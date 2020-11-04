Pilot training tour attracts customers

Tourists in HCM City will have the chance to visit the pilot training centre and fly the plane themselves in the cockpit simulator.

Vietravel and BAA Training Vietnam have co-operated together to organise pilot training tours for tourists in HCM City. BAA Training is one of the top three largest independent aviation training centres in the EU. It has organised many Airbus 320 training courses to individual trainees as well as employees of big airlines.







Tourists will have a basic introduction to the cockpit.

Tourists will visit the training room and have a basic introduction to the functions of the cockpit. Customers can pretend to be a pilot trainee for an hour in a cockpit simulator of an Airbus 320. Afterwards, they can try to fly the plane under various weather conditions and land or take off from well-known airports like John F. Kennedy in New York, Charles de Gaulle in Paris, and Changi in Singapore or any other airports in the simulator.







The cockpit simulator.

Customers will also be given a certificate for their training hours and can take a photo with their trainers.



The cost for the tour is from VND4.3m including transportation fee, the cost for the mock-up, trainer and the certificate. Dtinews