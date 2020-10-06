Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng

Local ethnic people in the town of Ta Leng, Lai Chau province have been busy harvesting rice in recent days with the area’s terraced fields being covered by a beautiful yellow colour due to the arrival of the rice ripening season.
Ta Leng town is located approximately five km from the centre of Lai Chau city
The town’s surrounding areas transform into a yellow colour at this time of year due to the start of the rice ripening season
Local farmers are usually busy harvesting their rice during the autumn months
Ethnic women wear colourful traditional outfits as they work hard during the harvest season
Each harvest season sees residents become very busy, although the use of modern machinery helps them save plenty of time
Children follow the example of their parents as they work in the paddy fields
People from the Mong ethnic group celebrate the beginning of the new rice ripening season
Ta Leng town has become a popular tourist destination in recent years, attracting thousands of arrivals each year
VOV
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code