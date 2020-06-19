President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum closes for annual maintenance

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi City’s Ba Dinh District will close from June 15 to August 15 for annual maintenance work, according to the mausoleum’s Management Board.

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi. — VNA/VNS Photo

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum is an important landmark of the capital city Hanoi and the political and social history of Vietnam.

After his death on September 2, 1969, President Ho Chi Minh was embalmed and put on view in the granite mausoleum. The mausoleum, modelled after Lenin's tomb in Moscow, was built from 1973 to 1975 with materials donated by people from all over the country.

Millions of people visit the Hanoi memorial each year, making it one of the capital’s most popular attractions.

Vietnam is among several countries that have embalmed their leaders’ bodies, including Russia, China and North Korea.

A group of scientists, including four Russian experts and seven Vietnamese, last year examined President Ho Chi Minh’s embalmed body at the mausoleum, and said it was in "excellent condition". VNS