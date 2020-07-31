Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Thousands of Asian openbills forage for food in central Vietnam

31/07/2020    18:15 GMT+7

Visitors will have a rare chance to see more than 4,000 Asian openbills, an endangered species in Vietnam, congregate near Dam River in Quang Nam Province’s Tam Ky Town.

More than 4,000 Asian openbills, an endangered species in Vietnam, have been foraging for food near Dam River in Quang Nam Province’s Tam Ky Town. VNA/VNS Photo

The bird, whose scientific name is Anatomus oscitans, is listed in Vietnam's Red Book. They recently began visiting to forage at Dam River, which is located about four kilometers from the center of Tam Ky Town.

The best time to see the bird is in the morning when the Asian openbills look for yellow snails, frogs, crabs and large insects along the river or surrounding rice fields. Yellow snails destroy local rice crops, but they are a favorite food of Asian openbills.

 

The bird has a 10-cm beak and its feet are red and about 20 cm long each. Boasting a large wing span, an Asian openbill typically weighs over one kg.

The best way to explore Dam River is by boat, which will cost VND200,000 (US$8.6) per vessel, which can carry four to 10 people.  VNS

