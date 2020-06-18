Street carnivals to be held in Danang every weekend

Street carnivals have been planned to be organised in the central city of Danang every weekend until the end of this year.

According to the Danang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the programme will take place from 7:30pm to 10 pm every Saturday and Sunday, with different kinds of music, including traditional Quan Ho Bac Ninh (a Vietnamese folk music style popular in the northern province of Bac Ninh) and Don ca tai tu (a genre of traditional chamber music from southern Vietnam).

Each set lasts around 30-45 minutes.



Visitors can have a chance to dance disco, rumba, salsa and tango.



Street carnivals are among Danang’s activities to attract more tourists after the Covid-19 pandemic.



The city has also offered very appealing promotional programmes to entice domestic tourists while international flights remain suspended due to Covid-19.



A range of three and four-star hotels in Danang have sharply cut room tariffs. Before Covid-19, four local four-star hotels charged more than VND3 million (USD130,434), but now the figure has fallen to just less than VND1 million.



It is quite easy for tourists to find rooms priced at around VND500,000 in Danang at this time. Most of the hotels do not require deposits and offer free breakfast.



In the first four months of this year, Danang welcomed roughly one million visitors, down 58% on-year. International tourists saw a drop of 50%. Dtinews