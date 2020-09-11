Six-hundred-year-old sites attract tourists in Vietnam

Long Bien Bridge, spanning the Red River, has been witnessing many ups and downs. The bridge was built by the French in 1898-1902. Long Bien Bridge has a unique architecture with a single railway running at the middle and two lanes for motorbikes and pedestrians. Photo: Haphuong.no, Musta_c. Duong Lam ancient village is located in Son Tay town, about 44 km from the center of Hanoi. This place still retains all the basic features of old villages of northern Vietnam. Visiting this place, tourists will see old rural Vietnam of a hundred years ago. They will see the familiar image of the village gate, old wells, banyan trees, communal yards ... In addition to visiting the beautiful scenery in the village, tourists also have an opportunity to enjoy many delicious specialties there. Photo: Minnn.ltm, Christinas_vietnam.