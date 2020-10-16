Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/10/2020 08:22:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Soi Sim – paradise in the heart of heritage

19/10/2020    07:10 GMT+7

Considered as a paradise in the heart of Ha Long Bay, Soi Sim Island is famous for its pristine and poetic beauty with unique natural values.

Soi Sim – paradise in the heart of heritage
Soi Sim Island is considered as a paradise in the heart of Ha Long Bay.

Soi Sim is located in the southeast of Ha Long Bay, 12km from Tuan Chau International Passenger Port; therefore, visitors can take the sightseeing tour no.2 on Ha Long Bay to Soi Sim Island. Along this route, tourists will join several activities in other famous destinations such as Sung Sot Cave, Hon Ga Choi (Fighting Cock Islet), rowing or kayaking in Luon Cave and Ti Top Island.

Located in the core area of Ha Long Bay, a world’s heritage and natural wonder, Soi Sim is like a raw “pearl” in the middle of the sea, attracting thousands of both domestic and foreign visitors to explore and immerse themselves into the peaceful and pristine space.

The name Soi Sim comes from “sim” (Rhodomyrtus tomentosa), a typical plant species on this island. From May to August, visitors will have the chance to see purple “sim” flowers in full bloom over the hillsides and alleys, creating an extremely poetic scene. In the past, during the ripening “sim” season, fishermen and locals who are living in the bay often went to the island to pick fruits. Therefore, the name “Soi Sim” was born, and has been called so ever since.

Not only being famous for “sim” forest, this island also possesses a rich flora and fauna system with more than 78 plant and 32 animal species, including various endemic flora species of Ha Long Bay.

Soi Sim – paradise in the heart of heritage
The name Soi Sim comes from “sim” (Rhodomyrtus tomentosa), a typical plant species on this island.

Previously, visitors were welcomed mainly in the beach on the west side of the island. However, today, the tour to Soi Sim begins from the East pier, surrounded by a wooden bridge and more than 400 stairs leading to the top of the mountain. The guests will certainly enjoy a pleasant feeling as walking across the bridge while contemplating limestone cliffs with scattered strange trees and blue sea with whispers waves.

Continuing their steps, visitors will be surprised by the “resting places” on the poetic path, where they can embrace a poetic corner of Ha Long Bay in your eyes or capture beautiful photos.

Certainly, the visitors will be attracted by the gaps in the wooden floors and stairs as well as tree stumps and rocky cliffs that have been conserved intact. The natural and pristine beauty of the island has been respected and preserved carefully.

Soi Sim – paradise in the heart of heritage
The natural sea water morning glory flowers along the sandy beach.
 

With the aim of propagating and promoting the biodiversity values as well as encouraging the community to join hands to protect the ecological environment, a gallery and museum of biodiversity in Ha Long Bay is being formed in the valley between the two mountains of the island. With unique and different architecture, it is expected to become a destination not to be missed for visitors to Soi Sim Island.

From the top of the highest mountain in Soi Sim Island, a corner of the magnificent and poetic Ha Long Bay will be zoomed out. Especially, Ti Top is also a highlight which has been one of favourite tourist attractions during the journey around Ha Long Bay.

After exploring the western side of the island, visitors can be immersed in the fresh and cool water of the 500m-long romantic beach at the foot of the mountain with smooth white sand and gentle waves.

Soi Sim – paradise in the heart of heritage
Soi Sim has become an indispensable destination during the tour to Ha Long Bay.

Along the white sandy beach, the natural sea water morning glories with purple flowers promote the poetic and pristine beauty of Soi Sim Beach.

Soi Sim will certainly satisfy even the most demanding visitors, especially young people who love Ha Long Bay as well as the couples who are looking for an ideal dating space in the midst of autumn.

With the values in term of “one-of-a-kind” natural landscape and biodiversity, Soi Sim has become an indispensable spot for visitors to Ha Long.

NDO/ baoquangninh.com.vn

US magazine lists Ha Long Bay among world’s 50 most beautiful natural wonders

US magazine lists Ha Long Bay among world’s 50 most beautiful natural wonders

Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has been named amongst the 50 most beautiful natural wonders on Earth selected by US-based magazine Insider.

Nature conservation and eco-tourist site to be built in Ha Long

Nature conservation and eco-tourist site to be built in Ha Long

A VND2 trillion (USD86.95 million) nature conservation and eco-tourist site is expected to take shape in the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long Bay.

