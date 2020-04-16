Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:21:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Sampling delicacies at Hoi An market

 
 
21/04/2020    14:21 GMT+7

In reply to my friends’ question on which is the first place to go to and the first dish to taste after the social distancing period, I admit that I will immediately run to Hoi An market to order a big bowl of ‘mi Quang’ noodles

 with lots of vegetables at Aunt Gai’s stall, and then stop by Aunt Hai’s stall to have a cup of hyacinth bean sweet porridge.

Sampling delicacies at Hoi An market

Food stalls at Hoi An market

Hoi An ancient city in the central Quang Nam province is famous for not only its charming tourist attractions but also mouth-watering dishes, which have gone viral on TV and in travel books and magazines, such as ‘Banh Mi Phuong’, Madam Buoi’s chicken rice, and white rose cakes.

I frequently visit Hoi An several times a year, and whenever I come, I always head to the local market to taste the delicious local dishes.

Hoi An market used to be a bustling trading place for traders at home and abroad. Despite the fast track of modern life, the market is still maintained as a meeting place for local people.

Although it is not big, Hoi An market provides everything a food-lover needs and easily satisfies one’s taste and smell with a wide range of options.

 

There is plenty to choose from, with stalls selling fresh fish, meat, vegetables, to those offering snacks such as ‘cao lau’ (pork noodle dish), ‘mi Quang’ (a signature noodle of Quang Nam province with pork, shrimp, and fresh herbs), indigenous cakes, sweet porridges, and fruit juices.

Most food stalls in the market have signs and prices on it to prevent customers from scams and tourist traps. The stall’ owner is also willing help customers order dishes from the neighbouring stalls and enjoy them right there on their table.

The most popular dishes at the market are ‘cao lau’ and ‘mi Quang’, followed by ‘banh xeo’ (Vietnamese pancake), ‘nem lui’ (grilled ground pork in a lemongrass skewer), grilled pork skewers, and fried spring rolls.

For dessert, market-goers should not miss the hyacinth bean sweet porridge. While the dish is served warm in the imperial city of Hue, the version in Hoi An is served with grinded ice, rated coconut, black jelly, and some drops of vanilla. By taking a long sip from the cup, gastronomes can be refreshed and forget the searing heat outside. Nhan Dan

Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic

Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic

The heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has stopped welcoming tourists, adding to a long list of attractions in the country that have been shuttered over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Hoi An left deserted amid Covid-19 spread

Hoi An left deserted amid Covid-19 spread

The popular heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has become deserted following local authorities’ suspension of many services as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts.

 
 

Other News

.
Flight prices on the rise as outbreak situation improves
Flight prices on the rise as outbreak situation improves
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

Air ticket prices have increased recently as the fight against Covid-19 has shown positive signs and demand is still higher than supply.

Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

Foreigners can now experience the next best thing to a holiday in Vietnam via an online tool called “Stay at Home with Vietnam”, which was launched by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board.

Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Pink shower blossoms (O moi in Vietnamese) are dubbed by locals as ‘Southwestern region’s cherry blossoms’. They are mainly seen in Phu Tan, Long Xuyen and Thoai Son districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang has been ranked amongst the 28 most stunning bridges around the world by Insider, a leading US news site.

Air tickets poised to endure yet another price rise
Air tickets poised to endure yet another price rise
TRAVELicon  20/04/2020 

Several of Vietnam's airlines have announced that airfares are set to see a three to five fold increase in terms of price in comparison to their current value, with the new price policy coming into force as of April 19.

Café in Da Lat offers scenic views, peace and quiet
Café in Da Lat offers scenic views, peace and quiet
TRAVELicon  20/04/2020 

For people seeking peace and quiet as well as stunning vistas, Kong Cafe is one of the best places in Da Lat.

Hanoi’s Fried Spring Roll
Hanoi’s Fried Spring Roll
TRAVELicon  20/04/2020 

Each spring roll is a combination of delicious flavors combined with fresh ingredients. It’s also one of Vietnamese best dishes.

Try grilled bananas dipped in coconut milk in Mekong Delta
Try grilled bananas dipped in coconut milk in Mekong Delta
TRAVELicon  19/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta provinces are famous for many special foods, and one of them is grilled banana dipped in coconut milk.

Pagoda in Hue offers serenity
Pagoda in Hue offers serenity
TRAVELicon  19/04/2020 

The central city of Hue is famed for its ancient palaces, mausoleums, pagodas and temples, and one of the most impressive destinations in the former imperial capital is Huyen Khong Son Thuong Pagoda.

Think you know all about vermicelli? Bun quay will make you think again
Think you know all about vermicelli? Bun quay will make you think again
TRAVELicon  19/04/2020 

I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be unable to satisfy my cravings for Vietnamese food in my home country.

Passenger ship service to Phu Quoc resumed
Passenger ship service to Phu Quoc resumed
TRAVELicon  18/04/2020 

Authorities of the southern province of Kien Giang have agreed on the resumption of some transportation services, including ferries to Phu Quoc Island.

Take a Da Lat delicacy tour
Take a Da Lat delicacy tour
TRAVELicon  18/04/2020 

The first thing that springs to mind when people mention Da Lat is a 'city of flowers', but it's also home to a wealth of local delicacies created from the various animals, fruits and vegetables which live and grow in the cool mountainous region.

A view of the romantic green tea hills atop Moc Chau plateau
A view of the romantic green tea hills atop Moc Chau plateau
TRAVELicon  18/04/2020 

Situated roughly 200 km from Vietnam’s capital, Moc Chau is widely considered to be one of the most pristinely beautiful plateaus in the north of the country. It is also famous for its vast green tea hills.

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh
Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex is located near National Highway 1A in Gia Thanh commune, Gia Vien district, Ninh Binh province.

Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN
Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi has halted the 2019-24 tourism promotion package worth US$4 million with the US Cable News Network (CNN) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

When children turn into adults they have many important decisions to make that will shape their entire life.

Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fish
Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fish
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Might not be the oldest dish of Hanoi as it has only been around for over a hundred years, but “Chả Cá Lã Vọng” or “Chả Cá Hà Nội” is definitely the unique among the best known dishes of the capital city.

Experience coffee like never before with creative coffee-inspired menu
Experience coffee like never before with creative coffee-inspired menu
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Like air and food, coffee has become something many people can’t live without. Without a cup of coffee, they can’t “wake up” in the morning or focus on what they're meant to be doing.

Tourism industry predicted to recover rapidly after COVID-19
Tourism industry predicted to recover rapidly after COVID-19
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

Hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s tourism sector is likely to be one of the first to recover strongly after the pandemic is brought under control, according to an expert from Savills Vietnam.

VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route
VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

The Vietnam Railways (VNR) has asked competent authorities for permission to increase passenger trains on the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh route from April 16.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 