14/07/2020 10:57:34 (GMT +7)
PM Phuc agrees to reopen air transportation links with China

14/07/2020    10:55 GMT+7

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to reopen air transport activities between Vietnam and China during a recent cabinet meeting to discuss plans regarding novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and control measures.

pm phuc agrees to reopen air transportation links with china hinh 0

At the meeting (Photo: VGP)

At the meeting, PM Phuc agreed to restore air transport links between the country and its northern neighbour, with the frequency and conditions of transporting passengers to be determined by the respective aviation authorities of the each country.

Simultaneously, aviation authorities have also been asked to work alongside countries to initiate rescue flights, launch commercial flights between the nation and other countries, in addition to welcoming Vietnamese citizens at major transit points of international flights, such as the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Laos, and Cambodia.

 

The PM has also requested that relevant authorities move to increase their vigilance and strengthen control over entry and exit activities around border areas and trails with the aim of preventing illegal entry into the country.

Due to the increasing demand among financiers, experts, and overseas students to enter the nation, the Government will strive to create optimal conditions aimed at meeting their legitimate needs in accordance with priority orders and the quarantine capacity of localities, he noted

Moreover, the government leader has assigned relevant ministries to the expand quarantine facilities in a bid to meet increasing demand in the future. VOV

 
 

Latest news

