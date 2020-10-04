Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/10/2020 19:11:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Three famous highland towns in Vietnam

14/10/2020    18:00 GMT+7

Leaving busy streets to go to towns with pristine beauty, visitors will experience very peaceful moments. Here, you can admire the majestic mountains and experience the lives of local people.

Meo Vac town (Ha Giang)

Meo Vac town is located in the Dong Van karst plateau park in Ha Giang province. It is the highland district in the North pole of Vietnam with a majestic view and peaceful atmosphere. Meo Vac is not only a charming land, but also an ideal destination for tourists who love exploring.

Meo Vac is in a small valley. The main terrain of Meo Vac is karst landscape, mostly created by limestone with Nho Que river flowing through. Most land used here is for agriculture, which accounts for about 12,100 ha. Local people exploit and cultivate many medical plants, herbs, ginseng, etc.

Going on a journey to Meo Vac, visitors not only can immerse themselves in the incredibly charming space, but also get to know about the unique culture of the ethnic people when visiting the Vu Mong carnival, Khau Vai or Phong Luu love market.

More importantly, it would be regrettable to come to Meo Vac without conquering Ma Pi Leng pass. Ma Pi Leng is a mountain range with a height of 2000 m above sea level, located in the territory of Ba Vi commune, Meo Vac district. This pass is considered the top mountain pass, also the most amazing wonder of Ha Giang. Ma Pi Leng is very attractive to visitors, especially international tourists, who come here to admire the majestic natural scenery in one of the top four moutain peaks in northern Vietnam.

du lich Tay Bac anh 1
du lich Tay Bac anh 2
du lich Tay Bac anh 3

Meo Vac town attracts visitors with its wild beauty. Photo: Phonghh, Hoangyen93123, _Sundaew, Calvinthaipham.

Dong Van town (Ha Giang)

Dong Van is a mountainous province of Ha Giang, which is famous for Dong Van karst plateau park. Many people imagine a barren landscape with only rocks and mountains. On the contrary, this land nurtures many beautiful, colorful and sweet flowers. The beauty of Dong Van stone plateau is a place full of majestic and romantic specialties.

Dong Van is located at the north pole of Vietnam, and the highest protruding point on the map of Vietnam. Dong Van is 155km apart from Ha Giang city, where Lung Cu flagpole marks the extreme North of our country, making the border division between China and Vietnam. Dong Van stone plateau is at an average altitude of 1,000 - 1,600m above the sea level, with an area of nearly 2,356km² stretching across the area of 4 districts: Quan Ba, Yen Minh, Meo Vac and Dong Van of Ha Giang province.

This is one of the special limestone areas of the country, containing historical information of the earth's crust development. Dong Van contains 80% of the limestone area, made up of various environmental conditions and development stages, lasting hundred million years. That’s why Dong Van is well-known for stunning landscapes including mountains, majestic caves, colorful flowers in forests.

The most beautiful tourist attraction is the old town of Dong Van. It is very enjoyable and exciting to wander in the old town to explore the culture, cuisine and traditions of the highland people. Such a good experience when discovering this ancient town.

Dong Van Ancient Street is a nearly one-kilometer long street that was formed nearly a century ago, with the typical architectural features of the highland people, such as yin and yang roofs, natural stone floors and yin and yang tiles. The ancient town has more than 40 houses 100-300 years old, in which the house of Luong family is thought to be the oldest. On every full-moon night, the street is colorfully lit with red lanterns of various sizes. It also serves food and has other cultural activities in those days.

In addition, Cat King’s Palace is a special destination that you should not miss in Dong Van discovery journey. This is a unique building that was built in the early 20th century, modeled on Chinese architecture (Manchu's life) with beautiful curves, sharp lines and delicate sculptures. It was not only a mansion, but also a defensive fortress during the historical period. The King Palace with an area of over 1,000 meters has been recognized as a national art architectural monument.

From Dong Van town you can also easily explore other famous tourist destinations such as Cat King’s Palace, Ma Pi Leng, and especially the Lung Cu Flagpole where anyone coming to Dong Van has to check once. Tourists traveling to Ha Giang often choose to take a bus to Ha Giang. When you arrive in Ha Giang city, rent a motorbike to travel to Dong Van, Meo Vac, Lung Cu flagpole. You will go through most of the attractive tourist spots in Ha Giang.

du lich Tay Bac anh 4
du lich Tay Bac anh 5
du lich Tay Bac anh 6
du lich Tay Bac anh 7

Dong Van old town with a total length of about 1 km. Photo: Chan.laca, Nhinhteo, K.h.i.n.

Sapa Town (Lao Cai)

Sapa is a small, mountain town in Lao Cai Province. It is located about 350 km northwest of Hanoi. Here's where you'll find the Hoang Lien Son range of mountains, which includes Fan Si Pan—the country's highest peak.

