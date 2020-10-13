Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/10/2020 16:02:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map

14/10/2020    14:53 GMT+7

With nearly some 125 miles of coastline, the South Central province of Phu Yen is home to pristine beaches and breathtaking landscapes.

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map

Located 35km from Tuy Hoa City, Mang Lang Catholic Church is a prime attraction in Phu Yen Province (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
The superb 120-year-old Gothic church is one of the oldest churches in Vietnam. The first book written in Vietnam's modern script is kept here (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map

Mang Lang Catholic Church is a prime attraction in Phu Yen Province (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Tourists should add Mang Lang Catholic Church into their bucket list when travelling to the south central province of Phu Yen (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map

Mang Lang Church is among instagrammable venue for tourists (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
40 kilometers north of Tuy Hoa along National Highway 1A is Ganh Da Dia (the Cliff of Stone Plates), one of the most stunning rock formations in the world (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map

Ganh Da Dia is a mystifying arrangement of thousands of large stones that looks a bit like a miniature city of skyscrapers clinging to the seaside cliffs (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Some locals believe it was formed in a battle between two mythical giants, while scientists theorize that it was created by a volcanic eruption millions of years ago, according to Vietnam Guide (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map

Ganh Da Dia is a spectacular boasting unique beauty in Vietnam (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Ganh Da Dia is a mystifying arrangement of thousands of large stones (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Bai Xep is a beach in An Chan Commune, Tuy Hoa City, Phu Yen Province. The beach in Bai Xep is only 500m long, but it has unique natural landscapes with golden sand shimmering along pristine rocky bluffs, huge black rock tips protruding to the sea and meadows and casuarina forests stretching far and wide (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
The beach in Bai Xep is only 500m long, but it has unique natural landscapes with golden sand shimmering along pristine rocky bluffs, huge black rock tips protruding to the sea and meadows and casuarina forests stretching far and wide (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map

Bai Xep has been more popular since the movie ‘Toi thay hoa vang tren co xanh’ (literally ‘I see yellow flowers on green grass’) by Victor Vu was shown (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Landscape here is stunning with rocky cliff and a pristine beach (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
 
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Bai Xep is also a lovely venue for instagrammers (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map

Bai Xep is home to rocky cliff and a pristine beach (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Located 22km from Tuy Hoa City, O Loan lagoon is not only a tourist attraction but also a venue for foodies (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map

O Loan lagoon covers an area of 1,200 hectares (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
A trip to Phu Yen is incomplete without visiting the lighthouse on Cape Dai Lanh, the easternmost point on Vietnam’s mainland, where sunlight first strikes Vietnam each morning (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map

A 100-step spiral stair leads to the top of the lighthouse and its mesmerizing view (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
The beach town of Tuy Hoa in the heart of Phu Yen was built long ago by Cham people. Near the town stands Nhan tower atop Nhan mountain, which was built to honor the Cham genies (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

VNA

The pristine coastal beauty of Phu Yen

The pristine coastal beauty of Phu Yen

The movie “I see yellow flowers on green grass” catapulted the central coast province of Phu Yen to fame. 

Phu Yen’s landmarks worth a visit

Phu Yen’s landmarks worth a visit

Aside from beautiful beaches, Phu Yen Province also boasts tourist spots that may offer travelers interesting cultural values. 

 
 

Other News

.
Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

People in Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta, known as the kingdom of coconut, use the fruit for cooking, handicrafts and other items.

Five top tourist destinations in October
Five top tourist destinations in October
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

October is a good time to travel from North to South as the weather becomes pleasant. Here are the top five places to discover this month.

Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Ha Giang is renowned for many of its famous tourist attractions, including picturesque buckwheat flower fields. Here are some of the leading destinations in Ha Giang that tourists should see when visiting the province.

Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

If you happen to be in Mai Chau during the rainy season, mountain snail salad is a dish you shouldn’t miss.

Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn
Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Located in Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu District, Ninh Binh Province and only 100km from Hanoi, Tam Coc tourism site is an ideal getaway venue for city dwellers, especially in Autumn.

Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam
Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Sometimes, you have to pay a lot of money in exchange for an interesting experience for a few minutes. 

Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

If the North of Vietnam has Fansipan, the roof of Indochina, the Southern region has Mount Ba Den, the symbol of belief and also the roof of the South.

Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Ru Cha in early October has the yellow colors of an autumn forest. It is the only primary forest on Tam Giang Lagoon, in Thuan Hoa village, Huong Phong commune, Huong Tra town, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Provinces in the southeast region have agreed to participate in a tourism stimulus programme that will help reduce locals’ anxiety when travelling.

Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Local ethnic people in the town of Ta Leng, Lai Chau province have been busy harvesting rice in recent days with the area’s terraced fields being covered by a beautiful yellow colour due to the arrival of the rice ripening season.

Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam has jumped one place from last year to ninth in British magazine Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 list of 20 most favorite countries for travelers.

"Weaving" scent into tea
"Weaving" scent into tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnamese people have long maintained the tradition of enjoying flower-scented tea and the pastime has been elevated in the way Hanoians prepare the typical drink.

What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
FEATUREicon  10/10/2020 

Safety of tours and people’s financial capability are the decisive factors affecting people’s travel plans from now to the end of the year, a survey has found. Travelers are choosing short tours and going in small groups.

Visit the oldest fish sauce craft village in Da Nang
Visit the oldest fish sauce craft village in Da Nang
TRAVELicon  10/10/2020 

The 400-year-old Nam O fish sauce craft village in Nam O Village is one of the must-visit places in the central city of Da Nang, besides Bà Nà Hill and Sơn Trà Peninsula.

Ngoc Vung Island, a glowing pearl of Quang Ninh
Ngoc Vung Island, a glowing pearl of Quang Ninh
TRAVELicon  10/10/2020 

Ha Long Bay is the most famous tourist destination in Quang Ninh Province, but a visit to the less well-known Ngoc Vung Island will surely prove more memorable.

Four valleys to visit in Vietnam
Four valleys to visit in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Seeing the sea of clouds, admiring the beautiful ripe rice fields, and exploring primitive villages will be unforgettable experiences in these valleys of Vietnam.

Vietnam listed among world’s Top 10 favourite countries to visit
Vietnam listed among world’s Top 10 favourite countries to visit
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has ranked its favourite countries worldwide to visit following its Readers’ Choice Awards 2020, with Vietnam coming in ninth place with a total of 92.12 points.

Tourists eager to resume domestic travel
Tourists eager to resume domestic travel
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

About 68 percent of surveyed people in Vietnam stated their intent to resume travelling by the last quarter of 2020, showing their eagerness to travel and confidence in the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

Transport ministry proposes additional international flights
Transport ministry proposes additional international flights
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

The Ministry of Transport plans to open an additional nine international flights landing at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport and HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Prudent restart
Prudent restart
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Vietnam’s domestic tourism market has started to move on after a long time of respite due to the second attack of the coronavirus in late July. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 