Residents flock to Hue after social distancing relaxed

The central province of Thua Thien-Hue has received hordes of people coming from Da Nang City, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, after it relaxed social distancing measures, starting September 16.
Local residents travelling between Da Nang and Hue on September 16 are required to complete medical declaration forms at the Lang Co epidemic checkpoint.
Completing medical procedures is compulsory for all travelers wishing to visit Hue City.
For those who are yet to do the online registration, they must register at the Lang Co epidemic checkpoint. In addition, they will be banned from gathering in a crowd and must consistently check their health over a three-day period.
Residents are able to complete online medical declarations through the website tuongtac.thuathienhue.gov.vn/khaibao.
VOV/ Photos: Vtc.vn
Tourism sites busy on holidays after social distancing eased
Tourist attractions around Vietnam have begun re-opening their doors after “hibernating” during the COVID-19 outbreak and hope to fully tap into the opportunities brought by the four-day holiday from April 30 to May 3.
Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease
A large number of tourists have flocked to Sam Son Beach in the northern province of Thanh Hoa for the holiday after the social distancing rules for virus prevention are relaxed.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code