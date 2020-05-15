Quang Ninh approves tourism stimulus package worth nearly $8.6 million

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The People’s Council of the northeastern province of Quang Ninh approved a tourism promotion incentive for 2020 worth about 200 billion VND (nearly 8.6 million USD), during a meeting on May 14.

A corner of Ha Long Bay

Under the incentive, starting from May 15, ticket fees will be exempted for all visitors, both Vietnamese and foreigners, to Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Museum and the complex of Yen Tu monuments and landscapes until the end of the month and upcoming holidays.

In addition, passengers going through the Van Don International Airport will receive free round-trip bus rides to Ha Long and Uong Bi cities until the year's end.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Quang Ninh Nguyen Xuan Ky underlined that the impact of the COVID-19 on the tourism sector has forced the province to adapt and devise suitable measures and mechanisms in an attempt to support the sector and its workers.

The package is part of the efforts to facilitate tourism development, which is a top priority for the province’s economic recovery.

It is hoped to attract more domestic tourists to Quang Ninh and create stable jobs for local people, ensuring social welfare and maintaining economic growth after the pandemic.

Tourist arrivals until July are projected to be 80 percent of the same period last year.

Quang Ninh welcomed only 1.54 million holidaymakers in the first four months, a year-on-year decline of 77 percent, earning 2.76 trillion VND.

Local firms operating in the tourism sector recently agreed to reduce costs of services by 30-50 percent and present new products to lure tourists to the province.

At the same time, they are advised to maintain quality of services to promote the images of local tourism.

An alliance in charge of promoting Quang Ninh tourism has been set up. It is tasked with devising and carrying out stimulus programmes to attract visitors, offsetting the impact of COVID-19 and fostering tourism growth in the post-pandemic period.

The organisation is expected to play an important role in connecting the provincial tourism sector with domestic and foreign holidaymakers.

 

The provincial People’s Committee announced that the Ha Long Carnival and the 2020 Ha Long - Quang Ninh Tourism Week will take place on Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) if the pandemic is brought under control.

The annual carnival, first organised in 2007, features the typical cultural and tourism attractions of the province.

Quang Ninh is endowed with natural advantages for sea and island tourism. It has a coastline of more than 250 kilometres and more than 2,000 islands and islets which account for two-thirds of the total number in Vietnam.

It is home to popular destinations such as Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long, Ha Long Bay National Park and some islands.

In particular, Ha Long Bay was twice recognised as a World Natural Heritage site by UNESCO in 1994 and 2000. The bay spans 1,553 square kilometres and includes 1,969 islands of various sizes.

It features thousands of limestone karsts and islets in various shapes and sizes. The limestone in the bay has gone through 500 million years of formation in different conditions and environments.

The site welcomed 4.4 million holidaymakers throughout 2019, including 2.9 million foreigners, and raked in 1.23 trillion VND from tourism.

Located 80 km from the mainland, Co To island is another attraction in Quang Ninh. The island district comprises Co To Lon (large Co To island), Co To Be (small Co To island) and 15 smaller islands.

Besides enchanting beaches, the island has natural forests, lighthouses, parks, wharves, fishing villages, bays and a rock garden.

Located in Bai Tu Long Bay, Quan Lan Island in Van Don district has become an ideal destination in summer holidays thanks to its pristine beauty, clear blue seawater and fine white sand bank stretching along the green rows of casuarinas./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
TRAVELicon  18/05/2020 

Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian zone returned to the bustle this weekend after more than three months of the closure to prevent Covid-19.

Vietnamese travelers to benefits from post-Covid-19 tourism incentives
Vietnamese travelers to benefits from post-Covid-19 tourism incentives
TRAVELicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnamese people will prefer to travel freestyle or with families and friends using family vehicles.

Discovering peaceful tranquility at Chuon lagoon in Hue
Discovering peaceful tranquility at Chuon lagoon in Hue
PHOTOSicon  18/05/2020 

Situated in Hue city, central Vietnam, the pristine Dam Chuon (Chuon lagoon) regularly impresses visitors through its captivating beauty and tranquil atmosphere.

Vietnam Airlines, VITA jointly launch tourism stimulus programme
Vietnam Airlines, VITA jointly launch tourism stimulus programme
TRAVELicon  17/05/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on May 16 partnered with the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) to launch a programme to boost domestic travel demand until the end of 2020.

