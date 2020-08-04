Stunning view of Phu Quoc island from above

Located in Phu Quoc district, Kien Giang province, Phu Quoc island is the largest tourist island in Vietnam. Dubbed as a pearl of the country’s southwest sea, Phu Quoc is popular amongst both domestic and international visitors.

Phu Quoc has 22 large and small islands of which the largest Phu Quoc island has an area of 567 s.q.km (56,700 hectares) and is 50 km long. The gently-sloped natural terrain runs from north to south with 99 hills and mountains, and a large area of primeval forest.

There are a number of tourist sites on the island including Duong Dong, Duong To, An Thoi, Ham Ninh, and Rach Vem, plus beautiful beaches such as Vong, Khem, and Sao.

In addition to its alluring natural landscape, the island is also well known for religious and historical sites, namely Ham Long and Ho Quoc pagodas and Phu Quoc prison, a shining symbol of the outherners’ revolutionary heroism.

In 2006, Kien Giang biosphere reserve, including Phu Quoc island, was recognised as a World Biosphere Reserve by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).In recent years, Kien Giang provincial authorities have made proper investment in developing restaurants, hotels and tourist products and services to better serve visitors while being active in attracting investors in order to boost tourism.

The local authorities have also spent trillions of Vietnamese dong in upgrading the transport system in order to connect the district island with other tourist sites.

Accordingly, high-speed boats connecting Phu Quoc Island and the Mekong Delta’s Kien Giang province operate five times per day with each boat serving from 150 to 130 passengers.

In addition, from 15 to 20 flights take off every day linking Phu Quoc and Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh city, Hanoi Phong, Can Tho and Rach Gia.

The Hon Thom cable car system is considered one of the world's best scenic cable car rides.

A charming sunset at An Thoi wharf.

May Rut islet with its marvellously crystal clear blue seawater.

Mong Tay islet is one of the most majestic islets in Phu Quoc island district

Tourists to the islet can taste the typical and delicious seafood of Phu Quoc.

Ganh Dau cape is the best place in Phu Quoc to admire the sunset.

The Hon Thom cable car system

Tourists join a scuba diving expedition to see coral at Phu Quoc beach.

Boats anchor at the port of An Thoi fishing village

Boats heading off to sea

A glorious sunset at An Thoi fishing village

A fishing boat at Hon Thom islet

A view of Hon Thom islet.

Phu Quoc is praised by foreign magazines and news agencies as a place to visit at least once in a lifetime.

Boats heading home after days fishing at sea.

