Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/09/2020 15:41:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Short tours in favour for National Day

01/09/2020    15:06 GMT+7

People nationwide will enjoy a one-day holiday tomorrow to celebrate National Day and safe holidays are the order of the day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Short tours in favour for National Day
A view of HCM City at night from the Saigon River is among short tours offered by many travel companies on the occasion of National Day, September 2. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen Hoang

This year, as there is only one day off, most holidaymakers have chosen short-term tours to nearby destinations without COVID-19 or to spots that have been announced safe from the pandemic.

Major travel agencies in Hanoi and HCM City have reported that despite the pandemic, they had seen an increase of bookings for tours to safe destinations.

The health sector and authorities of all levels are working together stamp out the COVID-19 pandemic in many places and this has created a number of "safe zones" for tourists to visit.

Communication and marketing director of the TST Tourist Company Nguyen Minh Man said a new trend of travelling has been created, focusing on destinations announced as safe from the pandemic on tours during the day in cars.

The health sector has laid out strict health regulations to ensure hygienic conditions for tourists.

Vehicles serving tourists must regularly spray disinfection chemicals and each vehicle of between 30 and 45 seats is only allowed to carry less than 20 and 30 passengers, respectively.

Tour operators have also been told to not sell tours to those who have passed through or come from high-risk areas and those with COVID-19 symptoms signs such as fever or cough.

Tourist agencies will prioritise clients with negative coronavirus test certificates.

Doan Thi Thanh Tra, a marketing and communication director of Saigontourist, said fewer people had booked tours for this year's National Day holiday compared to previous years due to the pandemic. 

However, according to Tra, the holiday had created a chance for the tourism sector to restructure, reconnect business activities and revive the working spirit of their employees after a long stagnation, while also remind customers about their brand.

“On the other hand, the number of tourists booking tours at Saigontourist on September 2 shows the tourism market also has signs of prosperity. More and more units and families have started contacting the company for advice and even signed tour contracts to depart in October to safe destinations," said Tra.

"A majority of tourists have booked tours prioritising HCM City neighbouring provinces which have a high safety index for COVID-19 such as Da Lat, Phu Quoc, Con Dao, Long An, Tien Giang and Can Tho," Tra added.

A report from Vietravel revealed that for September 2 this year, the company had largely stopped accepting large groups of tourists to focus on family groups with basic services such as support for booking, buying tickets and car rental to destinations such as Phu Quoc and Vung Tau.

In addition, the report said their company is offering staycation packages to top hotels.

In Hanoi, most tourists chose to travel to places about 45-50km from the city such as Ba Vi in the outskirts of Hanoi, Tam Dao in the northern province of Vinh Phuc and Ha Long Bay in the coastal province of Quang Ninh.

Hoai Huong, a tourist from Hanoi, said as the holiday was only one day her family chose a tour to Tam Dao.

"The thing is that the COVID-19 pandemic is still complicated so we choose not to travel by trains or planes. We want to be in safe places near our home city," according to Huong. 

Promotions

 

In an effort to drum up business, travel agencies have designed a variety of short-term tours, with some companies even offering affordable prices for high standard services.

For example, Vietravel has offered stays at 4-5 star hotels in the city at between VND1.3 million (US$56) and VND3.4 million ($147) per night for two people, a discount of 50-70 per cent.

This type of product, according a company representative, was mainly for customers in the city or from neighbouring areas to enjoy luxurious services at affordable prices.

TST Tourist Company has launched short-term tour products, prioritising destinations near HCM City and in the city.

Currently, the tours offered by the company for 1-2 days cost from VND700,000 to about VND1.8 million per person. Over the past few days, the number of visitors who register for these tours has also increased significantly, the firm said.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Deputy Director of HCM City Department of Tourism, said organising tours on September 2 is the first step for tourism agencies to restart the tourism market, boost their operations, improve revenue and create jobs, but they shouldn't have high expectations of a revenue boom because the pandemic has forced more than 90 per cent of travel companies in the city to close.

