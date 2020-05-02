Quang Binh offers discounts to stimulate tourism

The central province of Quang Binh plans to shift the focus of tourism from international tourists to domestic tourists while offering affordable prices to stir the tourism market.

The price of the tour ‘Conquering Son Doong – the world’s largest cave’ will be lowered to US$2,500 per tourist. (Photo:Oxalis Adventure)

On May 6, the People’s Committee of Quang Binh Province issued a document on the price reduction of a number of tourism products and services in the province.

In particular, Oxalis Adventure Tours, the leading jungle and cave adventure tour operator in Vietnam, was allowed to lower the price of the tour ‘Conquering Son Doong – the world’s largest cave’ to US$2,500 per tourist, which will apply from May 15 to December 31, 2020.

The province also encouraged local travel enterprises to reduce prices for other tours exploring the cave systems of Va, Nuoc Nut, En and others to implement the 2020-2021 tourism stimulus programme in the post-pandemic period.

The provincial authorities have also allowed the managing board of the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park to continue to pilot the tour exploring Vom-Gieng Vooc Cave until May 31 of this year.

After the pilot period, the managing board will report the trial results to the provincial authorities to consider the official operation of the tour.

The fee for a one-day tour to Vom-Gieng Vooc Cave was also lowered to VND120,000 from VND200,000 per tourist.

The provincial Department of Tourism said that the province welcomed approximately 35,000 visitors during the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and National Reunification Day on April 30 and May Day. The visitors mainly came from Hanoi and neighbouring provinces. Nhan Dan

