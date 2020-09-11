Six-hundred-year-old sites attract tourists in Vietnam

Besides beautiful natural scenery and gentle people, Vietnam also has destinations that are hundreds of years old.
Long Bien Bridge, spanning the Red River, has been witnessing many ups and downs. The bridge was built by the French in 1898-1902. Long Bien Bridge has a unique architecture with a single railway running at the middle and two lanes for motorbikes and pedestrians. Photo: Haphuong.no, Musta_c.
Sapa stone church (Lao Cai province) was built in 1895. The church was built by the French in the heart of Sa Pa town. The attraction of the church is the architecture designed in the ancient Roman Gothic style, most clearly shown in the roof, the bell tower, the dome .... Photo: Hongdang2605, Jennie.qb.
Ho Chi Minh City Post Office is a must-see destination in Saigon. Built in 1886-1891, the post office is located at Paris Commune Square, District 1. It was designed by the French architect Bonard. The building is a harmonious combination between Western and Eastern styles. Photo: Thuanhtran2703, _Huyenkeo.
Mai Lan
Quang Tri ancient citadel – a historical relic site
Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is situated in the heart of Quang Tri Town, which was once a military defence system and hosted the administration office of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).
Discovering Tho Ha ancient village beside Cau river
Situated in the northern province of Bac Giang, Tho Ha village has emerged as an attractive destination for visitors due to its ancient architecture that offers a great insight into Vietnamese cultural identity.
