Quang Ninh approves tourism stimulus package worth nearly $8.6 million

The People’s Council of the northeastern province of Quang Ninh approved a tourism promotion incentive for 2020 worth about 200 billion VND (nearly 8.6 million USD), during a meeting on May 14.

A corner of Ha Long Bay

Under the incentive, starting from May 15, ticket fees will be exempted for all visitors, both Vietnamese and foreigners, to Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Museum and the complex of Yen Tu monuments and landscapes until the end of the month and upcoming holidays.

In addition, passengers going through the Van Don International Airport will receive free round-trip bus rides to Ha Long and Uong Bi cities until the year's end.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Quang Ninh Nguyen Xuan Ky underlined that the impact of the COVID-19 on the tourism sector has forced the province to adapt and devise suitable measures and mechanisms in an attempt to support the sector and its workers.

The package is part of the efforts to facilitate tourism development, which is a top priority for the province’s economic recovery.

It is hoped to attract more domestic tourists to Quang Ninh and create stable jobs for local people, ensuring social welfare and maintaining economic growth after the pandemic.

Tourist arrivals until July are projected to be 80 percent of the same period last year.

Quang Ninh welcomed only 1.54 million holidaymakers in the first four months, a year-on-year decline of 77 percent, earning 2.76 trillion VND.

Local firms operating in the tourism sector recently agreed to reduce costs of services by 30-50 percent and present new products to lure tourists to the province.

At the same time, they are advised to maintain quality of services to promote the images of local tourism.

An alliance in charge of promoting Quang Ninh tourism has been set up. It is tasked with devising and carrying out stimulus programmes to attract visitors, offsetting the impact of COVID-19 and fostering tourism growth in the post-pandemic period.

The organisation is expected to play an important role in connecting the provincial tourism sector with domestic and foreign holidaymakers.

The provincial People’s Committee announced that the Ha Long Carnival and the 2020 Ha Long - Quang Ninh Tourism Week will take place on Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) if the pandemic is brought under control.

The annual carnival, first organised in 2007, features the typical cultural and tourism attractions of the province.

Quang Ninh is endowed with natural advantages for sea and island tourism. It has a coastline of more than 250 kilometres and more than 2,000 islands and islets which account for two-thirds of the total number in Vietnam.

It is home to popular destinations such as Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long, Ha Long Bay National Park and some islands.

In particular, Ha Long Bay was twice recognised as a World Natural Heritage site by UNESCO in 1994 and 2000. The bay spans 1,553 square kilometres and includes 1,969 islands of various sizes.

It features thousands of limestone karsts and islets in various shapes and sizes. The limestone in the bay has gone through 500 million years of formation in different conditions and environments.

The site welcomed 4.4 million holidaymakers throughout 2019, including 2.9 million foreigners, and raked in 1.23 trillion VND from tourism.

Located 80 km from the mainland, Co To island is another attraction in Quang Ninh. The island district comprises Co To Lon (large Co To island), Co To Be (small Co To island) and 15 smaller islands.

Besides enchanting beaches, the island has natural forests, lighthouses, parks, wharves, fishing villages, bays and a rock garden.

Located in Bai Tu Long Bay, Quan Lan Island in Van Don district has become an ideal destination in summer holidays thanks to its pristine beauty, clear blue seawater and fine white sand bank stretching along the green rows of casuarinas./.VNA