 
 

Other News

.
Unmissable tourist attractions in Da Lat resort city
Unmissable tourist attractions in Da Lat resort city
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Situated on top of Lam Vien plateau in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong, the charming resort city of Da Lat is a popular tourist destination among travelers.

Reviving a popular destination
Reviving a popular destination
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Twenty-year-old Lo Thi Bich Phuong and her husband Ha Van thuc, 29, opened their homestay in Nhot Village, Mai Chau District in the northern province of Hoa Binh, 140 km southwest of Hà Nội, in 2019.

A 100-year-old communal house under Bodhi tree roots
A 100-year-old communal house under Bodhi tree roots
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Bodhi trees growing on the roof and their roots embracing the entire Tan Dong communal house (Tien Giang province) is an image that attracts tourists.

Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

If you happen to be in Mai Chau during the rainy season, mountain snail salad is a dish you shouldn’t miss. 

Vietnam to build tourism workforce database
Vietnam to build tourism workforce database
TRAVELicon  18/10/2020 

Statistical works on human resource in the tourism industry has been identified as a mandatory and urgent task.

Yen Thinh offers fresh challenge for mountain climbers
Yen Thinh offers fresh challenge for mountain climbers
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

Spectacular scenery, a tranquil valley, magnificent waterfalls, ethnic minority groups and great terrain for mountain climbing can be found in Yen Thinh Commune, Huu Lung District in the northern province of Lang Son.

Dray Nur &amp; Dray Sap waterfalls
Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

The land adjacent to the two provinces of Dak Lak and Dak Nong has two wild, magnificent and romantic waterfalls of the legendary Central Highlands. They are Dray Nur (Wife) and Dray Sap (Husband) waterfalls.

The 4000m2 villa of the Lang Son governor
The 4000m2 villa of the Lang Son governor
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

The mansion of Lang Son Province's former Governor Vi Van Dinh covers more than 4,000 square meters, but now only ruins remain.

Rustic dish of local prawns
Rustic dish of local prawns
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

Rice paper roll with small rice-field prawns served with herbs and a small bowl of spicy fish sauce is a local rustic dish which wins the heart of many food lovers.

Rustic dish of local prawns
Rustic dish of local prawns
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

Rice paper roll with small rice-field prawns served with herbs and a small bowl of spicy fish sauce is a local rustic dish which wins the heart of many food lovers.

Green algae season in Tri An lake
Green algae season in Tri An lake
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

During the algae season, Tri An lake in the southern province of Dong Nai appears with a magical beauty, becoming an attractive place for photographers.

The oldest lighthouse in Vietnam
The oldest lighthouse in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

Located at Ke Ga cape in the central province of Binh Thuan, the lighthouse of the same name is a famous tourist destination.

HCM City all set for tourism revival
HCM City all set for tourism revival
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has launched its largest ever tourism communication and stimulus campaign, ‘Hello HCM City,’ in an effort to kick-start the tourism industry, which has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places to visit in Cam Ranh
Places to visit in Cam Ranh
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

Cam Ranh (Khanh Hoa province) attracts tourists with its poetic nature and vibrant tourist spots. Here are the top destinations in Cam Ranh.

“I love Sa Pa” tourism campaign launched
“I love Sa Pa” tourism campaign launched
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

A tourism promotion campaign with the theme of “I love Sa Pa” has debuted with the aim of attracting greater numbers of tourists to the renowned northern town as the country moves past the second wave of COVID-19 epidemic.

CNN releases “Why not Vietnam” video for tourism promotion campaign
CNN releases “Why not Vietnam” video for tourism promotion campaign
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

A 30-second video titled “Why not Vietnam” will be broadcast on news broadcaster Cable News Network (CNN) of the United States starting from October 15 to advertise Vietnamese tourism worldwide.

Islands and islets make a difference
Islands and islets make a difference
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

Under the sun, the high-speed boat was taking tourists to Phu Quoc Island off Kien Giang Province in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. 

Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

It feels like Vietnamese food has made it to every corner of the world and that people from Alaska to Auckland chow down on phở and bánh mì regularly.

Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

Visitors’ concerns and worries about the safety of Vietnam as a destination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic can be swept away thanks to an application which will be launched on October 10 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

With nearly some 125 miles of coastline, the South Central province of Phu Yen is home to pristine beaches and breathtaking landscapes.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 