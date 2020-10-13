Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map

With nearly some 125 miles of coastline, the South Central province of Phu Yen is home to pristine beaches and breathtaking landscapes.
Located 35km from Tuy Hoa City, Mang Lang Catholic Church is a prime attraction in Phu Yen Province (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
|The superb 120-year-old Gothic church is one of the oldest churches in Vietnam. The first book written in Vietnam's modern script is kept here (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Mang Lang Catholic Church is a prime attraction in Phu Yen Province (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
|Tourists should add Mang Lang Catholic Church into their bucket list when travelling to the south central province of Phu Yen (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Mang Lang Church is among instagrammable venue for tourists (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
|40 kilometers north of Tuy Hoa along National Highway 1A is Ganh Da Dia (the Cliff of Stone Plates), one of the most stunning rock formations in the world (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Ganh Da Dia is a mystifying arrangement of thousands of large stones that looks a bit like a miniature city of skyscrapers clinging to the seaside cliffs (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
|Some locals believe it was formed in a battle between two mythical giants, while scientists theorize that it was created by a volcanic eruption millions of years ago, according to Vietnam Guide (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Ganh Da Dia is a spectacular boasting unique beauty in Vietnam (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
|Ganh Da Dia is a mystifying arrangement of thousands of large stones (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
|Bai Xep is a beach in An Chan Commune, Tuy Hoa City, Phu Yen Province. The beach in Bai Xep is only 500m long, but it has unique natural landscapes with golden sand shimmering along pristine rocky bluffs, huge black rock tips protruding to the sea and meadows and casuarina forests stretching far and wide (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
|The beach in Bai Xep is only 500m long, but it has unique natural landscapes with golden sand shimmering along pristine rocky bluffs, huge black rock tips protruding to the sea and meadows and casuarina forests stretching far and wide (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Bai Xep has been more popular since the movie ‘Toi thay hoa vang tren co xanh’ (literally ‘I see yellow flowers on green grass’) by Victor Vu was shown (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
|Landscape here is stunning with rocky cliff and a pristine beach (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
|Bai Xep is also a lovely venue for instagrammers (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Bai Xep is home to rocky cliff and a pristine beach (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
|Located 22km from Tuy Hoa City, O Loan lagoon is not only a tourist attraction but also a venue for foodies (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
O Loan lagoon covers an area of 1,200 hectares (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
|A trip to Phu Yen is incomplete without visiting the lighthouse on Cape Dai Lanh, the easternmost point on Vietnam’s mainland, where sunlight first strikes Vietnam each morning (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
A 100-step spiral stair leads to the top of the lighthouse and its mesmerizing view (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
|The beach town of Tuy Hoa in the heart of Phu Yen was built long ago by Cham people. Near the town stands Nhan tower atop Nhan mountain, which was built to honor the Cham genies (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
VNA
The movie “I see yellow flowers on green grass” catapulted the central coast province of Phu Yen to fame.
Aside from beautiful beaches, Phu Yen Province also boasts tourist spots that may offer travelers interesting cultural values.
