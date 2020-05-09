Quang Ninh Province’s tourism to be celebrated this May

A tourism week will be held at the FLC Resort in Hong Hai Precinct, Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh from May 16, featuring many activities to promote local tourism and attract more tourists to the coastal city.

Tourists explore the beauty of Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh Province. The provincial tourism sector has re-opened since May 4 after social distancing regulations were eased.

Specifically, the tourism event will include a variety of activities and events like the Quang Ninh One Commune, One Product fair; Culinary and Cultural Festival 2020; Co To Buddhist pine contest and a series of cultural, arts and culinary activities in Uong Bi City.

“Quang Ninh Province will focus on COVID-19 prevention in association with socio-economic development, which will include restarting tourism activities to attract more tourists, particularly domestic ones, after the pandemic,” said Dang Huy Hau, the permanent vice chairman of Quang Ninh People's Committee.

“The province will also pay more attention to tourism promotion activities, improving the facilities and communication campaigns while ensuring the best conditions and plans to prevent COVID-19,” he added.

Also in May, many provincial and district-level cultural and sports events are scheduled to take place in Quang Ninh Province, such as the provincial reading ambassador's cultural contest 2020, the announcement ceremony and exhibition of national treasures of Quang Ninh Province, Bach Dang traditional swimming tournament and pilgrimage to Ngoa Van Pagoda in Dong Trieu District.

Particularly, Quang Ninh citizens and domestic tourists arriving at Van Don International Airport have free admission to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu relic complex this month.

The province is also planning to extend the free bus route from Van Don International Airport to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu relic complex in Uong Bi City to help transport tourists. VNS