This quiet Vietnamese town is home to different ethnic tribal groups. There are five main ethnic groups in Sapa: the Hmong, Dao, Tay, Giay and Xa Pho. It is said that Sapa was first occupied by the first four groups, since the Vietnamese from the lowlands (better known as the Kinh) did not colonise the highest valleys.

These days, Sapa welcomes a diverse range of visitors, attracted by the highland tribes, iconic rice paddies and forest treks. The whole area is blessed with awe-inspiring natural beauty.

Hiking and enjoying nature is the name of the game in Sapa. The most prominent attraction in the area around Sapa is Fan Si Pan, which is the highest mountain in Vietnam. It's only 19km from town. This may seem like a short distance, but the trek is not easy; the rough terrain and unpredictable weather present some difficulties.

 

Fan Si Pan can be found in Hoang Lien National Park, which is an attraction in itself. The park covers a picturesque mountain landscape and several forests, and serves as the habitat for a diverse set of animals. Some species can only be found in northwest Vietnam and are highly endangered. Nature lovers will truly appreciate this park.

Other attractions that are part of the Hoang Lien National Park include the Cat Cat Village and the Ta Phin Village and cave.

du lich Tay Bac anh 8
du lich Tay Bac anh 9
du lich Tay Bac anh 10
du lich Tay Bac anh 11

In Sapa town, there's a small museum and a modest cathedral. Photo: Chimifarmmocchau, H.tong298, Nguyendinhdat0906, _Minahh6.

Moc Chau (Son La)

Known as Da Lat in the North for its temperate climate and its magnificent natural setting, Moc Chau awaits summer visitors with open arms who are only waiting for the holidays to go there. Located almost 190 kilometres from Hanoi, this gem of the mountainous North is ideal for spending a weekend to immerse yourself in the nature and cultures of Thai and Hmong. Renowned for being one of the most beautiful plateaus in Vietnam, Moc Chau also stands out as a must for a trip to Son La which is known for wild landscapes and astonishing ethnic wealth. On winter or summer days, in foggy or sunny weather, this beautiful plateau has what it takes to enhance your trip with a festival of colours and scents through its meadows.

Here are the top destinations in Moc Chau:

Land of tea, the first Vietnamese drink, the Moc Chau plateau is known for endless green tea plantations. Result of the hours of work of the farmers, the luxuriant cultures will put your eyes full of them, in particular in Tan Lap about 20 kilometres of the town. Please don’t forget the plantations forming a grandiose heart not far from the town. This place has charmed the young and couples who have come in large numbers to take beautiful photos. It’s a taste and sensual speciality to see without hesitation.

Along the way to Tan Lap town and about 16 kilometres from Moc Choc village, spans over more than 100 hectares the most beautiful valley of plum trees of Moc Chau. To admire her magnificent sight, go there in late January until mid-February to immerse yourself in the white fields. Between April and May, appetizing fruit is ideal for an equally pleasant stroll.

Located between Dong Sang and Xuan Nha towns, Ban Thung Cuong or Thong Cuong is a small Hmong village lost in an ocean of white mustard flowers in bloom. You can go out and meet the little Hmong in front of the traditional house or young girls in colourful dresses going to school, the sweetness of life is felt here.

It is in Dong Sang ward that you arrive in Ban Pa Phach or Pa Phach village, a mustard paradise of Thai and green Hmong. This plant is cultivated by almost all households for the extraction of oil. Nestled between the wooded karst mountains, the path to Pa Phach is quite winding and completely misty at the end of the afternoon. When spring arrives, the place is adorned with plum blossoms which are just as picturesque to see.

Neighbour to Pa Phach, Ban Ang or the Ang village, also located in Dong Sang ward, is known for its pine forest which has nothing to be ashamed of with Da Lat. With two natural lakes nearby, this haven of freshness invites to a totally relaxing excursion. You can have the opportunity to have contact with the Thai people and to discover their daily life, culture, breeding and crafts such as brocade weaving, basketry and manufacturing of cotton mattresses.

Also nicknamed Ban Vat or Nang waterfall meaning She, this beautiful stop is part of Thai history in Muong Sang ward, Moc Chau today. 100 metres high and 70 metres wide, it is well worth going to cool off, especially in its best period between May and September.

Culminating at nearly 2,000 metres at the Vietnamese-Laotian border, the roof of Moc Chau, Son La is accessible for hikers of all levels. The panorama of sumptuous landscapes shared by two countries should delight any nature lover.

Located at the Long Sap border crossing, this small market that comes alive every day is a meeting place for traders from two countries. On nearly 400 square metres, stalls are filled with everything, household goods, food and clothing. They exchange Vietnamese and Laotian currencies. A double encounter with the colourful men and women of two neighbouring peoples is definitely worth it.

To stay in Moc Chau, you have a range of choices between hotel, hostel and homestay to choose from. The accommodation is the most numerous and varied in Moc Chau town. There are also houses on stilts for groups found near the pine forest in Ang village.

du lich Tay Bac anh 12
du lich Tay Bac anh 13
du lich Tay Bac anh 14
du lich Tay Bac anh 15

Photos: Chimifarmmocchau, H.tong298, Nguyendinhdat0906, _Minahh6.

