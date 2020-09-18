Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Residents flock to Hue after social distancing relaxed

19/09/2020    17:46 GMT+7

The central province of Thua Thien-Hue has received hordes of people coming from Da Nang City, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, after it relaxed social distancing measures, starting September 16.

Local residents travelling between Da Nang and Hue on September 16 are required to complete medical declaration forms at the Lang Co epidemic checkpoint. 

With Thua Thien-Hue beginning to ease social distancing measures on arrivals from Da Nang, there are plenty of travelers and vehicles on route to Hue, a famous tourist attraction in central Vietnam.
Completing medical procedures is compulsory for all travelers wishing to visit Hue City.

Travelers aren’t required to have a PCR negative testing paper, needing only to do a medical declaration, register online, and receive approval from local authorities.
For those who are yet to do the online registration, they must register at the Lang Co epidemic checkpoint. In addition, they will be banned from gathering in a crowd and must consistently check their health over a three-day period.

A bus driver on route from Da Nang to Hue is advised to complete an online medical declaration.
Residents are able to complete online medical declarations through the website tuongtac.thuathienhue.gov.vn/khaibao.

Staff at the Lang Co epidemic checkpoint have a busy day as they strive to quickly solve issues, avoid large gatherings, and implement COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

A policeman is on duty for the entire day to reduce traffic congestion around the Lang Co epidemic checkpoint.
 


VOV/ Photos: Vtc.vn

