Submarine DeepView24 to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang

 
 
14/05/2020    10:21 GMT+7

US dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup, will put into operation DeepView24, a 24-seat tourist submarine, to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang in the southern province of Khanh Hoa in December.

The submarine was tested in March.

Submarine DeepView24 to serve visitors at Vinpearl Nha Trang
 The DeepView24, a 24-seat tourist submarine.

The DeepView24 can take 24 passengers, a pilot and a co-pilot down to 100-metre depths in air-conditioned comfort, providing panoramic views of the aquatic world through colossal 140-mm acrylic windows.

Where other subs offer restricted views, this vehicle is very close to a giant transparent tube, like a glass walkway through an aquarium, tall enough to stand in.

The submarine is built by Triton Submarines, which is the biggest name in deep-sea exploration submersibles, having built the extraordinary DSV Limiting Factor, a "deep-sea elevator" capable of popping down to the bottom of the Mariana Trench several times a week for extended visits.

 

DeepView24 is a tourist submarine equipped with the most technological advances that have been sold in the past two decades, aiming to meet the increasing needs of customers who wish to explore the deep sea.

Bruce Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of Triton Submarines, says it's a "quantum leap" forward from every other tourist sub built in the last 34 years – of which where have been less than 60 – and “competitively superior in all respects. To look at it, we don't doubt it. This looks like by far the comfiest and most immersive way to explore the sea floor that we've ever seen.” VNS

Longest zipline inaugurated in Vinperal Nha Trang

Longest zipline inaugurated in Vinperal Nha Trang

Vietnam’s newest zipline, which holds three national records, officially came into operation in Vinpearl Nha Trang on June 25.

The attraction of sea tourism in Vietnam

The attraction of sea tourism in Vietnam

Accounting for 70% of tourism activities in Vietnam, sea and island tourism is one of the country’s most popular types, attracting more foreign tourists each year.

 
 

Other News

.
Domestic tourists invited to summer in Quang Ninh
Domestic tourists invited to summer in Quang Ninh
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

A wide range of activities will be organised to promote local tourism in the northern province of Quang Ninh this summer, with a grand gala in Ha Long city this weekend being the opening event.

Vietnamese encouraged to travel within Vietnam
Vietnamese encouraged to travel within Vietnam
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

A programme calling on Vietnamese citizens to travel to domestic tourism attractions has been launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as part of efforts to stimulate domestic tourism as social distancing measures are eased.

Vietnam ranked among top post-pandemic travel destinations
Vietnam ranked among top post-pandemic travel destinations
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

The New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has named Vietnam on its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists after the COVID-19 crisis ends.

Noi Bai Int’l Airport among the world’s top 100 for five years running
Noi Bai Int’l Airport among the world’s top 100 for five years running
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Noi Bai International Airport in Ha Noi has made it into the world’s top 100 airport listing for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, the Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) said on Tuesday.

Temple of Literature to reopen from May 14
Temple of Literature to reopen from May 14
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) will reopen to visitors at 8 am on May 14, following the temporary closure due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Banh Khot a must-try at Vung Tau Beach
Banh Khot a must-try at Vung Tau Beach
TRAVELicon  13/05/2020 

Banh Khot (mini savory pancake) is a great breakfast dish that visitors must try when staying at Vung Tau beach in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Hanoi seeks solutions to recover tourism sector after Covid-19
Hanoi seeks solutions to recover tourism sector after Covid-19
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Travel firms and experts believe that the tourism sector will not bounce back after the epidemic, but will recover step by step.

Da Nang plans to open Fantastic Festival 2020 in June
Da Nang plans to open Fantastic Festival 2020 in June
TRAVELicon  12/05/2020 

Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 – a large-scale event to boost tourism development and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic –will likely open in June in the central city of Da Nang.

Vietnamese food: Tofu pudding
Vietnamese food: Tofu pudding
VIDEOicon  12/05/2020 

Feeling the heat? This traditional treat is a sure fire way to cool down! Those of you with a sweet tooth won’t want to miss out on a bit of tofu pudding.

Mekong Delta pins hopes on domestic tourism to fuel recovery
Mekong Delta pins hopes on domestic tourism to fuel recovery
TRAVELicon  12/05/2020 

Tourism authorities in the Mekong Delta are stepping up efforts to attract domestic visitors, with a focus on regaining trust so that they feel safe about going to tourist destinations and lodgings there.

Weekend gala night raises curtain on Quang Ninh’s tourism promotion drive
Weekend gala night raises curtain on Quang Ninh’s tourism promotion drive
TRAVELicon  12/05/2020 

The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh province will host a gala night on May 16 to kick off a variety of cultural activities promoting local tourism.

Try fragnant rice cooked in stone pots in HCM City
Try fragnant rice cooked in stone pots in HCM City
TRAVELicon  12/05/2020 

A 70-year-old eatery that serves rice in stone pots instead of the typical porcelain pots is located on 65-67 Ton That Dam Street in HCM City’s District 1.

Vietnam’s Pho culture
Vietnam’s Pho culture
TRAVELicon  12/05/2020 

For many Vietnamese, Pho is much more than just noodle soup. From street vendors to luxurious restaurants, Pho has become the national dish of Vietnam.

Cai Rang Floating Market bustling again after social distancing
Cai Rang Floating Market bustling again after social distancing
TRAVELicon  11/05/2020 

The Cai Rang Floating Market in Can Tho Province has become busy again after the social distancing rules ended.

Historical relic sites refresh memory about Sai Gon’s liberation
Historical relic sites refresh memory about Sai Gon’s liberation
TRAVELicon  11/05/2020 

Historical relic sites in Ho Chi Minh City are packed with tourists these days as the spirit of the great victory in 1975 that liberated the south and reunified Vietnam lingers on.

Vietnam issues safe tourism instructions
Vietnam issues safe tourism instructions
TRAVELicon  11/05/2020 

The Vietnam Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has introduced COVID-19 prevention and control instructions for safe tourism. Tourist service providers, hotels, and restaurants are asked to follow the instructions.

Hue offers 50% discount on sightseeing fees to stimulate tourism
Hue offers 50% discount on sightseeing fees to stimulate tourism
TRAVELicon  11/05/2020 

Thua Thien-Hue province has approved a post-Covid-19 tourism stimulation program, offering up to 50% discounts on entrance tickets to visit world heritage sites from now to July 31, 2020, among other tourist incentives.

VN tourism expected to be first industry to recover after pandemic ends
VN tourism expected to be first industry to recover after pandemic ends
TRAVELicon  11/05/2020 

Tourism was the first industry hit by Covid-19 and will be the first to recover after the pandemic ends, experts say.

Peace for the soul in Tam Coc
Peace for the soul in Tam Coc
TRAVELicon  11/05/2020 

Tam Coc Scenery Complex in Hoa Lu District, the northern province of Ninh Binh, is one of the most beautiful cave complexes in Vietnam.

Vietjet Air resumes all domestic routes
Vietjet Air resumes all domestic routes
TRAVELicon  11/05/2020 

Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air announced on May 10 that it has resumed all of its 45 domestic air routes.

