Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/05/2020 11:08:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Quang Ninh Province’s tourism to be celebrated this May

 
 
10/05/2020    09:53 GMT+7

A tourism week will be held at the FLC Resort in Hong Hai Precinct, Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh from May 16, featuring many activities to promote local tourism and attract more tourists to the coastal city.

Quang Ninh Province’s tourism to be celebrated this May

Tourists explore the beauty of Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh Province. The provincial tourism sector has re-opened since May 4 after social distancing regulations were eased. 

Specifically, the tourism event will include a variety of activities and events like the Quang Ninh One Commune, One Product fair; Culinary and Cultural Festival 2020; Co To Buddhist pine contest and a series of cultural, arts and culinary activities in Uong Bi City.

“Quang Ninh Province will focus on COVID-19 prevention in association with socio-economic development, which will include restarting tourism activities to attract more tourists, particularly domestic ones, after the pandemic,” said Dang Huy Hau, the permanent vice chairman of Quang Ninh People's Committee.

“The province will also pay more attention to tourism promotion activities, improving the facilities and communication campaigns while ensuring the best conditions and plans to prevent COVID-19,” he added.

Also in May, many provincial and district-level cultural and sports events are scheduled to take place in Quang Ninh Province, such as the provincial reading ambassador's cultural contest 2020, the announcement ceremony and exhibition of national treasures of Quang Ninh Province, Bach Dang traditional swimming tournament and pilgrimage to Ngoa Van Pagoda in Dong Trieu District.

 

Particularly, Quang Ninh citizens and domestic tourists arriving at Van Don International Airport have free admission to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu relic complex this month.

The province is also planning to extend the free bus route from Van Don International Airport to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu relic complex in Uong Bi City to help transport tourists. VNS

Quang Ninh speeds up MICE tourism development

Quang Ninh speeds up MICE tourism development

MICE is a tourism model that combines meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions. 

District promotes eco-tourism to preserve culture

District promotes eco-tourism to preserve culture

Ba Che District in the northern province of Quang Ninh has for a long time been known as a locality with great potential to develop eco-tourism in the northeastern region of the country.

 
 

Other News

.
Stunning wooden carvings of centuries-old Boi Khe Temple
Stunning wooden carvings of centuries-old Boi Khe Temple
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

Boi Khe, a Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Hanoi, is renowned for its exquisite wooden carvings, notably one purportedly depicting the Chinese monk Xuanzang on his journey to India.

Leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in Vietnam
Leading destinations to enjoy kayaking in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

With the country possessing an array of beautiful lakes and rivers, Vietnam can be considered as an ideal destination to enjoy kayaking. Let's take a look at the top five sailing spots nationwide.

Tra Tu Cave in Ninh Binh province
Tra Tu Cave in Ninh Binh province
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

Tra Tu Cave is located in Tam Diep, 16 km from Ninh Binh city, Ninh Binh province. Comprising two separate caves, Tra Tu is covered with beautiful stalactites and stalagmites, wowing any visitors.

In the kingdom of Huu Kien white horses
In the kingdom of Huu Kien white horses
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

When talking about travel to the northern province of Lang Son, you may think of the historic Chi Lang Passage which used to be the barrier protecting Vietnam from Chinese invaders or the famous Nhat Thanh-Nhi Thanh-Tam Thanh caves.

Ninh Thuan boasts pristine beauty of Nai lagoon
Ninh Thuan boasts pristine beauty of Nai lagoon
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Located in Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan province, Nai lagoon is renowned for its beautiful natural scenery and unique ecosystems.

US magazine ranks Vietnam among top post-pandemic travel destinations
US magazine ranks Vietnam among top post-pandemic travel destinations
TRAVELicon  09/05/2020 

Travel + Leisure magazine of the United States has named Vietnam among its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists to visit as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) settles down globally and international travel is eased.

