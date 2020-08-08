Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/08/2020 09:34:44 (GMT +7)
Rare transgenic orchids in close-up in Hanoi

11/08/2020    07:19 GMT+7

An orchid garden in Hanoi capital's Dong La commune can be considered highly valuable as it has many rare species, including transgenic plants valued billions of Vietnam Dong in the market.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 1

The orchid garden spans a total area of 2,000 square metres and is widely considered to be one of the largest orchid gardens throughout the northern region.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 2

A range of unique and valuable orchids can be found within the site.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 3

With many rare species of high market value, the garden is carefully guarded.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 4

The garden is always locked to maintain security and protect species inside.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 5

A CCTV system has been installed to monitor the effects of rain and sunshine in the garden.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 6

The garden owns many rare transgenic orchid baskets worth billions of Vietnam Dong each in the market.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 7

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 8

In order to ensure orchids grow well, they must get enough nutrition, sunshine, wind, and humidity.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 9

A local gardener is happy to show off a seed starting to grow.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 10

It takes each of the gardeners considerable time and skill to plant the species.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 11
 

Planting the orchids can bring in a huge revenue for the gardeners each year.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 12

Each precious root is meticulously cared for.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 13

The garden is home to a diverse range of orchid plants, providing plenty of choice for prospective buyers.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 14

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 15

A number of special materials are required in order to grow orchids.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 16

Each of the nutrients is mixed in certain proportions in order to fertilise the plant and allow it to grow well.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 17

This orchid root was recently purchased for a high price, equivalent to that of a luxury car.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 18

In order to own such a valuable orchid garden, artisans must spend plenty of time learning how to grow and tend the plants.

rare transgenic orchids in close-up in hanoi hinh 19

VOV

