The beauty of Cua Tung beach

Located in Vinh Linh district in the central province of Quang Tri, Cua Tung beach has sparkling blue water, silky sand and it is touched by soft breezes throughout the year.
Cua Tung beach has sparkling blue water, silky sand and it is touched by soft breezes throughout the year (Photo: VNA)
Cua Tung beach boasts stark white sand that beautifully contrasts with azure water and painted sky (Photo: VNA)
The curved beach stretches about 1km with smooth sand, gentle slope and clear blue water (Photo: VNA)
Cua Tung is hailed as 'Queen of beaches’ (Photo: VNA)
The beach is hailed as 'Queen of beaches’ (Photo: VNA)
Cua Tung is hailed as 'Queen of beaches’ (Photo: VNA)
The shades of blue change hourly under the sunshine, entrancing anyone who has the chance to witness nature in all its glory. (Photo: VNA)
Cua Tung beach has sparkling blue water, silky sand and it is touched by soft breezes throughout the year (Photo: VNA)
Boasting a coastline of over 3000km and stunning beaches, Vietnam has the potential to develop its night time economy.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code