Visiting the nation’s most easterly point at dawn
Visiting the nation’s most easterly point at dawn
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Mui Doi, known as the Doi Cape in English, serves as an attractive destination for adventurous tourists, with visiting the site to enjoy the sunrise proving to be an interesting suggestion for visitors.

Top 7 must-see natural caves in Vietnam
Top 7 must-see natural caves in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  08/05/2020 

While Vietnam has developed a reputation for romantic beaches, it is increasingly known for its range of beautiful caves. Let’s take a closer look and explore the majestic beauty of the country’s best caves.

Popular tourist streets in Hanoi, HCM City still quiet after re-opening
Popular tourist streets in Hanoi, HCM City still quiet after re-opening
PHOTOSicon  08/05/2020 

Popular tourist streets in Hanoi and HCM City including Ta Hien and Bui Vien have only seen a small number of visitors since they reopened.

Take a mangrove-forest boat trip in Ca Mau
Take a mangrove-forest boat trip in Ca Mau
TRAVELicon  08/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has attracted many visitors in recent years with its beautiful mangrove forests and three-striped crabs.

Bui Vien walking street remains deserted after re-opening
Bui Vien walking street remains deserted after re-opening
PHOTOSicon  07/05/2020 

The majority of bars located on the popular Bui Vien walking street in Ho Chi Minh City have stayed close, despite the lifting of the social distancing order, leaving the usually bustling backpacker street quiet.

Airlines allowed to operate at full capacity from May 7
Airlines allowed to operate at full capacity from May 7
VIDEOicon  08/05/2020 

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has notified Vietnamese airlines that seat distancing and restrictions on passenger numbers are to be abolished from 00:00 on May 7.

Vietnam considers resuming int’l flights with limited frequency
Vietnam considers resuming int’l flights with limited frequency
TRAVELicon  07/05/2020 

Transport Minister Nguyen Van The directed the ministry's sub-divisions and the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) to propose resumption of international commercial flights with limited frequency.

Quang Binh offers discounts to stimulate tourism
Quang Binh offers discounts to stimulate tourism
TRAVELicon  07/05/2020 

The central province of Quang Binh plans to shift the focus of tourism from international tourists to domestic tourists while offering affordable prices to stir the tourism market.

Most hotels and resorts to reopen this month with attractive promotions
Most hotels and resorts to reopen this month with attractive promotions
TRAVELicon  07/05/2020 

Most hotels and resorts in Vietnam would resume operations in May with attractive promotions as the country was entering its post-pandemic recovery, Mauro Gasparotti, director of Savills Hotels Asia Pacific said.

Young travelers to lead reopening of Vietnam’s travel sector
Young travelers to lead reopening of Vietnam’s travel sector
TRAVELicon  06/05/2020 

Young, independent, digitally-driven travelers are expected to lead the return of Chinese tourists to Vietnam when the country’s tourism sector reopens for the remainder of 2020, according to a newly released survey.

Air fares face turbulence when flights slowly restart
Air fares face turbulence when flights slowly restart
TRAVELicon  06/05/2020 

Prices should initially fall but then spike by more than 50% if airlines have to keep middle seats free.

Story of cay cake in Thai Binh
Story of cay cake in Thai Binh
TRAVELicon  06/05/2020 

Thai Binh is commonly known for its immense rolling fields, but a tastier treat it is home to is the bánh cáy, or cáy cakes, made of sticky rice, sugar, gấc (gardenia fruit), sesame seeds, carrots, mandarin peel and lard.

Chang Son wooden houses
Chang Son wooden houses
TRAVELicon  05/05/2020 

Chang Son carpentry village in Hanoi is well known for its wooden houses which are considered the pinnacle of construction for wooden architecture in Vietnam.

Pristine beaches in south-central region reopen after easing of social distancing
Pristine beaches in south-central region reopen after easing of social distancing
PHOTOSicon  05/05/2020 

A number of immaculate bays and beaches situated in Khanh Hoa and Ninh Thuan have reopened after being temporarily closed for over a month as a result of the implementation of the social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 