Museum of Ethnology to provide free access
Museum of Ethnology to provide free access
TRAVELicon  17/05/2020 

The Museum of Ethnology will open for free on Sunday to celebrate International Museum Day (May 18) giving some activities to help visitors understand more about Vietnamese ethnic culture.

Ha Long Bay set to roll out offer of free tickets for tourists
Ha Long Bay set to roll out offer of free tickets for tourists
TRAVELicon  17/05/2020 

Visitors who travel to the world-renowned Ha Long Bay via the Ha Long International Passenger Port are set to be exempted from all entrance fees and port charges with a value of up to VND290,000 per person.

In a land amidst the clouds
In a land amidst the clouds
TRAVELicon  16/05/2020 

Y Ty Commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai province, has welcomed many visitors after the provincial authorities allowed the resumption of tourist attractions and services following the easing of social distancing orders.

HCM City travel firms launch new tours, discounts to stimulate demand
HCM City travel firms launch new tours, discounts to stimulate demand
TRAVELicon  15/05/2020 

Travel firms and tour operators in HCM City are offering a range of domestic tours with attractive discounts to revive demand after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Museum of Ethnology offers free admission on Int’l Museum Day
Museum of Ethnology offers free admission on Int’l Museum Day
TRAVELicon  15/05/2020 

The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology is set to offer visitors free admission on May 17 ahead of celebrations to mark International Museum Day that falls on May 18.

Hanoi attractions reopen for tourists
Hanoi attractions reopen for tourists
TRAVELicon  15/05/2020 

Historic sites and tourist attractions in Hanoi reopened to tourists on May 14 nearly two months after being closed to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Summer flowers in Hanoi
Summer flowers in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  15/05/2020 

When May arrives, the capital city of Hanoi dazzles as flowers bloom.

Pedestrianised areas around Hoan Kiem lake to open again from May 15
Pedestrianised areas around Hoan Kiem lake to open again from May 15
TRAVELicon  14/05/2020 

Pedestrian streets around Hanoi’s iconic Hoan Kiem Lake will reopen on May 15 as the country has fundamentally controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simple but delicious: stir fried pumpkin buds with garlic
Simple but delicious: stir fried pumpkin buds with garlic
TRAVELicon  14/05/2020 

Rau bí or pumpkin buds are a popular ingredient in many dishes in Vietnam but the best is rau bí xào tỏi (stir fried with garlic), said Pham Tuan Hai, a former judge on Viet Nam Master Chef.

Submarine DeepView24 to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang
Submarine DeepView24 to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang
TRAVELicon  14/05/2020 

US dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup, will put into operation DeepView24, a 24-seat tourist submarine, to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang in the southern province of Khanh Hoa in December.

Domestic tourists invited to summer in Quang Ninh
Domestic tourists invited to summer in Quang Ninh
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

A wide range of activities will be organised to promote local tourism in the northern province of Quang Ninh this summer, with a grand gala in Ha Long city this weekend being the opening event.

Vietnamese encouraged to travel within Vietnam
Vietnamese encouraged to travel within Vietnam
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

A programme calling on Vietnamese citizens to travel to domestic tourism attractions has been launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as part of efforts to stimulate domestic tourism as social distancing measures are eased.

Vietnam ranked among top post-pandemic travel destinations
Vietnam ranked among top post-pandemic travel destinations
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

The New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has named Vietnam on its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists after the COVID-19 crisis ends.

Noi Bai Int’l Airport among the world’s top 100 for five years running
Noi Bai Int’l Airport among the world’s top 100 for five years running
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

Noi Bai International Airport in Ha Noi has made it into the world’s top 100 airport listing for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, the Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) said on Tuesday.

Temple of Literature to reopen from May 14
Temple of Literature to reopen from May 14
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) will reopen to visitors at 8 am on May 14, following the temporary closure due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Banh Khot a must-try at Vung Tau Beach
Banh Khot a must-try at Vung Tau Beach
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

Banh Khot (mini savory pancake) is a great breakfast dish that visitors must try when staying at Vung Tau beach in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

. Latest news

