The persimmon gardens in Da Lat

In September-October, persimmon gardens in the suburbs of Da Lat (Lam Dong province) are in the ripe season, attracting young people to visit and take photos.

Tom's Persimmon Garden, Thai Long Persimmon Garden, Tui Mo To and Doi Mot Nguoi cafes are the most popular tourist sites.

Tom's Persimmon Garden

Referring to the autumn check-in points of Dalat, Tom’s Persimmon Garden is a must-visit site. This is one of the most visited places by tourists in September and October. Location near the city center and beautiful scenes are its advantages.

During the ripening season, the leaves gradually fall off, exposing ripe fruit. Visitors can choose the freshest fruit on the tree to buy. The entrance ticket price is VND20,000 per person.

Visitors can taste crispy persimmons for free. Photo: Hoajuly, meoww.annie.

Thai Long Persimmon Garden

If you want to explore a pristine place, Thai Long is a suggestion for you. The garden stretches over an area of 40,000 square meters with perennial persimmon trees.

Visitors can take pictures and taste persimmons for free, but should not pick fruits without the permission of the garden owner. Visitors can buy persimmons for about VND25,000 per kilo.

Doi Mot Nguoi Coffee Shop

This is a homestay combined with a tourist attraction in Da Lat. This property is designed with a romantic space, peaceful scenery.

The simple tables and chairs are placed in the middle of the persimmon garden to help visitors to rest and relax. The upstairs balcony is a place for you to admire the panoramic view of the vast persimmon garden.

Tui Mo To cafe

This café is also located amid a persimmon garden where you can stand under persimmon trees to take pictures.

The coffee shop is open from 7am to 9:30 pm daily. Tourists can also rent a room overnight for VND250,000-500,000.

This is one of the most popular cafes in Dalat. Photo: Tyna810, Su.cloudy_.

