Plan to restart international routes revealed

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has finalised a detailed plan to restart international routes and submitted it to the Ministry of Transport for consideration.

The plan includes the reopeningof the HCM City - Guangzhou (China) route with a frequency of one flight per week each way.

The Vietnamese side will appoint Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines to operate the route on Boeing 787 aircraft, while the Chinese side will appoint one airline to operate A320 planes.

The Ha Noi - Tokyo (Japan) and the HCM City - Tokyo routes will also both reopen with one flight per week each way.

Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines will run the route from Ha Noi on Boeing 787 aircraft every Tuesday, while Vietjet will operate out of HCM City using A321 aircraft every Tuesday.

The CAAV has proposed Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines operate the Ha Noi - Seoul route with a frequency of one flight per week on Boeing 787, while Vietjet will operate out of HCM City on the A321.

The route to Taipei (Taiwan,China) will also be operated by Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines from HCM City with Boeing 787 aircraft, and Vietjet from Ha Noi on the A320.

Routes to Laos and Cambodia will also reopen with one flight per week operated by Vietnam Airlines.

Vo Huy Cuong, CAAV deputy director, said that in order to reopen these routes, the authority had asked the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Health to publish quarantine requirements.

On flights to China, passengers before boarding must take a real time PCR test. A certificate will then be sent to the embassy to confirm and return to passengers before their boarding.

In addition, passengers entering China must install a mobile application for surveillance and be placed in isolation for 14 days.

For South Korea, visitors entering this country must wear masks and their body temperatures must be below 37.5 degrees Celsius.

They should also self-isolate and install a mobile application to be monitored.

Dinh Viet Thang, CAAV director, said flights to South Korea and Japan will reopen from September 15.

All passengers returning to Viet Nam must be isolated for 14 days according to regulations to prevent COVID-19. — VNS