Places to visit in Cam Ranh

Cam Ranh (Khanh Hoa province) attracts tourists with its poetic nature and vibrant tourist spots. Here are the top destinations in Cam Ranh.

Binh Lap Island

Binh Lap Island is like the miniature Maldives in Vietnam. Photo: Hueandsuntravel, Bongflicka - Zing

Binh Lap is one of the four famous islands in Khanh Hoa, including Binh Ba - Binh Tien - Binh Hung - Binh Lap. Located in an almost secluded position, the island has a pristine beauty, with fine white sand and blue sea.

How to get there: From Cam Ranh, visitors go to Ba Ngoi port or Cam Lap commune by motorbike or car to take boats to the island.

Tourist locations: Fishing villages, Binh Chau, Bai Ngang, Bai Lao, Bai Ran, Bai Con ...

Experiences: swimming, diving to see corals, camping

Suoi Tien sheep field

In addition to the flock of sheep, this tourist spot also has many beautiful landscapes for taking photos. Photo: Hatrangngo, btram.ryy. - Zing

Suoi Tien sheep field is located in Cam Thinh Dong commune, Cam Ranh city. This site attracts young people by many beautiful check-in corners that look like Europe. Visitors will admire the peaceful scenery here. The most prominent is the image of sheeps grazing on a large field.

Ticket price: VND40,000/person

How to get there: Suoi Tien sheep field is located on Binh Hung - Vinh Hy road. From Cam Ranh city, visitors will follow National Highway 1A towards Ninh Thuan. At My Thanh junction, the locals will guide them to the sheep field.

Time to release sheep: 7h30-10h30, 14h30-17h30

Binh Ba Island

Visitors can rent a motorbike on the island to explore many attractions. Photo: Eech.op, _tthu98_, lyythoo, khan.xu - Zing

With a modest area of about 3 km2, Binh Ba is still the most popular destination in Khanh Hoa province thanks to its wild and quiet beauty. Here, you will be immersed in the clear blue water, explore the tropical forest, and enjoy the best quality lobster.

How to get there: You can go to Khanh Hoa by plane, train, bus, motorbike, or private car and then go to Ba Ngoi port and take a boat to Binh Ba Island for about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Tourist locations: Bai Nom, Bai Chuong, Old Nha Bai, Quan Am Palace, Dia Tang Palace, Ngoc Gia Huong Temple, Nam Hai Mausoleum ...

Experiences: swimming, fishing, diving for coral watch, enjoying lobster ...

Binh Hung Island

Photos: Thoango.darl, chidilang. - Zing

Binh Hung Island, also known as Hon Ty, Hon Bit, belongs to Cam Binh commune, Cam Ranh city, Khanh Hoa. It is hidden at the foot of the pass of the sea road of Binh Tien - Vinh Hy with an area of ​​less than 2 km2.

How to get there: From Bai Kinh (Vinh Hai commune, Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan province), you take a boat for about 10 minutes. The island is quite small so visitors can explore on foot. Visitors will be transported by boat to some beautiful beaches.

Tourist places: Bai Chuoi, Bai Chuong, Bai Cay Me, Bai Da Egg, Hon Chut lighthouse, Da Dach Bay, Tau Cave...

Experiences: bathing, watching sunrise, camping, diving for seeing coral.

