01/07/2020 17:43:39 (GMT +7)
Patience the name of the game for tourism industry

 
 
01/07/2020    17:35 GMT+7

Tourism has been one of the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world and Vietnam is no exception, with foreign tourist arrivals and tourism revenue falling by more than 50 per cent in the first half of this year.

Patience the name of the game for tourism industry
Ta Hien Street in Hanoi's Old Quarter, often crowded with tourists, was almost empty during the period of social distancing. VNS Photo Doan Tung

Though the industry may be taking a beating, respondents to our survey were broadly in favour of a cautious approach when it comes to opening Vietnam’s borders to tourists.

More than 78 per cent of the readers we surveyed agreed that the country should reopen borders gradually and in line with the developments of the pandemic abroad, a tactic that is being considered by the Government.

This sentiment was echoed by Hoang Nhan Chinh, Secretariat Director of the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board, who told Việt Nam News that while the industry needs borders reopened so it can recover economically, health and safety best be priorities.

“We stress that the health and safety of our citizens has to be balanced with the economic considerations and gains,” he said.

Notably, expat respondents to our survey were more strongly in favour of keeping the borders shut than the local Vietnamese we surveyed, feelings possibly inspired by watching the devastation the coronavirus has caused to their home countries.

While 53 per cent of Vietnamese respondents disagreed with the notion of opening the border as soon as possible to boost tourism, the figure for expats was 60 per cent. A mere 11 per cent of Vietnamese respondents were strongly against opening the borders quickly, while the figure for expats was 29 per cent.

While there is no concrete date for reopening to international arrivals, our survey respondents indicated that they thought it should happen this year, instead of waiting until 2021.

More than 41 per cent of those surveyed disagreed with the notion of waiting until next year to reopen the border, though the neutral response of just over a third of those surveyed indicated just how difficult planning amid a pandemic is.

There was broad agreement that Vietnam has done enough to help those stuck within its borders on tourists visas, with only 11.8 per cent of our respondents feeling more should have been done to help international visitors.

 

“As soon as the pandemic hit Vietnam there was a duty to look after foreigners in the country on a tourist visa. 

“Here at the tourism board we created a specific coronavirus page on our website to inform travellers of the COVID-19 situation in Vietnam, including visa policies, flights and site closures,” Chinh said, adding that the board also opened an English-language hotline to aid marooned travellers and used social media to answer questions.

There is some good news for the local tourism industry as once travel can resume, Vietnam will be a more attractive destination than before the pandemic, according to our readers.

Almost 80 per cent said the country had become more attractive to international visitors and Chinh agreed.

“The response from Vietnam around the pandemic should act as a testament to the measures the country will do to keep everyone here safe. 

“Foreign tourists can remain reassured that Vietnam will only reopen borders when it is safe to do so, yes this may take a little longer but at least tourists will know it is a COVID-free destination once open,” he said.  VNS

Peter Cowan

Having benefited from heritage-based tourism over the past two decades, the ancient town of Hoi An – a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site – should dramatically make its tourism products more ‘green’ and sustainable

Vietnamese people will prefer to travel freestyle or with families and friends using family vehicles.

 
 

TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport will consider the reopening of international flight routes to countries and territories which have no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for 30 consecutive days, according to a ministry official.

TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

The UK newspaper The Guardian has named the Deck Saigon in HCM City’s District 2 as the world's best bar.

TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed establishing a “travel bubble” with a number of safe countries post – COVID-19 to welcome back foreign travelers to Vietnam by the end of July.

TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

A tour of Hoa Lo Prison Relic at night will be launched from July 24, according to the administration board of the tourist site.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the gradual reopening of regular international commercial flights in a bid to welcome passengers back to the country by the end of July.

TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Tan Dinh in HCM City, Con Ga, known as the Rooster, in Da Nang, and Domanie De Marie in Da Lat are among the most famous pink churches found throughout the country, drawing plenty of attention from travel lovers.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

Travel linkages between regions in the country are vital to realise the tourism potential of localities and contribute to efforts to rejuvenate the tourism industry, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

HCM City will organise a series of tourism, cultural and sports events this year as part of efforts to revive its tourism sector, which has been badly disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a plan released by its People’s Committee.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

Tour operators, battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, are waiting for the resumption of international air services.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

A combination of green beans and seaweed, 'che dau xanh rong bien' is a perfect blend of land and sea, bringing natural fresh nutrients and a delightful flavour to eaters.

VIDEOicon  29/06/2020 

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

Analysts believe that Vietnam has great opportunities to develop tourism in the post-Covid-19 period as the country has controlled the spread of the disease and can provide services at competitive prices.

TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

A programme to promote cultural and tourism destinations in the capital began on Thursday (June 25) at Ly Thai To Garden area near Hoan Kiem Lake.

TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

To really set free its tremendous potential for investment, trade, and tourism, Hanoi has been actively implementing different measures to promote itself domestically and abroad in a bid to become a safer and more stable destination.

TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

Three types of Vietnamese noodles found a place on a list of Asia’s best noodles put together by CNN Travel to provide a beginner’s guide to popular Asian noodles made from ingredients such as rice, starch, wheat, and vegetables.

TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

When taking a trip to Sa Pa, visitors are able to enjoy the sight of vast beautiful landscapes in Muong Hoa valley in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai from high above in the Fansipan cable car.

TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

Visitors to the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh will now have a chance to enjoy the stunning scenic views of the UNESCO-recognised site from above, thanks to a new helicopter tour officially launched on June 26.

TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

If one drop of milk is given to every business, all of them will remain alive, but none will be strong enough to compete with the world’s giants, Tran Dinh Thien, a respected economist, has noted.

TRAVELicon  28/06/2020 

Mid-June is considered the most suitable time of the year to see the multiflora roses bloom in a botanical park in Thanh Tri district of Hanoi, as the site gears up to welcome tourists who often visit and pose for photographs.

BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

Vietnam may have seen an over 50% decline in the number of tourist arrivals over the past five months due to Covid-19 but the situation is only expected to worsen, as the crisis has been forecast to reach its peak in the next few months, 

