The 4000m2 villa of the Lang Son governor

The Vi family originated in the central province Nghe An. For their merit in the war against the Ming invaders, the family was bestowed with land and assigned to guard the frontier in Lang Son Province. They married with the Tay people and gave birth to the Vi family in Lang Son. Mr. Vi Van Dinh (1878-1975) was the 13th generation since his ancestors settled down in Lang Son. He replaced his father to guard a large area of the northern border area. In 1928, the Nguyen dynasty appointed him as the Governor of Thai Binh Province. After that, he became the Governor of Ha Dong Province and then retired in 1942.