boost development which would stimulate growth in the entire capital region.

It should seek private sources for infrastructure development, boost the disbursement of public investment, and bolster consumption. Hanoi also needs to promptly prepare development plans for different scenarios so it won’t be passive as the economy changes.

In the time ahead, it should work to become a healthy city in both material and spiritual terms and a prosperous, civilised, smart, and integrated city.

The city also has to make more progress in improving its business climate, especially the development of e-administration, ensure a healthy cultural and social environment, and guarantee political security, defense and social order and safety, PM Phuc added. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
PHOTOSicon  13 giờ trước 

Pink shower blossoms (O moi in Vietnamese) are dubbed by locals as ‘Southwestern region’s cherry blossoms’. They are mainly seen in Phu Tan, Long Xuyen and Thoai Son districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

Air tickets poised to endure yet another price rise
Air tickets poised to endure yet another price rise
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Several of Vietnam's airlines have announced that airfares are set to see a three to five fold increase in terms of price in comparison to their current value, with the new price policy coming into force as of April 19.

Café in Da Lat offers scenic views, peace and quiet
Café in Da Lat offers scenic views, peace and quiet
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

For people seeking peace and quiet as well as stunning vistas, Kong Cafe is one of the best places in Da Lat.

Hanoi’s Fried Spring Roll
Hanoi’s Fried Spring Roll
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Each spring roll is a combination of delicious flavors combined with fresh ingredients. It’s also one of Vietnamese best dishes.

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang has been ranked amongst the 28 most stunning bridges around the world by Insider, a leading US news site.

Try grilled bananas dipped in coconut milk in Mekong Delta
Try grilled bananas dipped in coconut milk in Mekong Delta
TRAVELicon  19/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta provinces are famous for many special foods, and one of them is grilled banana dipped in coconut milk.

Pagoda in Hue offers serenity
Pagoda in Hue offers serenity
TRAVELicon  19/04/2020 

The central city of Hue is famed for its ancient palaces, mausoleums, pagodas and temples, and one of the most impressive destinations in the former imperial capital is Huyen Khong Son Thuong Pagoda.

Think you know all about vermicelli? Bun quay will make you think again
Think you know all about vermicelli? Bun quay will make you think again
TRAVELicon  19/04/2020 

I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be unable to satisfy my cravings for Vietnamese food in my home country.

Passenger ship service to Phu Quoc resumed
Passenger ship service to Phu Quoc resumed
TRAVELicon  18/04/2020 

Authorities of the southern province of Kien Giang have agreed on the resumption of some transportation services, including ferries to Phu Quoc Island.

Take a Da Lat delicacy tour
Take a Da Lat delicacy tour
TRAVELicon  18/04/2020 

The first thing that springs to mind when people mention Da Lat is a 'city of flowers', but it's also home to a wealth of local delicacies created from the various animals, fruits and vegetables which live and grow in the cool mountainous region.

A view of the romantic green tea hills atop Moc Chau plateau
A view of the romantic green tea hills atop Moc Chau plateau
TRAVELicon  18/04/2020 

Situated roughly 200 km from Vietnam’s capital, Moc Chau is widely considered to be one of the most pristinely beautiful plateaus in the north of the country. It is also famous for its vast green tea hills.

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh
Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex is located near National Highway 1A in Gia Thanh commune, Gia Vien district, Ninh Binh province.

Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN
Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi has halted the 2019-24 tourism promotion package worth US$4 million with the US Cable News Network (CNN) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

When children turn into adults they have many important decisions to make that will shape their entire life.

Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fish
Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fish
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Might not be the oldest dish of Hanoi as it has only been around for over a hundred years, but “Chả Cá Lã Vọng” or “Chả Cá Hà Nội” is definitely the unique among the best known dishes of the capital city.

Experience coffee like never before with creative coffee-inspired menu
Experience coffee like never before with creative coffee-inspired menu
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Like air and food, coffee has become something many people can’t live without. Without a cup of coffee, they can’t “wake up” in the morning or focus on what they're meant to be doing.

Tourism industry predicted to recover rapidly after COVID-19
Tourism industry predicted to recover rapidly after COVID-19
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

Hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s tourism sector is likely to be one of the first to recover strongly after the pandemic is brought under control, according to an expert from Savills Vietnam.

VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route
VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

The Vietnam Railways (VNR) has asked competent authorities for permission to increase passenger trains on the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh route from April 16.

April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue
April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

With the arrival of April, the ancient capital of Hue has been brought to life with colourful displays of Hoa Diep Vang, also known by their scientific name of Caesalpinia ferrea, serving to brighten up the historic city.

Enchanting setting and flavours at Ly Club
Enchanting setting and flavours at Ly Club
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

Tourists and locals alike are familiar with famously beautiful spots in Hanoi such as Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarter, but less familiar is the gorgeous Ly Club Restaurant.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 