Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/07/2020 16:09:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens

04/07/2020    14:46 GMT+7

The majestic beauty hidden in the depths of Son Doong cave in the central province of Quang Binh come alive in a series of photos taken by Australian explorer John Spies.

stunning images of son doong cave through australian explorer' lens hinh 1

An enormous hole in the roof of the cave allows a strip of light to penetrate through a collapsed section of Son Doong cave known as “Watch out for Dinosaurs.” The unique spiral-shaped stalagmite is also coated with ferns and moss.

stunning images of son doong cave through australian explorer' lens hinh 2

Due to the remoteness of the site, coupled with how far below ground the cave is located, it is awe-inspiring to gaze at these stunning images of the otherworldly realms hidden below the surface.

stunning images of son doong cave through australian explorer' lens hinh 3

The interior of Son Doong cave appears otherworldly.

stunning images of son doong cave through australian explorer' lens hinh 4

Tourists are able to experience the wonders of the vast cave by taking an adventure tour.

stunning images of son doong cave through australian explorer' lens hinh 5

A surreal scene inside the cave

stunning images of son doong cave through australian explorer' lens hinh 6

Reflections from a pool situated deep inside Son Doong cave

stunning images of son doong cave through australian explorer' lens hinh 7

The world’s tallest stalagmite can also be found in the cave.

 
stunning images of son doong cave through australian explorer' lens hinh 8

A garden featuring plenty of plants is able to flourish by capturing some natural sunlight.

stunning images of son doong cave through australian explorer' lens hinh 9

stunning images of son doong cave through australian explorer' lens hinh 10

A person appears small compared to the magnificence of nature.

stunning images of son doong cave through australian explorer' lens hinh 11

British magazine Conde Nast Traveler has named Son Doong one of seven must-explore wonders of 2020.

stunning images of son doong cave through australian explorer' lens hinh 12

Insider, a leading news website from the United States, has listed Vietnam’s Son Doong cave in their list of the world’s 20 record-breaking natural wonders. 

stunning images of son doong cave through australian explorer' lens hinh 13

 Tours of Son Doong, the world's largest cave, have reopened in Quang Binh after being closed for two months over the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Spies/500px.com/VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Ba Na Hills cable car leads global list of most spectacular views
Ba Na Hills cable car leads global list of most spectacular views
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ba Na Hills cable car in Da Nang has claimed first place in a list of the 10 most nerve-jangling cable car rides that offer both thrills and spectacular views worldwide, according to UK travel website Wanderlust.

Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake
Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Bot chien (fried rice flour cake) is one of the most popular HCM City street foods, with its golden crust, soft texture and savoury dipping sauce. 

Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter
Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Following the launch of the Trang An Heli Tour, tourists now have the chance of enjoying a view of the Trang An landscape complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh from high above.

Hanoi stimulates tourism by rail promotion
Hanoi stimulates tourism by rail promotion
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Hanoi has launched various promotions and discounts on rail tickets and connected tours on rail routes to stimulate domestic tourism post-COVID-19.

Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La
Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

With hundreds of years of experience in rice production, Vietnamese farmers, especially those who live in the northern mountainous region, learned how to adapt to different terrains. 

Reopening of int’l flights considered
Reopening of int’l flights considered
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport will consider the reopening of international flight routes to countries and territories which have no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for 30 consecutive days, according to a ministry official.

Kem xoi a summer treat to beat the Hanoi heat
Kem xoi a summer treat to beat the Hanoi heat
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Nguyen Thu Loan from Germany loves getting the chance to enjoy Hanoi’s special treat kem xôi (sticky rice ice cream) when she returns to Vietnam.

VN travel startups see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’
VN travel startups see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Small in size and easily adaptable, startups in the tourism industry have found ways to do well during COVID-19, while many others are still up against a wall.

Discovering spots in Hoi An perfect for taking amazing selfies
Discovering spots in Hoi An perfect for taking amazing selfies
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Tourists only need to hire a motorcycle for one day in order to find exciting check-in spots throughout Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, a renowned area that has been made a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Top seven must-see lakes in Vietnam
Top seven must-see lakes in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

With Vietnam boasting many pristine lakes that feature untouched scenery, there are plenty of great suggestions of famous lakes for people to take trips to.

More tourist trains on Hanoi-Lao Cai route to be operated
More tourist trains on Hanoi-Lao Cai route to be operated
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will run more trains linking the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai which is home to the tourist town of Sapa from this month to meet higher demand.

Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week
Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

An express boat service connecting the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island, popular tourist destinations in the nearby province of Kien Giang, will be launched on July 7.

Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'
Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Situated on Nhon Ly Island, 25 km away and a 20-minute boat ride from Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh province, Ky Co beach is fondly dubbed the "Maldives of Vietnam."

Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

The 50-year-old traditional Cambodian market, also known as Le Hong Phong market in HCM City, attracts many visitors every day because of its authentic fare.

Patience the name of the game for tourism industry
Patience the name of the game for tourism industry
TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

Tourism has been one of the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world and Vietnam is no exception, with foreign tourist arrivals and tourism revenue falling by more than 50 per cent in the first half of this year.

VN considers reopening of international flight routes
VN considers reopening of international flight routes
TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport will consider the reopening of international flight routes to countries and territories which have no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for 30 consecutive days, according to a ministry official.

The Deck Saigon bar named as world's best bar
The Deck Saigon bar named as world's best bar
TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

The UK newspaper The Guardian has named the Deck Saigon in HCM City’s District 2 as the world's best bar.

Aviation authority proposes ‘travel bubble’ to receive foreign travelers
Aviation authority proposes ‘travel bubble’ to receive foreign travelers
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed establishing a “travel bubble” with a number of safe countries post – COVID-19 to welcome back foreign travelers to Vietnam by the end of July.

'Night at Hoa Lo Prison' tour to be launched
'Night at Hoa Lo Prison' tour to be launched
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

A tour of Hoa Lo Prison Relic at night will be launched from July 24, according to the administration board of the tourist site.

CAAV proposes reopening of international routes in late July
CAAV proposes reopening of international routes in late July
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the gradual reopening of regular international commercial flights in a bid to welcome passengers back to the country by the end of July.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 