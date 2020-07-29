Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/07/2020 09:25:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang

30/07/2020    08:43 GMT+7

The incense craft of the Nung ethnic minority people in Phia Thap Village, Quoc Dan Commune, Quang Uyen District, Cao Bang Province is contributing to the preservation of a traditional spiritual culture.

Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
Stilt houses in peaceful Phia Thap Village, Photos: VNP
Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
Villagers dry the gourd leaves in the sun.
Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
Dry the glue which is made from the gourd leaves.
Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
One of the main materials for making incense is a yellow apricot tree.
Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
Incense is considered the connection between real life and the spiritual world in Vietnamese culture. Making incense has become an indispensable cultural specificity.
In the photo: One of the main materials for making incense is a yellow apricot tree.
Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
The sticks are soaked four times in a flour mixture of sawdust and agarwood powder to create beautiful incense sticks.
Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
The incense making craft of the Nung people has a long history. For Phia Thap villagers, making incense is not only portraying their national identity but is also associated with the custom of burning incense in Vietnam. In the photo: Drying the incense in the sun.
Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
Although no one knows when the incense making craft began, this tradition has been handed down from generation to generation in the Nung community.
 
Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
More than 50 families in Phia Thap Village are involved in this traditional craft.
Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
Drying the incense in the sun.
Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
If the weather is cloudy, it takes three days for the incense to dry.
Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
The sticks are dyed red on the bottom half and dried again, before being tied into bundles.
Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang
The most time-consuming stage is drying the incense in the sun. Photos: VNP

VNP 

Non Nuoc Cao Bang, a land of amazing landscapes

Non Nuoc Cao Bang, a land of amazing landscapes

With magnificent scenery and original geological features, Non Nuoc Cao Bang global geopark has brought opportunities for Cao Bang to develop tourism and promote the culture of indigenous ethnic groups.

Incense-making craft of the Nung An

Incense-making craft of the Nung An

For many generations the Nung An ethnic minority of Phja Thap hamlet have been making incense sticks from natural materials.

 
 

Other News

.
Exploring Ba Den mountain in Tay Ninh
Exploring Ba Den mountain in Tay Ninh
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Ba Den (Black Lady) Mountain is an iconic tourist attraction in the southern province of Tay Ninh. The complex, which is also a famous spiritual site as it contains the Linh Son Tien Thach pagoda, attracts millions of visitors every year.

Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food
Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

Hanoi and its creative residents invent a lot of small food that make your mouth water every time you think about salty or sweet.

New street name in Saigon documents history
New street name in Saigon documents history
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

The 20th session of the ninth tenure People’s Council of HCMC on July 11 agreed that Dinh Tien Hoang Street stretching from Bong Bridge to Phan Dang Luu Street will be renamed Le Van Duyet Street.

Thousands of tourists cancel tours nationwide
Thousands of tourists cancel tours nationwide
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

The resurgence of community COVID-19 transmission in Da Nang City meant Bui Kieu Anh from Hanoi cancelled her family trip to the coastal city that was meant to begin yesterday.

Int’l supermodel helps promote Vietnam’s tourism
Int’l supermodel helps promote Vietnam’s tourism
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the JMA Global of international supermodel Jessica Minh Anh signed a cooperation agreement on July 28 on promoting Vietnam’s destinations as well as tourism products and services.

Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus
Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus
TRAVELicon  29/07/2020 

Da Nang City has postponed the Fantastic Da Nang Festival that was slated for July 31 to August 5 and has stopped receiving tourists for 14 days, according to the coastal city’s Department of Tourism.

A journey to the “Husband-Waiting” mountain
A journey to the “Husband-Waiting” mountain
TRAVELicon  29/07/2020 

Conquering Ba Doi Om Mountain in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang left us unforgettable experiences

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

What makes Hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special?
What makes Hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special?
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

The US$200-million hotel is portrayed as a lavish destination, even for discerning guests.

Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot
Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

With lotus flowers in full bloom in the northern province of Ninh Binh, guests can enjoy a poetic scene amid stunning landscapes.

Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

If you want to conquer a mountain and explore local myths and exciting culture along the way, then Ba The Mountain in Thoai Son District in the southern province of An Giang is the place for you.

Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is renowned for not only historical relic sites but also age-old Indian-almond trees which are recognised as Vietnam’s heritage trees.

A must-try specialty of Hoi An
A must-try specialty of Hoi An
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Cao Lau noodle soup, a specialty of Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, has been listed among the most attractive rice noodles in Asia by CNN. 

Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Domestic airlines have announced adjustment of flights from/to the central city of Da Nang in accordance with new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and an order by the Ministry of Transport.

Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City can be considered a famous place full of entertainment for young people, with plenty of spots in which travel lovers can enjoy cheap street food.

Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Couple Lam A Nang and Vang Thi Can in Ban Lien Commune, Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, expect their beautiful stilt house to be an attractive homestay.

My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

My Son Sanctuary is a large complex featuring religious relics, including temples, shrines, and towers. 

Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Known as the land of “yellow flowers and green grass”, Phu Yen Province has become an alluring tourist magnet for visitors from both at home and abroad.

Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 