Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng

Local ethnic people in the town of Ta Leng, Lai Chau province have been busy harvesting rice in recent days with the area’s terraced fields being covered by a beautiful yellow colour due to the arrival of the rice ripening season.



Ta Leng town is located approximately five km from the centre of Lai Chau city





The town’s surrounding areas transform into a yellow colour at this time of year due to the start of the rice ripening season





Local farmers are usually busy harvesting their rice during the autumn months





Ethnic women wear colourful traditional outfits as they work hard during the harvest season





Each harvest season sees residents become very busy, although the use of modern machinery helps them save plenty of time





Children follow the example of their parents as they work in the paddy fields





People from the Mong ethnic group celebrate the beginning of the new rice ripening season





Ta Leng town has become a popular tourist destination in recent years, attracting thousands of arrivals each year

VOV