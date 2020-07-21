Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Stunning sunset on Tam Giang Lagoon

25/07/2020    07:44 GMT+7

As the largest brackish lagoon in Southeast Asia, Tam Giang Lagoon bears both the wild and quiet beauty of a natural treasure and can totally wow any visitor coming here, particularly during sunset.

Stunning sunset on Tam Giang Lagoon
The stunning beauty of Tam Giang Lagoon during sunset. (Photo: NDO/Nam Nguyen)

Tam Giang Lagoon is located in the heart of the Tam Giang - Cau Hai lagoon system and is famous for being the lagest brackish water lagoon in Southeast Asia.

About 15km from Hue City, Tam Giang Lagoon is located in the districts of Phong Dien, Quang Dien, Huong Tra and Phu Vang in Thua Thien Hue Province.

Tam Giang Lagoon covers an area of about 52 km2, stretching about 24km in a northwest - southeast direction from the mouth of O Lau River to the mouth of the Huong River.

The lagoon is currently developing brackish and saltwater aquaculture, with a current total farming area of more than 4,700 ha, mainly tiger shrimp intercropped with crabs and other species of fish.

Local fishermen live mainly on small boats and earn their living by fishing in the lagoon.

Coming to Tam Giang Lagoon, tourists not only enjoy local specialities but also admire the stunning magical beauty of the vast lagoon which mother nature has bestowed on it.

The best time to enjoy the beautiful sunset on Tam Giang Lagoon is from 17:30 to 18:45.

The purple sunset light mixed with the sun seems to make the lagoon even more romantic.

 

Many travellers believe that, unlike the nostalgic, quiet beauty enjoying the sunset at Khai Dinh Tomb in Hue or Truc Lam Bach Ma Zen Monastery, the sunset on Tam Giang Lagoon is truly a treasure that nature has bestowed on the region.

The lagoon also attracts many photo lovers, spending hours "hunting" for beautiful pictures on Tam Giang Lagoon.

“The sunset on Tam Giang Lagoon is a natural masterpieces which cannot be found anywhere else. The brilliant sunset intertwined with colourful clouds creates a wonderful picture of nature,” said photographer Le Chung.

Coming here, visitors are overwhelmed by the wild, boundless beauty exuding the peaceful breath of Hue’s beauty.

Sunset is probably the most spectacular sight on Tam Giang Lagoon and has been depicted in poetry, music and many landscape photos.

This vast lagoon was once part of a disadvantaged countryside region. But today, Tam Giang Lagoon has become more widely known as an attractive destination for tourists with its images of local wharves dyed yellow by the sunlight.

