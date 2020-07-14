Reverie Saigon named among leading hotels in the world

New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has placed Reverie Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City among its list of the world’s top 100 hotels for the year.
In the latest rankings revealed by Travel + Leisure, Reverie Saigon comes 57th with a score of 96 out of 100.
The article states that the opening of the Reverie in Ho Chi Minh City’s central business district in 2015 served to elevate the standard of high-end hotels. Rooms and living spaces can be considered over-the-top, featuring plenty of velvet, marble, and crystal chandeliers, whilst there are small luxurious touches like Chopard bathroom products.
