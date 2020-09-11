Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/11/2020 21:10:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Six-hundred-year-old sites attract tourists in Vietnam

03/11/2020    21:00 GMT+7

Besides beautiful natural scenery and gentle people, Vietnam also has destinations that are hundreds of years old.

check-in viet nam anh 1
check-in viet nam anh 2

Long Bien Bridge, spanning the Red River, has been witnessing many ups and downs. The bridge was built by the French in 1898-1902. Long Bien Bridge has a unique architecture with a single railway running at the middle and two lanes for motorbikes and pedestrians. Photo: Haphuong.no, Musta_c.

check-in viet nam anh 3
check-in viet nam anh 4

Duong Lam ancient village is located in Son Tay town, about 44 km from the center of Hanoi. This place still retains all the basic features of old villages of northern Vietnam. Visiting this place, tourists will see old rural Vietnam of a hundred years ago. They will see the familiar image of the village gate, old wells, banyan trees, communal yards ... In addition to visiting the beautiful scenery in the village, tourists also have an opportunity to enjoy many delicious specialties there. Photo: Minnn.ltm, Christinas_vietnam.

check-in viet nam anh 5
check-in viet nam anh 6

Sapa stone church (Lao Cai province) was built in 1895. The church was built by the French in the heart of Sa Pa town. The attraction of the church is the architecture designed in the ancient Roman Gothic style, most clearly shown in the roof, the bell tower, the dome .... Photo: Hongdang2605, Jennie.qb.

check-in viet nam anh 7
check-in viet nam anh 8

Dalat Railway Station (Lam Dong province) is considered the most beautiful ancient train station in Vietnam. The work was built by the French in 1932-1938. It used to be the focal point on the 84 km long Phan Rang - Da Lat railway. Dalat Railway Station is a must-visit destination. Photo: Tramanhdothi9596, Trunqlenqoc.

check-in viet nam anh 9
check-in viet nam anh 10

Ho Chi Minh City Post Office is a must-see destination in Saigon. Built in 1886-1891, the post office is located at Paris Commune Square, District 1. It was designed by the French architect Bonard. The building is a harmonious combination between Western and Eastern styles. Photo: Thuanhtran2703, _Huyenkeo.

check-in viet nam anh 11

Binh Thuy ancient house is located on Bui Huu Nghia street, Binh Thuy district, Can Tho City. The house was built in 1870, owned by the Duong family. This house is praised as the most beautiful old house in the Mekong Delta, which has appeared in many movies. The  architectural harmony represents East-West cultures. Photo: Huniegram, Qqt.khang. Photos: Zing

 


Mai Lan

Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site

Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri Town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).

Discovering Tho Ha ancient village beside Cau river

Discovering Tho Ha ancient village beside Cau river

Situated in the northern province of Bac Giang, Tho Ha village has emerged as an attractive destination for visitors due to its ancient architecture that offers a great insight into Vietnamese cultural identity.

 
 

Other News

.
Da Nang to offer free admission at cultural attractions in 2021
Da Nang to offer free admission at cultural attractions in 2021
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

In the first six months of 2021, some tourist attractions in the central city of Danang will waive off admission fees, 

Green tourist destinations in Tay Ninh
Green tourist destinations in Tay Ninh
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Dau Tieng Reservoir, Lo Go Xa Mat National Park, the wild grape garden at the foot of Ba Den Mountain and Ma Thien Lanh Valley are ideal destinations for travelers who want to enjoy a green tour of Tay Ninh Province.

Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests
Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

The best flavours of local cuisine are being offered at five-star hotels in HCM City as part of a programme to promote Vietnamese dishes to local and foreign visitors.

Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Besides contemplating the beauty of nature in Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap Province, visitors to the park can also experience a day in life of farmers in the west of Vietnam.

Unmissable tourist attractions in Phan Rang city
Unmissable tourist attractions in Phan Rang city
TRAVELicon  02/11/2020 

Phan Rang city in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan is a popular spot among tourists as visitors are able to enjoy themselves amid pristine beach and an array of beautiful natural scenery.

Y Ty’s calm beauty
Y Ty’s calm beauty
TRAVELicon  02/11/2020 

Y Ty is a commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province, that is considered the beauty of a fairy who just woke up in the mountains and forests of the Northwest. 

Vietnam’s 10 traditional cakes with odd names
Vietnam’s 10 traditional cakes with odd names
TRAVELicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnam is a country known for its diverse cuisines. 

Number of foreign visitors to Vietnam increases by 7.6 percent in October
Number of foreign visitors to Vietnam increases by 7.6 percent in October
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

In October alone, the number of international tourists to Vietnam was up 7.6 percent from the previous month and down 99.1 percent from the same period last year due to the pandemic, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

New community-based tourist site opens on Ho Islet in Mekong Delta
New community-based tourist site opens on Ho Islet in Mekong Delta
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

A new community-based tourist site on Con Ho (Ho Islet) in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has opened as part of an effort to diversify tourism products in the province.

Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
YOUR VIETNAMicon  15 giờ trước 

Dam San Music, Dancing and Singing Theatre in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai recently hosted the water source worship ceremony for Jrai ethnicity locals in Krêl Village, Krêl Commune, Duc Co District.

Women’s voices heard as tourism given lift
Women’s voices heard as tourism given lift
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

Painter Do Duc, 75, is no newcomer to Vietnam’s northwest.

Vietnam named among world’s top 10 locations for cycling enthusiasts
Vietnam named among world’s top 10 locations for cycling enthusiasts
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

Vietnam has been ranked in the ninth place among 10 terrific locations around the world for cycling enthusiasts in an article published in early October by MapQuest, an American free online web mapping service.

Vietnamese travelers shift to exploratory tours in post Covid-19: Google
Vietnamese travelers shift to exploratory tours in post Covid-19: Google
TRAVELicon  31/10/2020 

Flexible booking is also one of the top deciding factors for Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Vietnamese travelers when it comes to the booking process in the present time, aside from price and safety.

Seafood market in the morning
Seafood market in the morning
TRAVELicon  31/10/2020 

Hai Hau - a coastal district in Nam Dinh Province - boasts a 32-kilometer coastline, which provides livelihood for the majority of local households.

Tour tells moving stories about Vietnamese female revolutionaries
Tour tells moving stories about Vietnamese female revolutionaries
TRAVELicon  30/10/2020 

A new tour of exploring Hoa Lo Prison has been launched every weekend since October to honour female revolutionaries whose sacrifice contributed to the overall victory of the national revolution.

Charming nature and culture in Tay Giang
Charming nature and culture in Tay Giang
TRAVELicon  30/10/2020 

Trekking to po mu (Fokienia) forest, admiring terraced rice fields embraced by zig zag streams, talking with friendly Co Tu ethnic people are some of the unforgettable experiences after my two-day trip to Tay Giang in Quang Nam Province.

Unique Halloween pumpkin garden opens in Da Lat city
Unique Halloween pumpkin garden opens in Da Lat city
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

A special garden featuring pumpkins of various shapes that cost several billions of VND has become the latest hot tourist attraction of Da Lat, with the event being held to mark Halloween celebrations.

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel
Quang Tri Ancient Citadel
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

Quang Tri citadel on the bank of Thach Han river was the site of fierce battles during the US war in Vietnam. 

Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

Not many people have heard about Van Chai Village, a hundreds-of-year-old fishing village situated in the bustling Sam Son beach city in Thanh Hoa Province.

Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

When millions of ox-eye daisies erupt in Vietnam's capital, it must mean winter is coming. Hanoians are flocking to daisy gardens to capture the moment.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 