Submarine DeepView24 to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang

US dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup, will put into operation DeepView24, a 24-seat tourist submarine, to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang in the southern province of Khanh Hoa in December.

The submarine was tested in March.

The DeepView24, a 24-seat tourist submarine.

The DeepView24 can take 24 passengers, a pilot and a co-pilot down to 100-metre depths in air-conditioned comfort, providing panoramic views of the aquatic world through colossal 140-mm acrylic windows.

Where other subs offer restricted views, this vehicle is very close to a giant transparent tube, like a glass walkway through an aquarium, tall enough to stand in.

The submarine is built by Triton Submarines, which is the biggest name in deep-sea exploration submersibles, having built the extraordinary DSV Limiting Factor, a "deep-sea elevator" capable of popping down to the bottom of the Mariana Trench several times a week for extended visits.

DeepView24 is a tourist submarine equipped with the most technological advances that have been sold in the past two decades, aiming to meet the increasing needs of customers who wish to explore the deep sea.

Bruce Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of Triton Submarines, says it's a "quantum leap" forward from every other tourist sub built in the last 34 years – of which where have been less than 60 – and “competitively superior in all respects. To look at it, we don't doubt it. This looks like by far the comfiest and most immersive way to explore the sea floor that we've ever seen.” VNS