"Businesses which have opened again should comply with regulations on spacing to ensure safety measures for tourists and staff," she said.

 
HCM City resumes travel stimulus programme for nat'l holiday
 

The HCM City Department of Tourism on August 31 resumed its domestic travel stimulus programme, offering a wide range of discounted tours and travel services for the National Day (September 2) holiday.

Short tours in favour for National Day
Visitors at a fish farm on Son Islet in Can Tho City in the Mekong Delta. — VNS Photo Thu Hang

Short-distance trips and brief stays in HCM City and neighbouring provinces have been discounted by 50 per cent under the stimulus programme.

Luxury staycations at Vinpearl Luxury Landmark 81, Park Hyatt, The Odys Boutique, Liberty Central Saigon Centre, Rang Dong Hotel, Lotte Sai Gon, Renaissance Riverside Sai Gon, and Nikko have discounts of nearly 50 per cent on room rates or food and beverage services at hotels.

The Hop On-Hop Off double-decker bus tour in HCM City is priced at VND149,000 (US$6) for adult and VND99,000 ($4) for children.

Entrance tickets to visit Skydeck - Bitexco are discounted by one-half to VND100,000 ($4) and VND65,000 ($3) for adults and children, respectively, on the holiday.

Tickets to visit Cu Chi Tunnels and the Sac mangrove forest have been discounted by 30 per cent for groups of 10.

The department said that companies have committed to apply COVID-19 preventive measures to ensure safety for their staff and guests.

Saigontourist Group, Vietravel, Fiditour, TST Tourist, Hoa Binh, and Saco have opened short-distance tours to the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta and to Phu Quoc and Con Dao islands as well as Nha Trang City for beach vacations.  VNS

Exploring wild sunflowers in bloom in Ba Vi National Park

Exploring wild sunflowers in bloom in Ba Vi National Park

With the chilly autumn weather being felt throughout the north of the country, thousands of wild sunflowers with their vibrant yellow colour can be seen throughout the mountainous slopes of Ba Vi national park.

HCM City kicks off travel stimulus programme

HCM City kicks off travel stimulus programme

The HCM City Department of Tourism yesterday (June 9) kicked off its annual tourism stimulus programme that will run throughout the year as part of its attempt to revive the hard-hit tourism industry.

 
 

Other News

.
Reeling Hanoi tourism sector plots recovery
Reeling Hanoi tourism sector plots recovery
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Tran Trung Hieu, deputy director of the Hanoi Tourism Department, talks on his department’s plan to attract tourists to the city in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign arrivals to Vietnam down 66 per cent in eight months
Foreign arrivals to Vietnam down 66 per cent in eight months
TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

In the first eight months of 2020, foreign arrivals into Vietnam reached only 3.8 million, down by 67 per cent compared to the figure of 11.3 million recorded in the same period last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted travel.

Vietnam to reopen air routes to RoK, Japan on September 15
Vietnam to reopen air routes to RoK, Japan on September 15
TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has built a plan to resume international air routes, firstly the ones linking with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan on September 15.

Rice with salt: A delicacy of Hue imperial city
Rice with salt: A delicacy of Hue imperial city
TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

People in the imperial capital of Hue are very good at cooking so they have many recipes to create unique and delicious dishes using salt with cereals, vegetables, meat and fish. One of these delicacies is rice served with salt.

Amazing mobile sand dunes in Ninh Thuan province
Amazing mobile sand dunes in Ninh Thuan province
TRAVELicon  31/08/2020 

Ninh Thuan is a land full of sunshine and wind all year round; therefore, many places in the locality are deserted, creating immensely beautiful sand dunes such as Nam Cuong red sand dune, Tuan Tu white sand dune and Phuoc Dinh mobile sand dune.

Vietnam serves nearly 3.8 million international tourists
Vietnam serves nearly 3.8 million international tourists
TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam served nearly 3.8 million international visitors in the first eight months of this year, a decrease of nearly 67% compared to the same period last year.

