Stranded foreigners can stay in Vietnam until June 30

 
 
19/05/2020    10:29 GMT+7

Foreigners entering the country under visa waiver programmes, e-visas or tourism visas after March 1 will be automatically given stay permit extension until June 30 free of charge.

Stranded foreigners can stay in Vietnam until June 30 hinh anh 1

Foreign tourists visit the Imperial Citadel in Hue city in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the country to close its borders. 

The Immigration Department announced on May 18 that all stay permits for these people will be automatically extended and do not need to be renewed.

This means from now until June 30, they can stay or leave the country without doing any paperwork.

The move is aimed to help those stuck in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreigners who entered the country before March 1 will also be considered for this permit extension as long as they can prove they cannot leave the country due to the pandemic.

In these cases they need certification by their diplomatic mission in Vietnam through an official diplomatic note with a translation in Vietnamese.

Those who obtained documents from the Vietnamese authorities certifying that they have undergone quarantine or treatment for COVID-19 or are stuck here due to reasons beyond their control are also eligible for the stay permit extension.

 

However, they have to show these documents when leaving the country.

Those given the automatic stay permit extension should declare their temporary stay to local police and complete health declarations.

Those who do not fall under these categories or have committed illegal actions have to abide with the existing laws on immigration.

People can contact the Immigration Department at 024 39387320 for any inquiries relating to the issue./.VNA

Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance

Foreigners stranded in Vietnam receiving assistance

With countries around the globe closing their borders to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, many foreigners stranded in Vietnam have received assistance from local authorities to overcome the unprecedented situation. 

Nearly 400 foreign tourists stranded in Vietnam want to return home

Nearly 400 foreign tourists stranded in Vietnam want to return home

Nearly 400 foreign tourists want to return to their countries, said Nguyen Trung Khanh, head of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

 
 

Lotus ponds a special tourist attracts in Uncle Ho’s homeland
Lotus ponds a special tourist attracts in Uncle Ho’s homeland
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

The lotus is considered the flower that represents the best of the Vietnamese people, symbolising purity and strong will to overcome challenges.

Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
Hanoi's “red addresses” with President Ho Chi Minh's imprint
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

Many places in Hanoi have become historic sites with President Ho Chi Minh's imprints and “red addresses” for young generations to remember him.

From bitter and expensive to Hanoi’s favorite drink: The rise of Bia Hoi
From bitter and expensive to Hanoi’s favorite drink: The rise of Bia Hoi
TRAVELicon  18/05/2020 

Bia Hoi (draught beer) is not merely a favorite drink of the local people but going to a Bia Hoi is also a popular activity.

Vietnam seeks to boost tourism following COVID-19
Vietnam seeks to boost tourism following COVID-19
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

The Prime Minister has recently assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to devise measures to develop tourism following COVID-19 pandemic.

Quang Ninh approves tourism stimulus package worth nearly $8.6 million
Quang Ninh approves tourism stimulus package worth nearly $8.6 million
TRAVELicon  18/05/2020 

The People’s Council of the northeastern province of Quang Ninh approved a tourism promotion incentive for 2020 worth about 200 billion VND (nearly 8.6 million USD), during a meeting on May 14.

Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening
TRAVELicon  18/05/2020 

Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian zone returned to the bustle this weekend after more than three months of the closure to prevent Covid-19.

Vietnamese travelers to benefits from post-Covid-19 tourism incentives
Vietnamese travelers to benefits from post-Covid-19 tourism incentives
TRAVELicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnamese people will prefer to travel freestyle or with families and friends using family vehicles.

Discovering peaceful tranquility at Chuon lagoon in Hue
Discovering peaceful tranquility at Chuon lagoon in Hue
PHOTOSicon  18/05/2020 

Situated in Hue city, central Vietnam, the pristine Dam Chuon (Chuon lagoon) regularly impresses visitors through its captivating beauty and tranquil atmosphere.

Vietnam Airlines, VITA jointly launch tourism stimulus programme
Vietnam Airlines, VITA jointly launch tourism stimulus programme
TRAVELicon  17/05/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on May 16 partnered with the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) to launch a programme to boost domestic travel demand until the end of 2020.

Museum of Ethnology to provide free access
Museum of Ethnology to provide free access
TRAVELicon  17/05/2020 

The Museum of Ethnology will open for free on Sunday to celebrate International Museum Day (May 18) giving some activities to help visitors understand more about Vietnamese ethnic culture.

Ha Long Bay set to roll out offer of free tickets for tourists
Ha Long Bay set to roll out offer of free tickets for tourists
TRAVELicon  17/05/2020 

Visitors who travel to the world-renowned Ha Long Bay via the Ha Long International Passenger Port are set to be exempted from all entrance fees and port charges with a value of up to VND290,000 per person.

In a land amidst the clouds
In a land amidst the clouds
TRAVELicon  16/05/2020 

Y Ty Commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai province, has welcomed many visitors after the provincial authorities allowed the resumption of tourist attractions and services following the easing of social distancing orders.

HCM City travel firms launch new tours, discounts to stimulate demand
HCM City travel firms launch new tours, discounts to stimulate demand
TRAVELicon  15/05/2020 

Travel firms and tour operators in HCM City are offering a range of domestic tours with attractive discounts to revive demand after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Museum of Ethnology offers free admission on Int’l Museum Day
Museum of Ethnology offers free admission on Int’l Museum Day
TRAVELicon  15/05/2020 

The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology is set to offer visitors free admission on May 17 ahead of celebrations to mark International Museum Day that falls on May 18.

Hanoi attractions reopen for tourists
Hanoi attractions reopen for tourists
TRAVELicon  15/05/2020 

Historic sites and tourist attractions in Hanoi reopened to tourists on May 14 nearly two months after being closed to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Summer flowers in Hanoi
Summer flowers in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  15/05/2020 

When May arrives, the capital city of Hanoi dazzles as flowers bloom.

Pedestrianised areas around Hoan Kiem lake to open again from May 15
Pedestrianised areas around Hoan Kiem lake to open again from May 15
TRAVELicon  14/05/2020 

Pedestrian streets around Hanoi’s iconic Hoan Kiem Lake will reopen on May 15 as the country has fundamentally controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simple but delicious: stir fried pumpkin buds with garlic
Simple but delicious: stir fried pumpkin buds with garlic
TRAVELicon  14/05/2020 

Rau bí or pumpkin buds are a popular ingredient in many dishes in Vietnam but the best is rau bí xào tỏi (stir fried with garlic), said Pham Tuan Hai, a former judge on Viet Nam Master Chef.

Submarine DeepView24 to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang
Submarine DeepView24 to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang
TRAVELicon  14/05/2020 

US dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup, will put into operation DeepView24, a 24-seat tourist submarine, to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang in the southern province of Khanh Hoa in December.

Domestic tourists invited to summer in Quang Ninh
Domestic tourists invited to summer in Quang Ninh
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

A wide range of activities will be organised to promote local tourism in the northern province of Quang Ninh this summer, with a grand gala in Ha Long city this weekend being the opening event.

