The village with 20 old French-style villas

Mrs. An said that the former villa also had two houses on the side, which were dismantled years ago. An said she has inherited the village from her father, a traditional healer and silk trader. This villa was built in 1943 by businessman Le Cao Cham. After ups and downs, only small traces remain (house number 1943). Unlike the other villas in the village, Cham built a simpler village. The roof is tiled by yin-yang tiles, designed in favor of the three-compartment style of the residents of the Northern Delta.