A trek up Vi Ba Mountain
A trek up Vi Ba Mountain
TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

Vi Ba Mountain, also known as Lon (Big) Mountain, Vung Tau City, is ideal for trekkers. All along the trek are peaceful views with beaches on one side and cliffs on the other.

Seo My Ty – An oasis in mid air
Seo My Ty – An oasis in mid air
TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

Several years ago, Seo My Ty village, also known as Seo, in Ta Van commune was still a strange place even for people in Sapa town. 

Lai Chau develops community tourism
Lai Chau develops community tourism
TRAVELicon  30/08/2020 

The northern province of Lai Chau, situated 450km northwest of Hanoi, is not as popular a destination as Sa Pa in Lao Cai Province or Moc Chau in Son La Province. Yet it has a primitive and mysterious beauty that is well worth exploring.

Phu Yen’s landmarks worth a visit
Phu Yen’s landmarks worth a visit
TRAVELicon  29/08/2020 

Aside from beautiful beaches, Phu Yen Province also boasts tourist spots that may offer travelers interesting cultural values.

Ren conical hat-making village in Phu Tho
Ren conical hat-making village in Phu Tho
TRAVELicon  29/08/2020 

Nestled on the peaceful Lo River, Ren Village in Gia Thanh Commune, Phu Ninh District, Phu Tho Province, is famous for the traditional craft of conical hat making.

Ngo Mon square - historical site of August Revolution
Ngo Mon square - historical site of August Revolution
TRAVELicon  29/08/2020 

The last emperor of the last dynasty of Vietnam, Bao Dai, read to a large crowd an edict of abdication on 30 August, 1945 in front of the Ngo Mon gate in Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

A view into the unique Pa Co brocade market of Son La
A view into the unique Pa Co brocade market of Son La
TRAVELicon  28/08/2020 

Located on the way to Moc Chau district, the Pa Co brocade market in the northern mountainous province of Son La provides tourists with a special experience, with the site only open on Sundays.

Vietnam tourism launches sustainable travel showcase online
Vietnam tourism launches sustainable travel showcase online
TRAVELicon  28/08/2020 

Foreign travellers dreaming of their next vacation in Vietnam can now find the country’s best sustainable tourism options in one online destination.

Hanoi specialties during autumn months
Hanoi specialties during autumn months
TRAVELicon  28/08/2020 

While many people arrive in the capital for the purpose of studying or working, plenty decide to spend the rest of their life there just because of Hanoi’s unique specialties that make the city so special during the autumn.

The heritage banyan at a sacred temple
The heritage banyan at a sacred temple
TRAVELicon  27/08/2020 

The ancient banyan at the temple dedicated to Tan Vien Son Thanh in Quyt Hamlet, Ba Vi, Hanoi, is the green "treasure" of Doai - the cloud-covered land. It is believed that the tree has witnessed the history of a thousand years.

Con Dao from “hell on earth” to “tourist paradise”
Con Dao from “hell on earth” to “tourist paradise”
TRAVELicon  27/08/2020 

Con Dao has been voted one of the best “secret” and most “appealing” islands on earth by Australian Lonely Planet and US Travel and Leisure magazines.

HCM City devises two scenarios to revive tourism
HCM City devises two scenarios to revive tourism
TRAVELicon  26/08/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism has mapped out two scenarios to kick-start the tourism market post-COVID-19.

Enjoy the unique black banh mi of Quang Ninh
Enjoy the unique black banh mi of Quang Ninh
TRAVELicon  26/08/2020 

Bread comes in all sorts of different shapes and sizes. There’s traditional loaves, burger buns, baguettes and of course, banh mi.

Vietnamese food: Squid cakes
Vietnamese food: Squid cakes
TRAVELicon  26/08/2020 

Ha Long Bay is not the only thing famous in Quang Ninh Province as this is also where the most ink-credible squid cakes are made. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 