Compiled by Le Ha

Photos: Zing

Y Ty Plateau covered in fog

Y Ty Plateau covered in fog

The beauty of Y Ty Plateau in Lao Cai Province during the four seasons have been captured by a tourist.

Na Ka plum valley on Moc Chau plateau

Na Ka plum valley on Moc Chau plateau

Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountain province of Son La has long been on the traveler’s radar because of its fields of flowers and green tea hills that stretch to the horizon.

 
 

Other News

.
Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam
Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

“Dinosaur spine", referring to mountain-top winding roads, is the familiar name given to some famous tourist destinations in the North by travelers.

Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

People in Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta, known as the kingdom of coconut, use the fruit for cooking, handicrafts and other items.

Five top tourist destinations in October
Five top tourist destinations in October
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

October is a good time to travel from North to South as the weather becomes pleasant. Here are the top five places to discover this month.

Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
Discovering majestic tourist attractions throughout Ha Giang
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Ha Giang is renowned for many of its famous tourist attractions, including picturesque buckwheat flower fields. Here are some of the leading destinations in Ha Giang that tourists should see when visiting the province.

Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

If you happen to be in Mai Chau during the rainy season, mountain snail salad is a dish you shouldn’t miss.

Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn
Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Located in Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu District, Ninh Binh Province and only 100km from Hanoi, Tam Coc tourism site is an ideal getaway venue for city dwellers, especially in Autumn.

Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam
Expensive travel experiences in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

Sometimes, you have to pay a lot of money in exchange for an interesting experience for a few minutes. 

Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
Ba Den - Legend of the sacred mount of VN’s southern region
TRAVELicon  13/10/2020 

If the North of Vietnam has Fansipan, the roof of Indochina, the Southern region has Mount Ba Den, the symbol of belief and also the roof of the South.

Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
Hue’s mangrove forest in autumn is a beautiful sight
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Ru Cha in early October has the yellow colors of an autumn forest. It is the only primary forest on Tam Giang Lagoon, in Thuan Hoa village, Huong Phong commune, Huong Tra town, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
Southeastern provinces to ensure safe tourism for travellers
TRAVELicon  12/10/2020 

Provinces in the southeast region have agreed to participate in a tourism stimulus programme that will help reduce locals’ anxiety when travelling.

Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
Rice harvest season begins in Ta Leng
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Local ethnic people in the town of Ta Leng, Lai Chau province have been busy harvesting rice in recent days with the area’s terraced fields being covered by a beautiful yellow colour due to the arrival of the rice ripening season.

Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
Vietnam among top 20 favorite countries to visit: Condé Nast Traveler
TRAVELicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam has jumped one place from last year to ninth in British magazine Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 list of 20 most favorite countries for travelers.

"Weaving" scent into tea
"Weaving" scent into tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnamese people have long maintained the tradition of enjoying flower-scented tea and the pastime has been elevated in the way Hanoians prepare the typical drink.

What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
What are the key factors influencing travel decisions now?
FEATUREicon  10/10/2020 

Safety of tours and people’s financial capability are the decisive factors affecting people’s travel plans from now to the end of the year, a survey has found. Travelers are choosing short tours and going in small groups.

Visit the oldest fish sauce craft village in Da Nang
Visit the oldest fish sauce craft village in Da Nang
TRAVELicon  10/10/2020 

The 400-year-old Nam O fish sauce craft village in Nam O Village is one of the must-visit places in the central city of Da Nang, besides Bà Nà Hill and Sơn Trà Peninsula.

Ngoc Vung Island, a glowing pearl of Quang Ninh
Ngoc Vung Island, a glowing pearl of Quang Ninh
TRAVELicon  10/10/2020 

Ha Long Bay is the most famous tourist destination in Quang Ninh Province, but a visit to the less well-known Ngoc Vung Island will surely prove more memorable.

Four valleys to visit in Vietnam
Four valleys to visit in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Seeing the sea of clouds, admiring the beautiful ripe rice fields, and exploring primitive villages will be unforgettable experiences in these valleys of Vietnam.

Vietnam listed among world’s Top 10 favourite countries to visit
Vietnam listed among world’s Top 10 favourite countries to visit
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has ranked its favourite countries worldwide to visit following its Readers’ Choice Awards 2020, with Vietnam coming in ninth place with a total of 92.12 points.

Tourists eager to resume domestic travel
Tourists eager to resume domestic travel
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

About 68 percent of surveyed people in Vietnam stated their intent to resume travelling by the last quarter of 2020, showing their eagerness to travel and confidence in the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

Transport ministry proposes additional international flights
Transport ministry proposes additional international flights
TRAVELicon  09/10/2020 

The Ministry of Transport plans to open an additional nine international flights landing at Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport and HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 